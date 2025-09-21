Woman Stops Talking To Brother After His Wife’s Disgraceful Behavior At Her Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Every bride wishes for a perfect wedding. It’s a momentous event they would want to fondly remember for the rest of their lives, and any form of drama or tension is the last thing they want.

Unfortunately for this woman, the memories of her big day were forever ruined. It was all thanks to her entitled sister-in-law, who not only wanted to wear a similar dress, but also hired her own makeup artist in what appeared to be a bad case of main character syndrome.

The bride has since tried to look past the sour moments, which had understandably left a bad taste in her mouth.

RELATED:

No one wants a tension-filled wedding ceremony

Woman in traditional bridal attire adjusting jewelry in front of an ornate mirror at a wedding event.

Share icon

Image credits: Aditya Saxena / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately for this bride, her big day had been marred by drama, thanks to her sister-in-law

Woman pretends to be the bride at SIL’s wedding, causing drama despite being married to the bride’s brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dressed in white and pink pretends to be the bride at sister-in-law’s wedding despite family ties.

Text excerpt about bridal color in Indian culture, mentioning SIL and wedding ceremony attire request.

Woman smiling at another woman in traditional attire, hinting at a wedding scene with sister-in-law and bride dynamics.

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Her SIL persisted with her entitled behavior, and even caused a scene at the event

Text excerpt describing a tense argument about the sister-in-law planning to wear a red dress at the wedding.

Text about woman pretending to be the bride at SIL’s wedding despite being married to bride’s brother discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman pretends to be bride at sister-in-law’s wedding, despite being married to the actual bride’s brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a woman pretending to be the bride at her sister-in-law’s wedding despite being married to the bride’s brother.

Woman applying lipstick, preparing to pretend as the bride at sister-in-law’s wedding despite family ties.

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Worse, the she also tried her hardest to make herself feel like the star of the show

Woman in red dress at wedding reception, pretending to be the bride despite being married to the groom's brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman pretending to be the bride at her sister-in-law’s wedding despite being married to the bride’s brother.

Woman pretends to be bride at sister-in-law’s wedding, posting photos and tagging bridal venues and jewelry online.

Woman in a red saree with delicate jewelry pretending to be the bride at SIL’s wedding while using her phone outdoors.

Share icon

Image credits: Kolkata Models / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride has since tried to look past the unpleasant moments, which has been difficult

Woman pretends to be bride at sister-in-law’s wedding while married to the bride’s brother, causing family conflict.

Woman pretending to be the bride at her sister-in-law’s wedding while married to the bride’s brother.

Text describing a woman pretending to be the bride at her sister-in-law’s wedding, causing family tension.

Image credits: South_Hovercraft4919

Family spats are a common occurrence during weddings

Woman pretending to be the bride at sister-in-law’s wedding while dressed elegantly, with other guests in the background.

Share icon

Image credits: Virginia Marinova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

We spoke to a few experts who have dealt with wedding drama firsthand. The consensus is that these unpleasant and unfortunate incidents are a common occurrence because of one common root cause: jealousy.

According to wedding planner Kastina Morrison, founder and owner of Minneapolis-based event planning company Kastina & Co., weddings tend to bring out family dynamics that have been “brewing for years.”

“The real red flags usually show up before the wedding,” Morrison told Bored Panda. “The bachelorette party, the bridal shower, even dress shopping — these events give a preview of how the wedding day could go if boundaries aren’t set.”

Kimberly Lehman of Love, Laughter & Elegance Wedding & Event Planning shared a similar sentiment, that other deep-seated family issues may arise, which include parental favoritism, poor self-esteem, differences in financial situations between each family, and the differences in expectations from everyone involved.

Sarah Olson, owner and photographer at Boston-based boutique wedding studio CityLux, gave a more accurate figure, stating that pre-wedding conflicts among family members happen 15% of the time during their events each year. And based on her observation, another factor came to light: the desire for control.

“The thing we see most often is them trying to control everything. Telling us how to take photos or asking why we aren’t taking certain photos. Telling the bride what to wear or how to wear it. Being very demanding and wanting attention from the vendors and guests,” Olson said, adding that the bride is often well aware of these toxic traits, typically from their in-laws.

Weddings are important and emotion-stirring events, and according to wedding designer and Dreamers & Lovers founder Yanique Barnes, they can bring about the worst in families.

“It is rarely about malice. More often, it is about deep-seated dynamics,” Barnes said.

Containing or preventing wedding drama is more than just setting boundaries

Woman in a wedding dress interacts with guests at a wedding, highlighting the bride and SIL family moment.

Share icon

Image credits: Tamara Govedarovic / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Setting boundaries is easier said than done, especially if you don’t have a specific approach. Fortunately, our experts were kind enough to share actionable tips. Morrison advises asking a trusted family member who understands the volatile dynamics to step in when things get out of hand.

“And if you know it’s a serious concern, hire a planner who’s trained to de-escalate tense moments,” she said, adding that some wedding professionals like herself have a background in psychology and may be equipped to handle such situations.

Therapist and Creative Wellness TMS clinical director, Dr. David Simonsen, LMFT, also urges having a “third party” appointed by both the bride and groom to handle unforeseen problems.

“Ultimately, they have permission from the bride and groom because they are trusted by them to do what is necessary to keep the focus of the wedding on the bride and groom,” Dr. Simonsen said.

Lehman and Olson recommend assigning tasks to specific family members, like attending to dress appointments, helping select invitations, or making phone calls to vendors for specific event-related questions. The goal is to make them feel involved and not left out.

Lehman also advises involving the wedding planner and coordinator by giving them a heads-up that a problem may arise. She also suggests having a taxi or car service ready in case guests are asked to leave.

Our experts agree that it’s mainly about the bride keeping her peace and staying focused on what truly matters, which is to celebrate love and create lasting memories to fondly look back on.

Fortunately, the bride in the story has enough emotional maturity to make the effort to look past the unpleasantries and move forward.

People in the comments had their questions and pieces of advice, as many of them sympathized with the author

Woman pretending to be bride at sister-in-law’s wedding causing family drama and confusion during ceremony.

Text discussing concerns about a woman pretending to be the bride at her SIL’s wedding, causing family tension.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman pretending to be the bride at her sister-in-law’s wedding.

Woman pretending to be the bride at sister-in-law’s wedding, despite being married to the actual bride’s brother.

Comment discussing a woman pretending to be the bride at SIL’s wedding despite being married to the bride’s brother.

Comment about woman pretending to be bride at SIL’s wedding, highlighting jealousy and immature behavior discussed online.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman pretending to be the bride at her sister-in-law’s wedding.

Comment criticizing a throw-away account and saying the SIL needs to be shamed in a wedding-related discussion.

Comment on a forum about a woman pretending to be the bride at her sister-in-law’s wedding, causing drama.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman pretending to be the bride at her sister-in-law’s wedding.

Woman pretending to be the bride at SIL’s wedding causes drama despite being married to the bride’s brother.

Woman posing as bride at sister-in-law’s wedding while married to the bride’s brother in a playful scenario

Alt text: Woman pretending to be the bride at SIL’s wedding despite being married to the bride’s brother in a red dress.

Woman pretending to be the bride at sister-in-law’s wedding despite being married to the bride’s brother.

Share icon

Woman pretending to be the bride at SIL’s wedding, dressed in bridal attire among wedding guests.

Share icon

Woman pretending to be the bride at SIL’s wedding causing family tension, despite being married to bride’s brother.

Comment expressing concern over SIL pretending to be the bride and advice to limit contact with brother and SIL.

Comment discussing a woman pretending to be the bride at her sister-in-law's wedding wearing a bridal-colored dress.

Woman in a wedding dress pretending to be the bride at sister-in-law’s wedding while married to the bride’s brother.

Comment discussing a woman pretending to be the bride at her sister-in-law’s wedding despite being married to the groom’s brother.

Text post discussing dealing with a sister-in-law who pretends to be the bride despite being married to the bride’s brother.

Comment discussing woman pretending to be the bride at SIL’s wedding despite being married to the bride’s brother.

Comment on Reddit saying she sounds awful in a discussion about a woman pretending to be the bride at SIL's wedding.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing confusion about family relationships at a wedding involving a woman pretending to be the bride.