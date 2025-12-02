ADVERTISEMENT

As Kate Hudson kicked off awards season alongside co-star Hugh Jackman, her latest accomplishment was unexpectedly overshadowed by her risqué red carpet look.

The duo attended the 2025 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday, December 1, where both were honored with the Gotham Musical Tribute for their performances in Song Sung Blue.

Highlights Kate Hudson’s Gotham Awards red carpet look sparked backlash as fans fixated on a visible detail in her satin dress.

Social media was flooded with mixed reactions, with some calling the look “trashy,” while others praised her bold choice.

Kate and her co-star Hugh Jackman also opened up about their working dynamic, praising each other’s talents while promoting their upcoming film.

But instead of celebrating the 46-year-old actress’s win, fans flooded social media with comments urging her to wear undergarments after noticing a particular detail in her dress.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Song Sung Blue marks the first time Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman have shared the screen in a film

Kate Hudson wearing a sheer black dress and leather shorts, sparking frenzy after fans spot dress detail backstage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: katehudson

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman star as Milwaukee couple Mike and Claire Sardina, who rose to local fame in the 1980s with their Neil Diamond tribute band, Lightning & Thunder.

The film, set for a global release on Christmas 2025, is already drawing industry praise, with many calling it one of the standout musical dramas of the upcoming awards season.

At the Gotham Awards red carpet, Hudson and Jackman posed together, with The Greatest Showman actor opting for a well-tailored black suit paired with a white shirt and black tie.

Kate Hudson wearing a sleek white satin dress at an event, sparking fans' frenzy over dress details.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Hudson, meanwhile, wore a satin white halterneck slip dress featuring a plunging back, a fitted bodice, and a flowy A-line floor-length skirt.

While the dress itself wasn’t overtly revealing, the figure-hugging silhouette and delicate fabric, combined with the actress not wearing an undergarment underneath, made certain details of her chest visible on camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Kristin Spenny saying Hey Eyes up here in response to fans spotting detail on Kate Hudson's dress creating frenzy.

In several red carpet interviews, viewers quickly noticed the silhouette of Kate’s ni**les was fully visible, with many criticizing her for ditching a “b*a” for the event, especially under harsh camera flashes.

The 46-year-old actress had her ni**les showing through the delicate fabric of her white satin dress

Kate Hudson smiling in a satin white dress, sparking frenzy after fans spot dress detail at event.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT

One user wrote, “Dress amazing. She is gorgeous. But does she not know what a pastie is? Turn the headlights off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another agreed, saying, “Wear a d**n b*a. Trashy,” while a third jokingly remarked, “Hey! Eyes up here!”

“Someone should connect you with a b*a.”

Twitter user Teresa replying to Variety with a comment about Kate Hudson's dress detail sparking fan frenzy.

Image credits: TLxx79

One netizen had a more brutal take on her dress choice, writing, “The ni**les, really? So trashy and unnecessary. I can’t stand Hollywood anymore. Why do these beautiful woman [sic] think they need to degrade themselves?”

Kate Hudson wearing a satin dress sparking frenzy after fans spot detail, posing with a man in a black blazer.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some were supportive of the star’s fashion choice, even praising her no-b*a moment.

One supporter wrote, “I couldn’t stop staring at her ni**les…. omg! Kate. Not sure if she was wearing a b*a but wow!”

While on the red carpet, the two actors also opened up to People magazine about the biggest thing they learned from working together on the film.

“All I can concentrate on is ni**les,” reacted one user to Kate’s red carpet look at the awards night

Kate Hudson wearing a casual dress holding a laptop while a man stands behind her in a relaxed indoor setting.

Image credits: katehudson

ADVERTISEMENT

As Jackman paused to think, the Bride Wars star jumped in, saying, “I know, can I go first?”

She continued, “Hugh, his superpower is to connect. Whether it’s on stage, whether it’s on set, whether it’s with anyone and everyone, he just wants to connect and he wants to make sure that everyone’s happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I learned that one of the great gifts you can give people is that you actually have a desire to connect to them. I think you give that to everybody, even though I’m sure it takes a lot from you.”

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman are dropping the (tiny) mic at the Gotham Film Awards. 🤣🎤 pic.twitter.com/Wb3A3ZPbL8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 2, 2025

Fan comment on Kate Hudson's dress detail sparking frenzy, praising the look but questioning the style choice.

Meanwhile, Jackman praised Hudson’s “acting on film,” saying that “no one does it better than Kate Hudson.”

“She’s the sweetest, nicest, kindest, always great. So when Kate Hudson says, ‘I think this is a mistake, I think we should go left and not right,’ everyone stops and listens.”

The duo’s latest film appears to have wowed critics ahead of its release, with the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star already receiving Oscar buzz for her performance

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Hudson wearing a mint green dress with white lace detail, walking on a city street with a casual pose.

Image credits: katehudson

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, the host asked Kate how it felt to be recommended for the role in the upcoming film by Hugh.

Holding a tiny mic, as Hudson began to respond, Hugh quipped from behind, “I am smart.”

Kate Hudson wearing a white dress, lounging outdoors with sunglasses and a sunhat, highlighting dress detail in sunlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: katehudson

Comment by Sarah Gough reading she's seem often without a bra, responding to discussion about Kate Hudson's dress detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

This broke Kate into laughter, and she then asked her co-star to hold the mic for her as she agreed with him, saying, “That he’s really smart. He’s super smart. I think he made the right choice… It also means, actually, that making an album might have been the best decision I ever made in my life.”

Kate Hudson accepts the Gotham Musical Tribute honor for Song Sung Blue at the #GothamAwards: “Music has always been the great narrator of my life. I don’t know where I would be without it. It has transformed me many times over in my life.” pic.twitter.com/BObdmDgGmj — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2025

Her last sentence referenced Song Sung Blue being a musical drama in which both actors sing several tracks in their own voices.

And in May last year, Kate released her debut studio album, Glorious, which had already set her up with strong vocal credentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not many celebrities with class or self respect,” one user strongly objected, criticizing Kate for having her privates on display

User profile picture of Kim Sweazey-Gregory with a comment All Class on a social media post about Kate Hudson's dress detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing Kate Hudson's dress detail, expressing frustration with Hollywood trends and self-degradation.

Comment from Christine Koctar criticizing Kate Hudson's dress detail, sparking frenzy among fans online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing personal struggles of a rich girl, mentioning relationships and children, sparking fan frenzy online.

Comment by Deidre King saying headlights on full beam on a social media post sparking dress detail frenzy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Kate Hudson's dress, highlighting fan frenzy over a spotted detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment from a top fan saying all they can concentrate on is nipples, sparking frenzy over Kate Hudson's dress detail.

Comment saying Wow with three red heart emojis in a social media post about Kate Hudson's dress detail frenzy.

Comment by top fan Christine Koctar criticizing Kate Hudson's dress detail, sparking frenzy among fans online.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan reacts to Kate Hudson's dress detail, sparking frenzy and conversation about her outfit choice.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to a detail on Kate Hudson's dress sparking frenzy among fans.

Facebook comment from Karen Lynn reacting to Kate Hudson's dress detail sparking frenzy among fans.

Fan comment reacting to Kate Hudson's dress detail sparking frenzy and concentration on the dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT