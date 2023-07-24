If January is the longest month of the year, then Monday is the longest day of the week. And as you may already know, the easiest way to fritter away time is to go on the internet. However, to make it at least more beneficial and charge you with positive energy for the week, we've compiled a list of the funniest Monday memes and morning jokes to look at.

Whether it's the Monday traffic or the faces of your coworkers that you are not looking forward to, memes about Monday can let you forget about them for at least a short while. Besides, funny Monday memes also serve as a reminder that things can always get worse and at least you are not a Monday, making people swear just at the thought of it. Hence, a weekly dose of Monday morning memes might be exactly what you need to tackle yet another week and the challenges it might bring!

Therefore, if you are not wide awake enough to read motivational Monday quotes, funny memes for Monday will go perfectly well with your morning coffee. As always, upvote the memes that made you laugh and share the article with a grouchy friend or coworker who despises Mondays just as much. And if you are looking for even more frolics about the worst day of the week, check out our post featuring Monday jokes!