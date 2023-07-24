If January is the longest month of the year, then Monday is the longest day of the week. And as you may already know, the easiest way to fritter away time is to go on the internet. However, to make it at least more beneficial and charge you with positive energy for the week, we've compiled a list of the funniest Monday memes and morning jokes to look at.

Whether it's the Monday traffic or the faces of your coworkers that you are not looking forward to, memes about Monday can let you forget about them for at least a short while. Besides, funny Monday memes also serve as a reminder that things can always get worse and at least you are not a Monday, making people swear just at the thought of it. Hence, a weekly dose of Monday morning memes might be exactly what you need to tackle yet another week and the challenges it might bring!

Therefore, if you are not wide awake enough to read motivational Monday quotes, funny memes for Monday will go perfectly well with your morning coffee. As always, upvote the memes that made you laugh and share the article with a grouchy friend or coworker who despises Mondays just as much. And if you are looking for even more frolics about the worst day of the week, check out our post featuring Monday jokes!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

monday morning sleepy cat meme

QuicklyThisWay Report

12points
POST
mars gemini
mars gemini
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see cat, I upvote. Plus, this is brilliant

0
0points
reply
#2

monday cat meme

Mish_b Report

11points
POST
#3

sad cat monday meme

BlackWingsBoy Report

10points
POST
#4

monday morning alarm meme

mootjuggler Report

10points
POST
#5

monday morning alarm meme

ProdigalSon123456 Report

10points
POST
#6

sleepy dog monday morning meme

ICumCoffee Report

9points
POST
#7

sad monday meme

Report

8points
POST
#8

funny the weekend monday meme

SirBaconGod Report

8points
POST
#9

funny monday meme

Anxious_neurons Report

8points
POST
#10

Pedro Pascal monday meme

Scorpion198705 Report

8points
POST
#11

monday morning cat meme

TinyOutten Report

8points
POST
#12

sad homer monday meme

Killmumger Report

8points
POST
#13

funny joker monday meme

HaruAndTheVOID Report

8points
POST
#14

grumpy cat monday meme

Handy_Newman Report

8points
POST
#15

funny vanish on monday meme

CourseEffective6148 Report

8points
POST
#16

lack of sleep gumball monday meme

rynemac357 Report

8points
POST
#17

depressing monday meme

Piehnat Report

8points
POST
#18

sad The Weekend monday meme

PrinterPaper18 Report

8points
POST
#19

sad funny monday morning meme

mainbhiengineer Report

8points
POST
#20

sarcastic funny monday meme

jayythewave Report

8points
POST
#21

tired monday morning meme

PopCulture2000s Report

8points
POST
#22

monday morning coffee meme

puffyyn Report

7points
POST
#23

funny Tom Holland morning meme

namiupnorth Report

7points
POST
#24

sad SpongeBob SquarePants monday routine meme

Public-Pervert Report

7points
POST
#25

sad monday morning memes

Regularschoolbus Report

7points
POST
#26

monday morning meme

MaatRolo Report

7points
POST
#27

pain on monday meme

HaruAndTheVOID Report

7points
POST
#28

message from god monday meme

John-333 Report

7points
POST
#29

sad monday morning meme

derpykarrot1285 Report

7points
POST
#30

funny homer and bart monday meme

yodal-io Report

7points
POST
#31

video game monday meme

MaxiqueBDE Report

7points
POST
#32

Pedro Pascal monday morning meme

Jin_Darkstar Report

7points
POST
#33

scary Dwight Schrute monday morning meme

mondayyyyymood Report

7points
POST
#34

sad monday morning meme

StrangeClownRabbit Report

7points
POST
#35

funny monday life meme

DrSaqlainSh Report

7points
POST
#36

coffee monday morning meme

DollyParton Report

7points
POST
#37

funny monday meme

coachanaurban Report

7points
POST
#38

homer monday morning work meeting meme

geeksforgeeks Report

6points
POST
#39

sad monday meme

UnfunnyWatermelon469 Report

6points
POST
#40

funny teacher monday meme

goofy1237 Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

funny monday meme

JustinStewart91 Report

6points
POST
#42

funny monday morning meme

kielly32 Report

6points
POST
#43

funny monday sick cat meme

l19mxd Report

6points
POST
#44

funny Bugs Bunny monday meme

StarLord_4969 Report

6points
POST
#45

Mark Zuckerberg monday meme

organic-floof Report

6points
POST
#46

funny dog monday meme

SquareFickle9179 Report

6points
POST
#47

WWE monday morning work meme

Sad-Lengthiness3158 Report

6points
POST
#48

funny thimas the train monday morning meme

praveeeen11 Report

6points
POST
#49

sad monday meme

frenzy3 Report

6points
POST
#50

monday morning coffee meme

tomhigham Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

sad Jennifer Lawrence monday meme

Professional_Year Report

5points
POST
#52

sad monday meme

mandy.joyride Report

5points
POST
#53

funny monday meme

Gott_Partikel Report

5points
POST
#54

funny monday morning meme

mihirmodi Report

5points
POST
#55

funny monday morning meme

sagarcasm Report

5points
POST
#56

funny monday meme

LoKarloFollow Report

5points
POST
#57

sleepy Miller monday morning meme

hujassman Report

5points
POST
#58

funny monday morning meme

airmississippi Report

4points
POST
#59

funny monday meme

Majestic_Department7 Report

4points
POST
#60

funny monday meme

AskThePankazzzz Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

sad funny monday meme

HaramiParindey Report

4points
POST
#62

funny monday morning work meme

tigerColor Report

4points
POST
#63

sad monday meme

Mr_Obsidian_13 Report

3points
POST
#64

funny monday morning work meme

JackBrightScD Report

2points
POST
#65

sad dog on train monday morning meme

LuvYouLongTimeAgo Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!