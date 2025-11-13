Who Is Kevin Bridges? Kevin Andrew Bridges is a Scottish stand-up comedian recognized for his sharp observational humor and relatable storytelling. His work often reflects his working-class upbringing and offers witty insights into modern life. His breakthrough arrived in 2009 with a critically acclaimed appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. This single performance introduced him to millions of British households, launching his career into the mainstream.

Full Name Kevin Andrew Bridges Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality Scottish Education St Mary’s Primary, St Columba’s High, Glasgow Caledonian University, Food Tech College Father Andy Bridges Mother Patricia Bridges Siblings John Bridges Kids Liam Bridges

Early Life and Education Growing up in Clydebank, Scotland, Kevin Andrew Bridges displayed an early wit, leaving school at seventeen to pursue stand-up. Inspired by Frank Skinner’s autobiography, he began performing at Glasgow’s The Stand Comedy Club. He later attended Glasgow Caledonian University, studying social science, though comedy remained his true calling. His early performances quickly gained traction, setting the stage for his national success.

Notable Relationships Kevin Andrew Bridges married Kerry Monaghan in 2019, marking a significant personal milestone. Their relationship, while mostly private, has been a steady presence amidst his burgeoning comedy career. The couple welcomed their son, Liam Bridges, in May 2022, adding a new dimension to their family life. Bridges continues to balance his demanding touring schedule with a focus on personal commitments.

Career Highlights Kevin Andrew Bridges achieved widespread fame following his 2009 appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. This landmark performance launched his career, selling out his entire Edinburgh Festival run in hours. His subsequent national tours, including The Brand New Tour, consistently broke box office records across the UK, selling hundreds of thousands of tickets. He has also released multiple best-selling DVDs and an acclaimed autobiography.