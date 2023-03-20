I Paint Mostly Realism, And People Tell Me My Work Should Be In A Gallery (26 Pics)
I’m on the verge of having a pro showing and making my artwork public. I’d like to know what people who don’t know me personally think of my art.
It's not realism. Do not tell people you are a realist painter. Realism has fastidious details that pay close attention to slight colour changes, lighting, reflection, all the details that separate a painting from a photograph. You paint like a child, which is not an insult, there are many artists who work hard to abandon an idea of perfection and to keep the joy of a child freely drawing or painting how they see the world; loosely and freely capturing scenes. It is Naive Art. Look up Naive artists, but be careful of likening your craft to people like Picasso, though his later art was Naive, he was a talented and well practiced artist who could paint in various styles, but chose to explore Naive art. If you wish to be a Realist you need a lot more practice, daily, and you need to be more aware of how talented and detailed truly successful Realists are. Stop listening to friends who know nothing of art who may exclaim how realistic your art is, but their frame of reference is miniscule.
Wow. Aren’t you just a ray of sunshine. I’ll do whatever I please, thank you.
