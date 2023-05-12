Below, we’ve compiled a list of funny, cute, heartfelt, and even punny wishes for Mother’s Day to hopefully appeal to different mother-child relationships. Feel free to use these Happy Mother’s Day wishes as inspiration to craft your personal message. OR, for a quick solution, just copy and paste your preferred one into a text message or write it down on the card. As always, upvote the entries you liked the most, and let us know in the comments whether you will be using any of our suggestions.

Ultimately, drafting a snap Mother’s Day message for mom is the least we can do for her. Yet still, don’t underestimate the power of a spoken or written word coming from the heart. And although a bouquet of flowers or an invitation to a cozy restaurant is a beautiful way to celebrate the occasion, nothing can beat the effort and thought of crafting a sweet, heartfelt Mother’s Day wish in which you reveal all things a mother wants to hear from her child. Whether said face-to-face, over the phone, or written in a card, every motherly heart yearns to hear that her child still needs her and appreciates having her in one’s life.

To cite one of our favorite quotes about motherhood , “Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.” And blessed are those who get to feel her warm embrace, soft presence, and care and maintain that relationship well into adulthood. With Mother’s Day coming up, we invite you to celebrate the world’s best(=your) mother (or mother-like figure) by sending her a Mother’s Day message or letter showcasing your true love and gratitude—two qualities you have inevitably learned from her.

#1 "Without me, today would just be another day. You’re welcome. Happy Mother’s Day!"

#2 "Happy Mother’s Day! And while I have you, quick apologies for ages 13-21."

#3 "Now that I have my own offspring, I feel like I owe you a drink, or a car, or a private island. But since I’m also broke because of my offspring, you’re getting this card. Happy Mother’s Day!"

#4 "Happy Mother’s Day! You gave me life. I got you this card. Call it even?"

#5 "Happy Mother’s Day! Thanks for giving me and my brother life, and thanks for not taking it back in our teen years!"

#6 "It’s that time of year again and you’re still my mother. You’d think you’d have been promoted by now. Happy Mother’s Day!"

#7 "They say that as you grow older, you turn more and more into the type of person your parents are. Thank God you’re so AWESOME! I love you, happy Mother’s Day."

#8 "Sorry for all the stretch marks. Ahh, the miracle of childbirth… Happy Mother’s Day!"

#9 "Sorry for hoarding all the cups in my room and letting them get moldy and then making you clean them all… I love you lots! Happy Mother’s Day!"

#10 "Happy Mother’s Day! You may have failed miserably with my siblings, but at least you got it spot on with me."

#11 "No matter what life throws at you, at least you can be grateful you don’t have ugly children! Love, The Pretty/Favorite One."

#12 "Instead of grandchildren, here’s a card. Happy Mother’s Day!"

#13 "Who needs a Mother’s Day present when you already have me, the greatest gift of all? You’re welcome. Happy Mother’s Day!"

#14 "Mom, I owe you so much! And I love how it’s mutually understood that you don’t want me to pay you back, right? Happy Mother’s Day!"

#15 "This year we decided not to make you breakfast in bed and keep your kitchen nice and clean… Happy Mother’s Day!"

#16 "Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for everything. Including 36 hours of labor. Love you!"

#17 "Happy Mother’s Day! Thanks, ya know… for all that motherly stuff you do so well."

#18 "Thanks for feeding me so I don’t die. That’s why you’re my favorite mom! Happy Mother’s Day!"

#19 "Mom, thanks for not accidentally killing me like you did all those plants. Love you lots! Happy Mother’s Day!"

#20 "Dear Mom, Thanks for being my personal ATM. Happy Mother’s Day! Can I borrow $20?"

#21 "Thanks for letting me rent a room out for free all these years. You do know I’m never paying you back, right? Good. Happy Mother’s Day!"

#22 "Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who believed I could do anything but thankfully stopped me from getting that giant boy band tattoo on my back!"

#23 "Mom, thanks for teaching me to be LOGICAL: ‘Because I said so, that’s why!’, IRONIC: ‘Keep crying and I’ll give you something to cry about!’, and WISE: ‘ When you get to my age, you’ll understand.’ Happy Mother’s Day!"

#24 "I just took a DNA test. Turns out, I’m 100% your daughter."

#25 "Thank you for not naming me Sage Moonblood or North. You’re the best! Happy Mother’s Day!"

#26 "Happy Mother’s Day! I love you like Milton loves his stapler — that’s a lot!"

#27 "Happy Mother’s Day to the Lorelai to my Rory!"

#28 "I’m glad that you’re my mother because I’m not sure anyone else could have put up with me this long! Love you, Mom."

#29 "Happy Mother’s Day to my very own superhero and the No. 1 problem-solver in my life. I hope you have a great day!"

#30 "Happy Mother’s Day, and thank you for your service. We salute you!"

#31 "Happy Mother’s Day! We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Literally."

#32 "Your strength and love have guided me. Happy Mother’s Day!"

#33 "Mommy, thank you for looking after us so well and making every day so much fun. Have a very happy Mother’s Day!"

#34 "Mom, on this Mother’s Day I want to apologize for everything I did growing up."

#35 "Thanks for bringing me up into a world where love can be expressed electronically."

#36 "Mom, you’re a superhero. And not just because you can find my missing socks in under 10 seconds."

#37 "Mom, you’re my favorite person to call when I need to complain about something. And let’s be real, I complain a lot."

#38 "Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Sorry, I am the reason you pee a little every time you sneeze."

#39 "Thank you for being an amazing mother. I’m sorry only one of us turned out great. It’s not your fault (it’s an odds game). Love, Your Favorite Child."

#40 "If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Happy Mother’s Day from your second (and favorite) child."

#41 "Wishing you a Happy Mother’s Day! Thanks for putting up with an annoying, spoiled, ungrateful child like my brother. Love, Your Favorite Child."

#42 "Mom, I just want to say congratulations: I turned out perfect. Happy Mother’s Day to you!"

#43 "Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! We have the perfect mother-daughter relationship. You are my mother, and I am perfect."

#44 "You are a great mom. I mean, look at me! Happy Mother’s Day!"

#45 "Happy Mother’s Day from the best thing that ever happened to you - ME!"

#46 "Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You are the luckiest mom in the world. I would love to have me as a daughter/son."

#47 "Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You deserve the world! But you’ll just have to settle for this card because I’m broke again..."

#48 "Here’s a Mother’s Day card from your son, bought and sent by your daughter-in-law. Happy Mother’s Day!"

#49 "Thank you for giving me all the good genes, like extreme anxiety, average height, and crooked pinkies. Wishing you a Mother’s Day full of love and happiness!"

#50 "Thanks for wiping my ass and stuff. Happy Mother’s Day!"

#51 "Thanks for shagging Dad. That couldn’t have been easy… Way to take one for the team! Happy Mother’s Day!"

#52 "Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for everything. You do it all without complaining. Out loud. That often."

#53 "Thank you, Mom, for being wonderful, caring and… not making your meatloaf anymore."

#54 "Thank you for not selling me to the circus - I know it must have been tempting at times! Happy Mother’s Day!"

#55 "Happy Mother’s Day! Thanks for putting up with me, Mom - I know you like a challenge."

#56 "Mom, Thanks for sacrificing alcohol for 9 months. I don’t know how you did it! Happy Mother’s Day!"

#57 "Thanks for always answering the phone, even though I’m an adult and probably shouldn’t be calling you with daily meltdowns anymore…"

#58 "Fact: It is Mother’s Day. Also, fact: You are the best mom. Happy Mother’s Day."

#59 "Happy Mother’s Day! You are the SCHITT! Thank you for being the best mum!"

#60 "Thanks, Mom, for teaching me how to lean in before it was on fleek. Happy Mother’s Day!"

#61 "OLIVE you from my head tomatoes mom! You butter believe it!"

#62 "I DONUT know what I would do without you, Mom."

#63 "Mom, You are prosecco to none."

#64 "Hope you have a MOM-umental day & know how appreciated you truly are."

#65 "When I was stuck, you always gave me the MOM-mentum I needed to get going again."

#66 "Mom, you’re one in a MELON!"

#67 "Your smile brightens each day and makes it better than the last. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!"

#68 "I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me each day. Have a great Mother’s Day, you deserve to be spoiled!"

#69 "It’s my time to tell you how fortunate and special I am to be blessed with a mother as caring, loving as you. Wish you a happy Mother’s Day, Mom!"

#70 "Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and don’t know where I’d be without you. Have a great day today."

#71 "In your arms, you held us. Little did we know but you have given us the greatest treasure that will never fade in our hearts and that’s your love."

#72 "Thanks for always helping me to remember what is important in life… and today it is you! You are the best!"