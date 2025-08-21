Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby Adoption Sparks Debate As Fans Say She’s Too Young: “Acting Career Or Social Experiment?”
Young couple smiling closely during sunset, related to Millie Bobby Brownu2019s baby adoption debate and career discussions.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby Adoption Sparks Debate As Fans Say She’s Too Young: “Acting Career Or Social Experiment?”

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, and Jake Bongiovi, 23, have welcomed their first child together through adoption

The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram this week.

The announcement comes less than a year after the young couple tied the knot in May 2024.

    Millie and Jake’s family grew by one over the summer

    Young woman taking a mirror selfie wearing pink lingerie, related to Millie Bobby Brown baby adoption debate and acting career.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    In their Instagram announcement, the couple revealed they had adopted a baby girl over the summer. 

    • Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced they’ve welcomed their first baby together through adoption.
    • The couple shared the news on Instagram, writing they’re “beyond excited” about the next chapter.
    • The Stranger Things star has long spoken about her dream of becoming a mom.

    While the couple shared the addition of their new family member to the world, Millie and Jake also hinted that they would prefer to keep things private for now.

    “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.

    “And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post.

    Millie Bobby Brown smiling with a friend on the beach at sunset, sparking baby adoption debate and fan reactions.

    Image credits: jakebongiovi

    Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby Adoption Sparks Debate As Fans Say She’s Too Young: “Acting Career Or Social Experiment?”

    Image credits: chiamaka_asogwa

    Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby Adoption Sparks Debate As Fans Say She’s Too Young: “Acting Career Or Social Experiment?”

    Image credits: DannSolanoG

    The couple’s love story unfolded in front of fans

    Millie and Jake’s relationship began in 2021, when Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, first posted a selfie with the actress on Instagram, according toPeople magazine.

    They started as friends before their bond deepened into romance. Their relationship eventually led to a secret wedding in May 2024 at Villa Cetinale in Italy. 

    Similar to their recent milestone, Millie also shared snaps from her wedding on Instagram. 

    Young woman and man wearing sunglasses taking a mirror selfie, related to Millie Bobby Brown baby adoption debate.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    “Forever and always, your wife,” she wrote in her post, which featured images from the wedding, including her two bridal gowns.

    Jake replied with his own post, “Forever and always, your husband,” he wrote in his own post. 

    With both Millie and Jake coming from families with several children, the couple has often spoken about wanting to build a large family of their own.

    Millie has always dreamed of becoming a young mom

    Young couple dressed elegantly in a narrow hallway, evoking themes around Millie Bobby Brown baby adoption debate.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Motherhood is something Millie Bobby Brown has spoken about even before her marriage

    In interviews, she has described how her mother became a parent at 21, something she always admired and wanted to emulate. 

    On the Smartless podcast earlier this year, she reflected on her lifelong desire to raise a family.

    “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake. 

    Young couple dressed formally standing in front of a historic wall painting, illustrating Millie Bobby Brown baby adoption debate.

    Image credits: jakebongiovi

    “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me,” she said.

    Her grandmother also played a major role in inspiring her nurturing instincts.

    Brown said that Jake understood her wish to begin family life early, although he wanted marriage to come first. 

    “It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing,” the Stranger Things star said.

    She has also shared her belief that adoption is just as meaningful as having a biological child, explaining, “For me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different as in adopting.”

    Netizens are quite split about the idea of Millie being a young mom

    While Millie and Jake’s announcement was mostly received positively on social media, some critics pointed out that the couple is still very young.

    Others also pointed out that it’s strange that the couple opted to adopt a child. 

    Young woman in casual purple top and slippers sitting on a vintage yellow sofa, reflecting on Millie Bobby Brown baby adoption debate.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    “Acting career or social experiment,” one commenter wrote.

    “It’s great to adopt, but why not have a child the old fashioned way,” wrote another.

    “Why would you be 21 and adopt? Can’t he produce or can’t she carry?” Another commenter stated.

    Netizens shared their thoughts about Millie and Jake’s first baby on social media

    Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby Adoption Sparks Debate As Fans Say She’s Too Young: “Acting Career Or Social Experiment?”

    Image credits: JustaChump1

    Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby Adoption Sparks Debate As Fans Say She’s Too Young: “Acting Career Or Social Experiment?”

    Image credits: ygnbgyapper

    Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby Adoption Sparks Debate As Fans Say She’s Too Young: “Acting Career Or Social Experiment?”

    Image credits: sharveshcodes

    Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby Adoption Sparks Debate As Fans Say She’s Too Young: “Acting Career Or Social Experiment?”

    Image credits: mbkartikreddy

    Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby Adoption Sparks Debate As Fans Say She’s Too Young: “Acting Career Or Social Experiment?”

    Image credits: DUF6Y

    Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby Adoption Sparks Debate As Fans Say She’s Too Young: “Acting Career Or Social Experiment?”

    Image credits: Saurabh89851634

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s baby adoption debate and fans questioning her age and career choices.

    Image credits: needlessab

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s baby adoption news sparking debate about her age and career choices.

    Image credits: suayrez

    Social media reaction to Millie Bobby Brown's baby adoption sparks debate about her age and acting career choices.

    Image credits: THEON256

    Tweet screenshot showing user agatha questioning Millie Bobby Brown’s baby adoption, sparking debate on her age and acting career.

    Image credits: Kutaa__Kala

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s baby adoption with fans debating if she is too young.

    Image credits: live4ga

    Tweet about Millie Bobby Brown’s baby adoption sparking debate on her age and acting career or social experiment.

    Image credits: JoaquinMQ7

    Tweet text on Millie Bobby Brown’s baby adoption sparking debate about her age and choices in acting career or social experiment.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s baby adoption debate, mentioning her age and acting career.

    Image credits: liverasrep

    Tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s baby adoption and fan debate on her being too young for adoption or motherhood.

    Image credits: mind_talkss

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Millie Bobby Brown’s baby adoption at 21, sparking debate among fans online.

    Image credits: nlkns2

    Celebrities
    resetgame avatar
    Reset Game
    Reset Game
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This all sounds like pure hypocrisy. They have the money and made the choice to adopt—and yet they’re being criticized. Meanwhile, people working minimum-wage jobs who have children they can’t really afford, or teens as young as 15 having kids and being celebrated by their families as if it’s some great achievement, get applause. These adopters aren’t partiers, they seem responsible, and their only “offense” is being young and responsible?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cecillemur-ton-b-m-z54 avatar
    chuckkeegan
    chuckkeegan
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my classmate's half-sister gets $80 an hour on the internet. she has been fired from work for eleven months... the previous month her payment was $18872 only working at home a couple of hours every day, check out... W­O­R­K­S­T­A­R­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    carrieb avatar
    Carrie B
    Carrie B
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about this is none of our fưcking business.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sapphirefyre avatar
    Saphyre Fyre
    Saphyre Fyre
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The person who commented "those genes deserved to be passed down" clearly doesn't understand what adoption is.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
