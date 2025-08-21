Millie Bobby Brown’s Baby Adoption Sparks Debate As Fans Say She’s Too Young: “Acting Career Or Social Experiment?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, and Jake Bongiovi, 23, have welcomed their first child together through adoption.

The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram this week.

The announcement comes less than a year after the young couple tied the knot in May 2024.

Millie and Jake’s family grew by one over the summer

In their Instagram announcement, the couple revealed they had adopted a baby girl over the summer.

Highlights Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced they’ve welcomed their first baby together through adoption.

The couple shared the news on Instagram, writing they’re “beyond excited” about the next chapter.

The Stranger Things star has long spoken about her dream of becoming a mom.

While the couple shared the addition of their new family member to the world, Millie and Jake also hinted that they would prefer to keep things private for now.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.

“And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post.

The couple’s love story unfolded in front of fans

Millie and Jake’s relationship began in 2021, when Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, first posted a selfie with the actress on Instagram, according toPeople magazine.

They started as friends before their bond deepened into romance. Their relationship eventually led to a secret wedding in May 2024 at Villa Cetinale in Italy.

Similar to their recent milestone, Millie also shared snaps from her wedding on Instagram.

“Forever and always, your wife,” she wrote in her post, which featured images from the wedding, including her two bridal gowns.

Jake replied with his own post, “Forever and always, your husband,” he wrote in his own post.

With both Millie and Jake coming from families with several children, the couple has often spoken about wanting to build a large family of their own.

Millie has always dreamed of becoming a young mom

Motherhood is something Millie Bobby Brown has spoken about even before her marriage.

In interviews, she has described how her mother became a parent at 21, something she always admired and wanted to emulate.

On the Smartless podcast earlier this year, she reflected on her lifelong desire to raise a family.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake.

“Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me,” she said.

Her grandmother also played a major role in inspiring her nurturing instincts.

Brown said that Jake understood her wish to begin family life early, although he wanted marriage to come first.

“It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing,” the Stranger Things star said.

She has also shared her belief that adoption is just as meaningful as having a biological child, explaining, “For me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different as in adopting.”

Netizens are quite split about the idea of Millie being a young mom

While Millie and Jake’s announcement was mostly received positively on social media, some critics pointed out that the couple is still very young.

Others also pointed out that it’s strange that the couple opted to adopt a child.

“Acting career or social experiment,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s great to adopt, but why not have a child the old fashioned way,” wrote another.

“Why would you be 21 and adopt? Can’t he produce or can’t she carry?” Another commenter stated.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Millie and Jake’s first baby on social media

Image credits: JustaChump1

Image credits: ygnbgyapper

Image credits: sharveshcodes

Image credits: mbkartikreddy

Image credits: DUF6Y

Image credits: Saurabh89851634

Image credits: needlessab

Image credits: suayrez

Image credits: THEON256

Image credits: Kutaa__Kala

Image credits: live4ga

Image credits: JoaquinMQ7

Image credits: ladidaix

Image credits: liverasrep

Image credits: mind_talkss

Image credits: nlkns2

