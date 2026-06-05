“Looksmaxxing” Influencer Clavicular Shares Nose Job, But All Fans Notice Is His Post-Hormone Transformation

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Popular “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, shared an update on his recovery after undergoing a nose job, likely expecting followers to focus on the results.

Instead, viewers became fixated on something entirely different: his dramatically altered physique.

The influencer appeared noticeably slimmer and less muscular after reportedly discontinuing testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and other performance-enhancing substances, quickly sparking a heated debate across social media.

Highlights Clavicular’s nose job update quickly took a backseat as viewers instead became fixated on his dramatically slimmer physique.

The “looksmaxxing” influencer reportedly quit TRT and other substances after a “brutal” hospitalization.

While some mocked his “scrawny” transformation, others praised him for prioritizing his health and potentially restoring his fertility.

“This is what happens when you stop doing roids,” one netizen wrote, while another skeptic added, “His photos from 2025 before he blew up are probably 80% edited.”

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“Looksmaxxer” influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, left viewers shocked by his dramatic physical transformation

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Braden Peters is widely known as a prominent and controversial figure within the “looksmaxxing” movement, an online subculture focused on physical self-improvement to enhance attractiveness and social status.

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He has drawn criticism for advocating and performing extreme and potentially dangerous physical alterations, which he refers to as “hardmaxxing.”

Over the past year, Peters gained widespread attention for promoting a practice known as bone smashing, in which he claimed to strike his own facial bones with a hammer or his fist to create microfractures, theoretically causing them to heal in a more “chiseled” shape.

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On June 3, 2026, the 20-year-old creator underwent a nose job, which was livestreamed on Kick for two hours and performed by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Miami.

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Clavicular promoted the broadcast as the “first-ever livestreamed rhinoplasty,” significantly boosting attention around the controversial procedure.

According to his surgeon, Clavicular’s left nostril was slightly wider than his right.

The operation targeted this minor asymmetry, shaving down the wider side to bring both nostrils closer to what the surgeon described as the “perfect beauty standard.”

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The nose job is just the latest in a long string of controversial modifications he has pursued. Peters has previously spoken openly about using growth hormone medications from the age of 14 in an effort to accelerate puberty, along with other performance-enhancing substances.

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In February 2026, during an interview with the New York Times, Braden said he had been ingesting and injecting controlled substances in an effort to “ascend,” or become more attractive.

He listed the substances that were part of his “looksmaxxing” routine, which consisted of Testosterone (TRT) as a hormone enhancer, Accutane for skin, Retratrutide for weight control, and several other compounds.

The 20-year-old has been vocal about using multiple substances, including testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), since the age of 14

Clavicular goes LIVE for the first time after his nose surgery and reveals he’s STRUGGLING to breathe 😳 “I’m recovering quickly. I’ll be good soon. I can almost breathe again.” pic.twitter.com/I71vXdmILv — ClavicularUpdates (@ClaviUpdates) June 4, 2026

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During the interview, Clavicular also claimed that using TRT for the past six years had rendered him infertile.

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Just months after that confession, in April 2026, he reportedly stopped taking testosterone and other performance-enhancing substances after being rushed to the hospital following a livestreamed over*ose.

After returning home, he posted on X that the experience had been “brutal” and vowed to stop using the substances.

The debate surrounding Peters’ past substance use reignited recently after he shared photos documenting his recovery from the cosmetic procedure.

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In one image, he was seen sitting in a wheelchair while a nurse appeared to help adjust it.

However, public attention quickly shifted to his dramatic physical transformation. As his previously enhanced physique appeared noticeably slimmer, trolls online began describing it as a “Superman to Clark Kent” regression.

One user shared a side-by-side comparison of Clavicular from last year and his latest hospital photo, writing on X, “Clavicular’s 1 year looksmaxxing transformation is insane. June 2025 vs June 2026.”

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Reacting to Peters’ rhinoplasty, one critic wrote, “The same clowns are telling others they are imperfect but getting surgery; hypocrisy”

Dr. Miami reveals the changes he’ll make to perfect Clavicular’s nose “Nobody on earth is perfectly symmetrical. Everybody is slightly asymmetrical. Nostrils are like sisters or brothers, they’re not identical twins. Your left nostril is slightly wider than your right nostril.… pic.twitter.com/yFwgeQySk0 — Mikli (@CryptoMikli) June 3, 2026

Another user wrote, “You stop juicing u shrink fast,” while a third added, “He wants to be fertile again. I respect it.”

Another commented, “What happened to his legs?” to which one person in agreement responded, “Did he get leg lengthening surgery or what??”

Others expressed, “For a dude who’s whole thing is looksmaxing his legs are lame as hell. He looks like he’s been in a wheelchair for years.”

“The kid looks fragile. I can’t believe some of you are influenced by that fool!” one comment read.

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Some netizens also speculated about his mental health, arguing that Braden might be struggling with body dysmorphia due to the numerous procedures and appearance-focused practices he has openly discussed, including his controversial bone-smashing claims.

One such comment read, “This dude clearly has severe body dysmorphia and probably genuinely needs professional therapy… appearance is his hyperfixation lmaoo.”

“When did he get soooo scrawny I don’t understand why his looksmaxxing journey has now become him not lifting like that’s the most important ingredient.”

Netizens brutally mocked Clavicular’s recently “scrawny” physique after he swore off body-enhancing substances

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Previously, in late May, Clavicular appeared on a Kick livestream just days before undergoing rhinoplasty, and several viewers speculated that he had quit TRT in an effort to regain his fertility.

“Bro traded a god-tier physique for the ability to nut kids he’ll never out-bench,” one user said. Another wrote, “Clav went from Hulk Hogan to Quagmire in record time.”

One person commented, “Good for him. Glad he’s restructured his priorities.”

While some viewers linked his decision to fertility concerns, the influencer has not specifically cited having children as his reason for stopping TRT and other substances. Instead, he has pointed to concerns about his overall health and well-being.

Clavicular becomes the first ever person to stream a rhinoplasty, with the doctors making his nose significantly smaller 😬 pic.twitter.com/Q9xeSD97GJ — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) June 3, 2026

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Previously, he told viewers during an April livestream, “All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously, that isn’t a real solution… I ain’t going to be doing any more substances for a little while, hopefully forever.”

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“So I think I have to figure something else out,” he continued. “I have to figure out a new method. Either practice mogging sober or just find a new form of content. I don’t know. It’s f*cking done for.”

Some fans now suspect that livestreaming his cosmetic surgery may have been the content pivot he alluded to during that earlier broadcast.

“This guy is going to look so weird by the time he’s 30 because he probably has dysmorphia and will always be insecure inside,” wrote one netizen

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