Today, we would like to share a story about a special charity in Canada, dedicated to helping cats in need find their second forever home. “My Grandfather’s Cat” is a registered Canadian charity that provides a service to help seniors and terminally ill individuals arrange homes for their pets before they move into retirement homes or pass away.

The founder of this initiative, Angela Rafuse, came up with the idea of starting this non-profit when her own grandfather, who cared for a 14-year-old cat named Mackie, passed away in 2019. The family had to decide who would take care of the feline after his passing, and Angela chose to take responsibility for her. This story inspired Rafuse, and two years later, “My Grandfather’s Cat” was officially founded in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Meet Angela Rafuse and her cat, Mackenzie, the founders of the Canadian charity, My Grandfather’s Cat

Bored Panda got in touch with Angela to find out more about this wonderful initiative. We asked her a few questions about My Grandfather’s Cat and the goals Rafuse has for her charity for the future.

First, we were wondering what the process of selecting and matching adoptive families with the cats looks like. Angela explained: “My Grandfather’s Cat provides a service to help seniors and terminally ill people find homes for their pets before they move into retirement homes or pass away. Our organization does not house the animals but rather works to move them directly from their human to their second forever home. We work directly with the animal’s current owner to interview families, and the current owner has the ultimate decision of who adopts their animal.”

The inspiration for the charity came when Angela’s granddad passed away, and someone had to care for his 14-year-old cat, Mackie

Asked what the main challenges in running a cat rescue organization are, the founder answered: “As we provide our service for free and don’t charge adoption fees, funding is one of our biggest challenges. We are so grateful for our kind donors, but we are always actively working to make sure we are able to cover our operating expenses and fund our latest initiatives.”

At the time, Mackie had a reputation for being a mean and grumpy cat, and no one in the family was eager to adopt her

Next, Angela was kind enough to explain the process of transitioning a cat from their current owner to a new forever home through her organization: “When a senior or terminally ill person is in need of our service, we work with them to interview potential families. When they choose a family to adopt their animal, they often do a meet-and-greet beforehand and then arrange transportation between the two families.”

Aware that due to her temperament, Mackie might spend her remaining precious years in a shelter, Rafuse chose to adopt her

Over the course of the next year, Angela discovered that Mackie may have come across as aggressive, but she was truly a loving and adventurous cat with just a bit of attitude

We were curious about the long-term goals and aspirations for My Grandfather’s Cat. We learned that: “Our goal is to expand our charity to other countries, as seniors and terminally ill people around the world are in need of our service.”

This is why Rafuse often uses the cat’s full name, Mackenzie

Lastly, we asked Angela Rafuse to tell us more about the available opportunities for people interested in supporting or volunteering with My Grandfather’s Cat. The founder of the charity said: You can follow along with our work on social @mygrandfatherscat. If you’d like to support our work directly, you can make a donation.

After adopting Mackie, Angela heard numerous stories of how many seniors worried about what would happen to their pets when they moved to a retirement home or passed away

This is how the idea for My Grandfather’s Cat was born. It was designed to be a safe space for seniors to arrange second forever homes for their beloved pets

On May 18, 2021, Angela shared her first post on her Instagram account, announcing the start of her charity, My Grandfather’s Cat

This was a special and symbolic date, as it was her beloved grandfather’s birthday

Within a month of operation, Angela received countless emails from terminally ill people asking to use her service

Angela updates the list of cats looking for a second forever home whenever there are felines in need

In February 2022, less than a year after its launch, My Grandfather’s Cat was recognized by the Canadian government as a registered charity

She also shares heartwarming stories of cats who got a second chance at life with new loving families

Rafuse celebrates every milestone and posts an updated number of successful adoptions that the charity has contributed to

This year, at the age of 17, Mackenzie passed away

However, her legacy lives on, and My Grandfather’s Cat continues its mission, helping new felines every day

The charity operates in all Canadian provinces and territories

It’s another story proving how the story of one, even a grumpy cat, can be an inspiration to create something that serves many others, both cats and people

Angela continues to help felines in need and inspires others who want to volunteer with My Grandfather’s Cat

