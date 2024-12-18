ADVERTISEMENT

Hong Kong artist Johnson Tsang captivates audiences with his masterful blend of realism and surrealist imagination. Renowned for his porcelain creations, Tsang's groundbreaking Yuanyang series earned a place in the Hong Kong Museum of Art and Taiwan’s Yingge Ceramics Museum.

Tsang’s ability to freeze dynamic splashes in time has garnered international acclaim, winning prestigious awards like the Grand Prize at the 2012 Taiwan International Ceramics Biennale. Beyond ceramics, his work extends to stainless steel sculptures and public art projects, showcasing his versatility.

Recognized for his contributions, Tsang serves as a Museum Expert Advisor in Hong Kong, solidifying his legacy as a pioneer in contemporary sculpture.

More info: johnsontsangart.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Johnson Tsang: Merging Realism And Surrealism Through Ceramics And Sculpture

Hidrėlėy
kristina law
kristina law
kristina law
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I hate how much this triggered me. Very well done and so powerful!

    #2

    Johnson Tsang: Merging Realism And Surrealism Through Ceramics And Sculpture

    Hidrėlėy
    #3

    Johnson Tsang: Merging Realism And Surrealism Through Ceramics And Sculpture

    Hidrėlėy
    #4

    Johnson Tsang: Merging Realism And Surrealism Through Ceramics And Sculpture

    Hidrėlėy
    #5

    Johnson Tsang: Merging Realism And Surrealism Through Ceramics And Sculpture

    Hidrėlėy
    #6

    Johnson Tsang: Merging Realism And Surrealism Through Ceramics And Sculpture

    Hidrėlėy
    #7

    Johnson Tsang: Merging Realism And Surrealism Through Ceramics And Sculpture

    Hidrėlėy
    #8

    Johnson Tsang: Merging Realism And Surrealism Through Ceramics And Sculpture

    Hidrėlėy
