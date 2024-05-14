Manager Approves Vacation Time, Only To Cancel It While The Employee Is On Said Vacation

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone needs a break from work once in a while; that’s why most jobs allow employees some time off. But that doesn’t mean people from said jobs won’t try to get in touch during that time.

For this redditor, it was her manager who disturbed her pre-approved vacation time. The superior scheduled a meeting on the first day of the OP’s time off and after she failed to join said meeting, the manager canceled her vacation; the vacation she was already on.

Everyone deserves some much-needed time off

This manager canceled an employee’s vacation while she was already on said vacation

The woman provided fellow netizens with more details

People shared their thoughts in the comments

Some have gone through similar situations themselves