Iris Law, the daughter of famous actor Jude Law, has found herself at the center of a social media storm after being publicly called out by a waitress who claims the model mistreated her and other service workers at a restaurant.

“When I tell you this is the nastiest b—ch I’ve ever served in my life,” the waitress, who goes by Madison, detailed in a series of heated posts on X.

According to her, Iris threw a tantrum over the restaurant’s dessert selection, refusing to pay her bills and storming out of the business before shouting, “Do you know who my father is!?”

The backlash grew so large that Iris herself had to address it, posting a video to her TikTok profile earlier today (February 1) in which she called the accusations “pure fanfiction.”

Jude Law’s daughter, Iris Law, found herself the subject of social media backlash after a waitress exposed her for mistreating the staff at a restaurant

Madison held nothing back in describing her encounter with Iris, comparing her to other high-profile figures she had served.

The waitress said that despite having served the likes of Rupert Murdoch, Paul Ryan, Jeff Bezos, and Steve Bannon, none of them were as rude or disrespectful as Iris was.

“None of them started screaming and throwing a tantrum in the restaurant,” she stated.

According to Madison, the incident began when the model expressed her dissatisfaction with the dessert options offered at the restaurant and demanded that an alternative be provided that suited her tastes better.

when i tell you this right here is the NASTIEST bitch ive ever served in my life.. https://t.co/sPZ9eVGRjj — brecht apologist (@madisontayt_) January 31, 2025

The staff, however, couldn’t accommodate the request on such short notice, causing the model to allegedly start “screaming about how her father wouldn’t be happy about [it].”

“[She] claimed we should’ve figured out an alternative for her that she would like, but she was mad, and she was told no,” the waitress wrote.

The waitress shared her list of the worst and best high-profile customers she served and put Law at the top of the former

long story short, she didn’t like our dessert selection and had a meltdown. refused to pay for the whole check, screamed about how her father wouldn’t be happy about this etc etc.

claimed we should’ve figured out an alternative for her that she would like, was mad she was told no — brecht apologist (@madisontayt_) January 31, 2025

The waitress stated that Iris’ behavior is well-known by service workers in high-profile restaurants.

“I know someone who dealt with her in London, and that’s how I found out she had a bad rep over there, too. Not just here! She’s apparently notorious for being a fu—ing a—ole in restaurants,” she wrote.

Madison then put Iris Law at the top of her personal “worst people I’ve served” list, followed by a list of celebrities and podcasters, including Ivy Getty and Louisa Jacobson.

She followed with a similar list featuring the “nicest people” she has served, which included the likes of Channing Tatum, Charli XCX, Malia Obama, and Kirsten Dunst, among others.

Iris Law addressed the accusations, calling them “pure fanfiction” and asking her followers to back her up

As the waitress’ post grew in popularity, it forced Iris Law herself to address it, who took to TikTok to dismiss the accusations as entirely fabricated.

In a late-night video, the 24-year-old appeared pouring hot water into a cup used to warm up a heatable stuffed animal while nonchalantly referring to the story as “fanfiction.”

“It’s 2 am; if it was earlier, I would be having a meltdown over this,” she said, despondently. “I know I’m going to wake up, and more people are going to believe [her story].”

Law then pleaded with her followers to “back her up” before reiterating that the story was completely false and an attempt to mischaracterize her.

Her video, however, did little to convince viewers, who were quick to call her a “narcissist,” who only posted the video due to being “demasked.”

“I know a gaslighting b—h when I see one,” one user wrote.

The accusations divided netizens, with Iris’ fans siding with the model while others expressed their support for the waitress

“If she didn’t do it, she’d have her daddy’s lawyers issue a cease and desist letter.” a reader argued.

Others went as far as to analyze the model’s body language in her clip.

“Her actively trying to suppress a smile is what is known as ‘duping delight,’ a cross between embarrassment at being found out and the pleasure of imagining she’s getting away with it,” one user explained.

“You can tell this is a very narcissistic person just by the way they talk,” another stated. “Don’t praise wealthy people; they already look at you as if you were dust on a shoe.”

“People in the hospitality industry have long memories and don’t have to lie. Especially when it’s an experience that is so horrible that it’s etched in our memories.”

“Nepo baby.” Iris’ video did little to turn the public perception in her favor, with many supporting the waitress instead

