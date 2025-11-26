“Lost Her Mind”: Kate Beckinsale Spotted Pantless Before Claiming Daughter’s Boyfriend Laid Eggs

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Beckinsale’s latest public appearance has sparked an internet frenzy, with fans calling her “bizarre” after her risqué outfit went viral.

The 52-year-old English actress made jaws drop with a daring pantless look as she was spotted arriving at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio on Monday night, November 24.

The revealing outfit surfaced online shortly after her bombshell confession about her daughter’s boyfriend allegedly having “laid an egg.”

Highlights Kate Beckinsale stunned fans with a bold, pantless look on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, sparking a social media frenzy.

The actress shared a bizarre story about her daughter’s boyfriend “laying eggs,” leaving even the host momentarily stunned.

Netizens collectively labeled Kate’s viral appearance as “unhinged” and “weird.”

“Our beautiful Kate has lost her mind,” one user reacted to her latest fashion choice.

RELATED:

Kate Beckinsale was snapped by paparazzi while heading into the studio to tape her segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kate Beckinsale wearing a unique pink dress with voluminous skirt details at a Variety event.

Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The Serendipity star arrived at the talk show’s Los Angeles studio in a bedazzled red bodysuit, leaning fully into the iconic mob-wife fashion aesthetic.

Kate Beckinsale wore a sparkly halterneck collared top paired with matching bedazzled underwear-style bottoms, sheer tights, a chunky long fur coat, two oversized bows in her hair, one black satin and one red leather, gold chandelier earrings, and a white leather sling bag.

But the true highlight was her towering 10-inch knee-high combat boots with chunky buckles and black spikes.

Kate Beckinsale wearing a fur coat and platform boots, walking confidently on a city sidewalk at night.

Image credits: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Reportedly made by Dolls Kill, the boots, called the Extreme Appetite for Destruction Platform Boots, took center stage as the actress opted to ditch pants entirely.

These particular boots have been a staple in her wardrobe in recent years; however, the “no pants” choice was something her fans couldn’t quite digest.

ADVERTISEMENT

One critic bluntly wrote, “Kate is doing too much… Ruined her natural beauty and dressing like a toddler now. She’s clearly afraid to age which is sad. She used to be so elegant.”

The 52-year-old Hollywood icon paired her pantless look with her wardrobe staple, 10-inch knee-high combat boots

Kate Beckinsale wearing a fur coat and high platform boots, posing pantless on a city sidewalk at night.

Image credits: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Comment from SC Schaeffer criticizing women's behavior as classless and tacky, referencing lost her mind keyword.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment reading Our beautiful Kate has lost her mind about Kate Beckinsale’s latest claims involving her daughter’s boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another commented, “Look at me I need attention,” while a third pointed to her footwear choice, writing, “Just weird taste in shoes.”

“Always use to think she was one of the classy ones, how disappointing… It looks so weird and unhinged.”

Some even harshly tied her risqué style to her mental state, with one echoing online, “She has gone crazy… literally.”

Kate Beckinsale engaged in a late night talk show interview discussing recent unusual claims and public appearances.

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

While her look did stir up some heated backlash, it wasn’t the only thing from her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance that had social media users riled up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late-night interview with Jimmy, which aired on November 24, saw Kate in a different look, wearing a purple metallic dress with rosettes along the strapless neckline.

And while she ditched the red bow from her earlier pantless look, she kept the black one in her hair and swapped her accessories for statement-making diamond-encrusted earrings.

Beckinsale made some “unhinged” claims about her 26-year-old daughter’s boyfriend during the show

Kate Beckinsale wearing a large bow headband and sparkling earrings during a nighttime interview setting.

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she was mainly there to promote her upcoming film Wildcat, the conversation unexpectedly shifted when she launched into an unbelievable story that momentarily left the host stunned.

While discussing the “tough” moments of losing both her mother and stepfather in recent years, Kate explained how a bizarre egg-laying incident involving her daughter Lily Sheen’s boyfriend helped lighten her mood.

Although she did not name him during the interview, the boyfriend is reportedly believed to be David Schecter, who has been dating Lily since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Beckinsale in an interview wearing a purple dress and large earrings discussing unusual claims about her daughter's boyfriend.

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

She recounted, “We’ve had a tough couple of years, both my parents passed away within the last few years, and literally the only bright spot in the whole time came from him.”

“He laid two eggs in a week, is what the bright spot was.”

When Kimmel asked her to explain further, since the story was nearly impossible to grasp, Kate clarified that he had “gone to the bathroom” and produced an egg from his body that “had a shell and a yolk.”

“How awful for her daughter’s boyfriend to be put on blast like that. I’m guessing he lost a bet!” remarked one netizen

Kate Beckinsale wearing a shiny dress, showing a phone to Jimmy Kimmel during a late-night talk show.

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Trish Gregoire joking about a celebrity’s child dating someone disliked and the boyfriend laying eggs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about man eggs and GTA6 displayed in a social media chat bubble with text reactions.

“Not out of his mouth or ears, it came out the route it would come out a hen… He went to the bathroom and then was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg.”

She continued, “I got very involved in this, because I really did need a distraction because everything was so horrible… He was very scared the first time it happened…”

The Underworld alum admitted she initially assumed it was an “attention-seeking” act, but when it happened a second time, she began to believe it might actually be real.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Beckinsale smiling at an event with two friends, posing closely in stylish outfits, enjoying the night out.

Image credits: lily_sheen

Fans found the tale absolutely “absurd,” with many insisting it was nothing more than a prank pulled by the boyfriend.

One user reasoned, “He probably did that as a joke and he is now listening at home saying bless her heart she really believes me and she is telling the world.”

Kate narrated to Jimmy Kimmel and the audience that Lily’s boyfriend had allegedly “laid two eggs in a week”

Couple posing indoors with casual outfits, highlighting Kate Beckinsale and her daughter's boyfriend in a candid moment.

Image credits: lily_sheen

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Another agreed, chiming in, “It just sounded like a huge prank her daughter and boyfriend did to distract her.”

A third quipped, “Congratulations your boyfriend is a chicken. Now I can make some scrambled eggs.”

However, some users pointed out that the situation resembled a medical condition known as a “peritoneal loose body,” a rare free-floating mass in the abdomen that typically forms from an epiploic appendage that detaches after torsion, infarction, and calcification.

Kate Beckinsale smiling, wearing a metallic dress with floral details and large earrings against a patterned background.

Image credits: katebeckinsale

“A peritoneal loose body… These are often found incidentally during surgery or imaging and are usually small and asymptomatic. However, larger ones can cause symptoms like abdominal pain or bowel obstruction, at which point surgical removal may be necessary. and if you google it the photos look just like an egg,” explained one fan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ADVERTISEMENT

Beckinsale concluded by revealing that her daughter’s boyfriend had even visited doctors about the “eggs,” noting that many initially believed “it was some sort of complicated mas***bation thing, which it wasn’t.”

“She’s saying her daughter’s boyfriend is a chicken… Does [he] identify as a bird?” joked one social media user

Comment about Kate Beckinsale's behavior, mentioning lost her mind and pantless sighting in an online discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Mag Webster criticizing a stylist and suggesting hiring a new one in a casual online discussion.

Nancy Castelletti comment displayed in a blue speech bubble about someone not looking like herself and trying too hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Cheryl Dowling DeGraff questioning age and joking about injury risks with a daring activity.

Text message from Celest Eve expressing dislike for adult women putting bows in their hair, calling it childish and adding a laughing emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Emma Langran saying it reminded her of a hotdog, discussing the topic of Kate Beckinsale pantless sighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media platform by Kristina Lynn stating she needs attention with an eye-rolling emoji included.

Comment by Cassie Hendricks saying looks ridiculous in a social media reply bubble.

Kate Beckinsale spotted pantless outdoors amid claims involving her daughter's boyfriend and unusual behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jenna Willis criticizing a woman’s appearance and expressing disappointment about her face.

Comment on social media reading She has gone crazy, referencing Kate Beckinsale pantless incident and unusual claim about daughter's boyfriend.

Comment from Kim Williamson saying used to be elegant and stunning, in a light blue text bubble with a small profile picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Fabian Ortega saying Unrecognizable now. Shame. on a light blue background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post by Simona Lancini McGettigan expressing disapproval, mentioning aging and unhinged appearance.

Comment by Myles Campbell saying shes gone off the deep end in black text on a white background.

Kate Beckinsale spotted pantless outdoors, sparking buzz about her unusual behavior and recent claims involving her daughter's boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Charles Davis about Kate Beckinsale’s downward spiral and her role in Underworld.

ADVERTISEMENT