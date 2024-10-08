Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Nailed The Lunch Stealer”: Person Gets Spicy Revenge Against Food Thief
Work & Money

“Nailed The Lunch Stealer”: Person Gets Spicy Revenge Against Food Thief

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to get along with your colleagues and get good results in the workplace, trust is absolutely fundamental. Without it, everything just plain old falls apart. However, a major problem that many employees face is having to deal with food thieves. It’s not just about remaining hungry and losing money, though: it’s a complete breach of boundaries.

Some people decide to take justice into their own hands. For example, redditor u/mahrog123 went massively viral on the ‘Petty Revenge’ online community after opening up about how they taught their lunch-stealing coworker a lesson he never forgot. All with the help of some Trinidad scorpion pepper powder. Scroll down for the full story and to see how the internet reacted. Bored Panda reached out to the author for further comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from them.

Unfortunately, food theft is an incredibly common occurrence in workplaces and offices everywhere

Image credits: Mizuno K / pexels (not the actual photo)

One internet user shared how they finally got some spicy revenge against a coworker who kept maliciously stealing their lunch

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mel Audelo / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: mahrog123

Around a third of employees admit to having stolen their colleagues’ food at some point

ADVERTISEMENT

Zippia reports that a whopping 33% of workers admitted to stealing food from their coworkers. However, the real numbers might be higher. Case in point, 47% of surveyed workers shared that they’ve had their food stolen by their colleagues.

In the United States, the worst place to put food in the fridge is Alaska, where 64.3% of employees have had theirs stolen. On the flip side, anyone living in Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, Rhode Island, and Vermont can relax a bit, as these states have had no admissions of stolen food.

Some of the most commonly stolen food items include drinks, from soda and coffee to juice and Red Bull. Furthermore, food placed on the counter and in candy bowls is generally seen as fair game, so don’t be surprised if someone takes it.

According to the survey conducted by Zippia, 16% of workers think that they don’t need to ask for permission to nab a slice of pizza. Meanwhile, 6% will straight up just take food right from a colleague’s lunch box.

Across the Atlantic, in the United Kingdom, the situation is very similar. According to research by Husky Lifestyle, over a third of people (39%) steal food or drinks from their coworkers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the higher someone is up the corporate hierarchy, the more likely they are to ‘borrow’ other people’s food. 46% of people who have a director position or higher admitted to knowingly stealing someone’s grub.

But they’re not the only group of people who commit this offense so egregiously. 57% of people working in marketing admitted to committing in-office food theft. Meanwhile, 50% of human resources employees admitted to doing the same. On the flip side, Brits working in accounts and administration are the most trustworthy, at least as far as lunch safety is concerned.

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

There are lots of potential reasons why someone might start stealing lunch out of the communal fridge

At the time of writing, the author’s post had 12k upvotes and over 500 comments. The story resonated with a lot of readers. And for an excellent reason. Food theft is surprisingly common. Unfortunately, there are many workers out there who simply cannot keep their mitts off other people’s food.

For some lunch thieves, nabbing someone’s delicious food is all a matter of convenience. They’re too lazy to make lunch or to go out and buy something. For others, it’s a way to save money. Still, others enjoy the thrill of stealing other people’s property and being malicious.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, not everyone’s alike. In some cases, the situation is far more nuanced. There are always employees who face food scarcity at home and might not have the means to buy food, so they resort to sneaking bites from everyone else’s lunch.

The irony is that if they were to speak up, their colleagues would likely be happy to share what they have with them. Despite the fact that so many food thieves exist, there are many kind people in the workplace. It’s just a matter of transparency and communication. Though let’s be real, many people would find it shameful to admit that they can’t afford lunch.

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)

You have a lot of options when it comes to handling workplace thieves

If you do find that you’ve got a malicious lunch-stealing individual on your hands, however, you’ve got a few options aside from spiking your food with burning spices.

For one, you can sit down and talk to them about their behavior. Though everyone knows what they’re doing is wrong, you should still try to avoid accusing or judging them directly. You don’t want them to get overly defensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, be calm, and friendly, but clear about your boundaries. Briefly explain how their behavior affects you and explain what will happen if they continue nibbling your sandwiches in the shadows.

If the gastronomic criminality continues, then you should consider escalating the situation. Speak to your manager or a representative of your human resources department. Take it higher up the corporate food chain. If you have evidence or you’re not the only victim, this will help your case.

Have you ever had your lunch stolen by someone at work, dear Pandas? How did you handle the situation? Have you ever gotten revenge against someone who’s taken your food? On the flip side, have you ever ‘borrowed’ someone else’s food from the communal fridge? Tell us all about it in the comments!

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

The author later shared a bit more context about what happened

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how some readers reacted to the viral story

ADVERTISEMENT

A few people had similar experiences and wanted to share them in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

5

Jonas Grinevičius

Jonas Grinevičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

Read less »
Jonas Grinevičius

Jonas Grinevičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Many years ago someone stole my friend's sandwich at work. She doesn't like tomatoes so she didn't put any in it. And he had the audacity to tell her "next time put some tomatoes, it was really dry" 😭

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
tambovtsev-igor avatar
Glasofruix
Glasofruix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scorpion peppers are great for a punch in your face spiciness, they hit hard and fast. Carolina reapers on the other hand take some time to ramp up, but oh boy they ramp up high. By the time the victim notices something is afoot it's already too late.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People say one should not mess with anyones food. That it is a crime to add something like laxatives to anyones food. I absolutely agree! BUT it is the thieves fault, if they choke on someone elses food!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Many years ago someone stole my friend's sandwich at work. She doesn't like tomatoes so she didn't put any in it. And he had the audacity to tell her "next time put some tomatoes, it was really dry" 😭

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
tambovtsev-igor avatar
Glasofruix
Glasofruix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scorpion peppers are great for a punch in your face spiciness, they hit hard and fast. Carolina reapers on the other hand take some time to ramp up, but oh boy they ramp up high. By the time the victim notices something is afoot it's already too late.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People say one should not mess with anyones food. That it is a crime to add something like laxatives to anyones food. I absolutely agree! BUT it is the thieves fault, if they choke on someone elses food!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda