Manager Approves Vacation Time, Only To Cancel It While The Employee Is On Said Vacation
Work & Money

Manager Approves Vacation Time, Only To Cancel It While The Employee Is On Said Vacation

Everyone needs a break from work once in a while; that’s why most jobs allow employees some time off. But that doesn’t mean people from said jobs won’t try to get in touch during that time.

For this redditor, it was her manager who disturbed her pre-approved vacation time. The superior scheduled a meeting on the first day of the OP’s time off and after she failed to join said meeting, the manager canceled her vacation; the vacation she was already on.

Everyone deserves some much-needed time off

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)

This manager canceled an employee’s vacation while she was already on said vacation

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image source: ImAnActionBirb

The woman provided fellow netizens with more details

People shared their thoughts in the comments

Some have gone through similar situations themselves

zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't check work mails or use my work computer when I am on vacation (and it doesn't matter if I am away or just chilling at home). Vacation is vacation.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got fired only once in my life, but it was the Friday before my 3 weeks holiday. They thought I'd be upset, but it only meant 3 more weeks off (paid), as the notice periods doesn't start until you're back. So now I had 3 months + 3 weeks off :)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
vvmartin avatar
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hasn't your company heard of something called the digital disconnection? Ok maybe is USA

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
