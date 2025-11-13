Who Is Lando Norris? Lando Norris is a British racing driver celebrated for his natural talent and engaging personality on the Formula One grid. He brings a vibrant, youthful energy to the McLaren team. His breakout moment arrived with his first F1 Grand Prix victory at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. This landmark win solidified his status as a top competitor and energized his dedicated global fanbase.

Full Name Lando Norris Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Dating Margarida Corceiro Net Worth $35 million Nationality British Ethnicity British and Belgian Education Millfield School Father Adam Norris Mother Cisca Norris Siblings Oliver Norris, Flo Norris, Cisca Norris

Early Life and Education Born in Bristol, England, Lando Norris grew up in Glastonbury, Somerset, in a supportive family environment. His father, Adam Norris, a successful businessman, sparked his interest in motorsports at an early age. Norris attended Millfield School, a prestigious independent school in Street, Somerset, before dedicating himself fully to racing. He began karting at age seven, swiftly progressing through junior categories and winning the Karting World Championship in 2014.

Notable Relationships Currently, Lando Norris is dating Portuguese model and actress Margarida Corceiro, a relationship he confirmed in a recent interview. They have reportedly known each other for several years. Before this, Norris was publicly linked to Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira, with their relationship lasting from late 2021 until their mutual split in September 2022.

Career Highlights In Formula One, Lando Norris secured his maiden Grand Prix victory at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, a highly anticipated win after many podium finishes. He has since collected 11 race wins and 15 pole positions to date. Beyond the track, Norris co-founded Quadrant, an esports and lifestyle brand, which expands his influence into gaming and content creation. He also finished as runner-up in the 2024 F1 World Drivers’ Championship, demonstrating consistent performance at the sport’s highest level.