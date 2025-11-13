Who Is Jimmy Kimmel? James Christian Kimmel is an American television host, comedian, and producer known for his long-running late-night talk show. His sharp wit and observational humor have made him a fixture in American broadcasting. He first gained widespread national attention as the co-host of Comedy Central’s The Man Show, which blended irreverent comedy with a male-focused variety format. This platform showcased his unique comedic timing and set the stage for his subsequent late-night success; he is also known for his playful “feud” with actor Matt Damon.

Full Name James Christian Kimmel Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (181 cm) Relationship Status Married Molly McNearney Net Worth $50 million Nationality American, Italian Ethnicity Italian, Irish, German, Welsh Education University of Nevada, Las Vegas (attended), Arizona State University (attended) Father James John Kimmel Mother Joan Iacono Siblings Jonathan Kimmel, Jill Kimmel Kids Katherine Kimmel, Kevin Kimmel, Jane Kimmel, William John Kimmel

Early Life and Education Born in Brooklyn, New York City, James Christian Kimmel moved to Las Vegas at nine, where his childhood cultivated a love for pranks. His parents, James John and Joan, encouraged an early interest in radio, which he pursued in high school. He attended Ed W. Clark High School and briefly enrolled at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and Arizona State University. Kimmel began his professional radio career at age 21, though he left college without graduating.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked James Christian Kimmel’s personal life, including his first marriage to Gina Maddy and a notable relationship with comedian Sarah Silverman. Kimmel shares two adult children, Katherine and Kevin, with Maddy, and two younger children, Jane and William “Billy” John, with his current wife, Molly McNearney, whom he married in July 2013.

Career Highlights Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which debuted in 2003 on ABC, cemented James Christian Kimmel’s status as a leading late-night host. The show is ABC’s longest-running late-night talk show, known for its celebrity interviews and viral segments. Beyond his nightly duties, Kimmel has frequently hosted major awards ceremonies, including the Primetime Emmy Awards multiple times and the Academy Awards on four occasions. He also co-created and produced several other successful television shows.