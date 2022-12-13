My Husband And I Did Rhe Awkward 80's Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

Ever since I first saw the trend on Tik Tok in 2020, I knew my husband and I had to dress in 80’s attire and take awkward photos at Jcpenneys. Finally, after two years of musing, we officially committed and I began planning our outfits.

We went to Old Navy for most of our costumes, only ordering our accessories (glasses, belts, shoes) from Amazon. Instead of going to Jcpenneys, we decided to include our photographer friend, Jake Ebersole who was excited to participate.

Coincidentally, we took the photos on our anniversary, which my husband and I both had forgotten until Facebook memories reminded us (oops).

For our poses, we were heavily inspired by the glorious, awkwardness that was Madison Moxley and Mason Whitis’ photoshoot. Their pictures are hilarious!

The best part about taking the photos, aside from getting to behave like a complete goofball with my husband, was when our friend would take a picture, look at the viewfinder, laugh, and say “this is cringy”. That's how we knew we nailed it!

If you haven’t already participated in this trend, I highly recommend it! We had so much fun and it was a great way to spend our anniversary.

There is no pressure to be perfect for these photos; the goal is to have fun, laugh, and take, as my mom so eloquently put it, an “achingly awkward” photo.

More info: jakeebersolephotography.com