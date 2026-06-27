Days After ‘Implants Going Bad’ Backlash, Katy Perry Takes Aim At Ex Orlando Bloom In ‘Horrifying’ New Video

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Katy Perry’s latest music video has fans convinced she’s finally addressing her split from Orlando Bloom head-on.

The singer released the video for her new single Watch It Burnon June 25, and viewers quickly began dissecting its lyrics and hidden details, with many believing the track contains references to her breakup with Bloom.

Highlights Katy Perry released a horror-themed music video for her new single Watch It Burn, playing a scorpion-human hybrid who torches a town.

Fans spotted a newsstand in flames featuring "Gaslight Magazine" and an Orlando Bloom lookalike credited as "Jensen Turner".

The fiery release landed just days after internet users aggressively picked apart her vintage Lanvin red-carpet gown, sparking rumors about cosmetic procedures.

The video also arrived just days after the 41-year-old faced intense scrutiny for her red-carpet appearance.

“She’s so back. Absolute cinema,” one viewer wrote.

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Katy Perry’s new single music video has fans convinced she’s addressing her split with Orlando Bloom

Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

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Watch It Burn, which has already amassed 1.2 million views, centers on moving on from a long-term relationship and putting yourself first.

In the song, Perry sings, “Tonight’s the night, I light a match / Throw it hard behind my back” before adding, “I’m gonna get what I deserve … Finally I put myself first.”

The horror-inspired music video followed Perry, a scorpion-human hybrid whose destructive tail leaves chaos wherever she goes.

After escaping from a hospital, she wanders through a town smashing windows, damaging cars, and setting buildings on fire while singing about letting the past burn.

Fans immediately noticed what they believed were subtle digs aimed at Bloom.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

One scene showed a newsstand bursting into flames. The magazines on display featured titles such as “Gaslight Magazine” and “Slop Times,” along with headlines including “5 Ways to Weaponize Your Incompetence,” “She Just Wasn’t Listening,” and “What to Say to Drive Your Partner Crazy.”

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Some viewers also noticed that one magazine cover featured a male model who bears a striking resemblance to Bloom.

“Not Katy burning a newspaper stand with an Orlando lookalike on the cover,” wrote one user.

Image credits: Katy Perry/YouTube

Others pointed out that the model’s name is listed as Jensen Turner, which many interpreted as a nod to Bloom’s famous Pirates of the Caribbean character, Will Turner.

“Even pirates get roasted when the magazines catch fire, guess Orlando’s still sailing in the ashes,” said one commenter.

Throughout the video, the destruction continues until it ends at a church, where Perry is baptized and seemingly reborn, suggesting she has finally moved on from a painful chapter in her life.

Besides the easter eggs, Katy Perry has also opened up about the emotions behind this song

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Image credits: Katy Perry/YouTube

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While Perry has not directly confirmed that the song is about Bloom, she did dish on the emotions behind it.

During an appearance on songwriter Justin Tranter’s Unfamous podcast, Perry admitted that the past year had been difficult.

“In Watch It Burn, I am wrestling with my darkness, but last year was pretty tough,” she said.

The singer explained that she spent years suppressing feelings she should have expressed.

Image credits: Katy Perry / DETAIL Magazine

“I have not given myself permission to be angry my whole life over things where I should be f**king angry about,” she said.

“What I’ve done is I pushed it down, but I should be fking angry. I’m allowed to be angry for a fking moment.”

Perry also revealed that she consciously chose not to view herself as a victim after her breakup.

“Let’s just feel this f****** pain, let’s feel this anger and let’s move on,” she said.

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Katy Perry’s new single Watch It Burn came after she and Orlando Bloom called it quits in 2025

Image credits: Katy Perry / GQ

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Perry and Bloom first began dating in 2016.

Although the pair briefly split in 2017, they later reunited and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. They also welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

However, in 2025, they confirmed their separation in a joint statement, explaining that they had been “shifting their relationship” to focus on co-parenting and raising their daughter together.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Image credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Since then, Perry has moved on with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

During her podcast interview, she described Trudeau as “the love of my life.”

“I have love in my life now. That’s transformed me,” she said.

She also suggested that learning to establish boundaries played a major role in helping her recover from the breakup.

“It’s really boundaries within yourself,” she explained. “It’s just self-respect. It’s just love for yourself.”

Perry’s music video arrived shortly after she faced intense backlash over her appearance

Image credits: Katy Perry/YouTube

As reported by Bored Panda, Perry’s vintage white Lanvin gown became a subject of intense scrutiny during her appearance at the Tribeca Festival premiere of her concert documentary Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris.

Many commenters focused on the fact that Perry appeared to be braless beneath the dress.

“She seems to be smuggling a couple of peanuts?” one person joked.

Image credits: katyperry/Instagram

Another added, “We can assume it’s chilly weather by the indicators.”

The conversation soon shifted toward speculation about cosmetic procedures.

“Implants going bad? Too much weight on them,” one commenter wrote.

Others pushed back against the rumors.

“They are real. She’s had these big-uns for years,” one fan responded.

“This is the song of the year already,” wrote one user

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