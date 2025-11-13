Who Is Julia Michaels? Julia Michaels is an American singer and songwriter celebrated for her candid, emotionally transparent lyrics. Her unique ability to articulate raw feelings deeply resonates with global audiences. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2017 debut single, “Issues,” which rapidly climbed the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This quintuple-platinum certified track solidified Michaels as a powerful solo artist beyond her prolific songwriting career.

Full Name Julia Michaels Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Home-Schooled Father Juan Manuel Cavazos Mother Julie Scriven Siblings Jaden Michaels

Early Life and Education Family ties in music influenced Julia Michaels from an early age in Santa Clarita, California. Her father, Juan Manuel Cavazos, an actor, encouraged creativity alongside her older sister Jaden, also a songwriter. By age twelve, Michaels began singing, and at fourteen, she was collaborating with songwriter Joleen Belle. Their work included contributing to television and film projects, notably the theme song for Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to tattoo artist Mat Rule, Julia Michaels confirmed their engagement in April 2025. The couple began dating in July 2022. Michaels was previously in a relationship with Canadian musician JP Saxe, stemming from their collaboration on “If the World Was Ending.” They parted ways in September 2022.

Career Highlights Julia Michaels’ career took off with her 2017 debut single, “Issues,” which reached number eleven on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned quintuple-platinum certification. This success launched her solo artistry after years behind the scenes. Beyond performing, Michaels has penned numerous chart-topping hits for other artists, including Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me.” She also founded her independent label, GFY Records, in 2025. To date, Michaels has collected six Grammy Award nominations, including twice for Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Her profound impact on pop music has cemented her as a fixture in modern pop culture.