Lando Norris in an orange racing suit looking confidently to the side during a motorsport event.

Lando Norris

Born

November 13, 1999

Birthplace

Bristol, England

Age

26 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Lando Norris?

Lando Norris is a British racing driver celebrated for his natural talent and engaging personality on the Formula One grid. He brings a vibrant, youthful energy to the McLaren team.

His breakout moment arrived with his first F1 Grand Prix victory at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. This landmark win solidified his status as a top competitor and energized his dedicated global fanbase.

Full NameLando Norris
GenderMale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Margarida Corceiro
Net Worth$35 million
NationalityBritish
EthnicityBritish and Belgian
EducationMillfield School
FatherAdam Norris
MotherCisca Norris
SiblingsOliver Norris, Flo Norris, Cisca Norris

Early Life and Education

Born in Bristol, England, Lando Norris grew up in Glastonbury, Somerset, in a supportive family environment. His father, Adam Norris, a successful businessman, sparked his interest in motorsports at an early age.

Norris attended Millfield School, a prestigious independent school in Street, Somerset, before dedicating himself fully to racing. He began karting at age seven, swiftly progressing through junior categories and winning the Karting World Championship in 2014.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Lando Norris is dating Portuguese model and actress Margarida Corceiro, a relationship he confirmed in a recent interview. They have reportedly known each other for several years.

Before this, Norris was publicly linked to Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira, with their relationship lasting from late 2021 until their mutual split in September 2022.

Career Highlights

In Formula One, Lando Norris secured his maiden Grand Prix victory at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, a highly anticipated win after many podium finishes. He has since collected 11 race wins and 15 pole positions to date.

Beyond the track, Norris co-founded Quadrant, an esports and lifestyle brand, which expands his influence into gaming and content creation. He also finished as runner-up in the 2024 F1 World Drivers’ Championship, demonstrating consistent performance at the sport’s highest level.

Signature Quote

“Head high, my time will come.”

