Car Brand Jaguar Rebrands, Completely Misses The Mark, Internet Goes Wild With Memes
Car Brand Jaguar Rebrands, Completely Misses The Mark, Internet Goes Wild With Memes

For all companies, there comes a time when a rebrand is needed—either to attract new customers, to keep the old ones interested, or both. A rebrand can take a company to unprecedented heights or unexpected lows.

Currently, vehicle company Jaguar is in the middle of rebranding, and so far, it seems that their case is the latter one. It’s all because people online aren’t satisfied with the so-called “wokeness” that the brand is trying to push with their ad, in which they don’t even show a single car.

    A rebrand can either take a company to new highs or new lows they never experienced, depending on how well their target audience understands the message

    Car Brand Jaguar Rebrands, Completely Misses The Mark, Internet Goes Wild With Memes

    Image credits: Jaguar

    Recently, Jaguar announced that from this point on, they’ll only be making electric cars, and so they launched a whole rebrand to go with it

    Back in the beginning of November of 2024, Jaguar, a luxury vehicle brand, announced they are taking all of their cars off sale to get ready for a rebrand. 

    Now, the day has come, and the rebrand is here. Starting from 2026, the company will only be manufacturing and selling electric cars. With this news, they also launched a new logo, marketing slogans and an ad showing it all off. 

    Car Brand Jaguar Rebrands, Completely Misses The Mark, Internet Goes Wild With Memes

    Image credits: Jaguar

    Sadly, the rebrand quickly started gaining negative attention from people who were displeased with it being “woke”

    In this 30-second video, there are diverse people shown in bright colors, with slogans like ‘break moulds,’, ‘create exuberant,’ and probably the main one, copy nothing’ displayed on the screen. At the end of it, there is a new logo shown – “JaGUar”, with seamlessly blended upper and lower case characters in visual harmony. Interestingly, for an ad from a car company, there are no cars shown. 

    The latter “flaw” is one of the reasons why the rebrand wasn’t met with much enthusiasm. Even Elon Musk tried “roasting” them for this by tweeting on his platform, “Do you sell cars?”. The Jaguar brand didn’t give in to the billionaire’s “roast,” and suggested he come to Miami on December 2nd and see their new lineup. But Elon wasn’t the only one making this point online. 

    This wasn’t the only issue people had with the rebrand. One of the other heavily talked about issues was that this new brand look didn’t represent its actual customer, which sounds kind of ironic seeing that the company is rebranding to be more inclusive

    Car Brand Jaguar Rebrands, Completely Misses The Mark, Internet Goes Wild With Memes

    Image credits: Jaguar

    They complained about how the ad representing the rebrand shows no cars, only random diverse people, and how the company is losing its British heritage and many other things

    What this claim means is that basically, the company that owns Jaguar, Tata motors, isn’t British, so they lost a sense of how a British brand like Jaguar should look, thereby taking away its heritage.  The company was created in 1922, but made its name when they started manufacturing eye-catching sports cars, and ever since, they have remained a luxury brand. 

    Luxury is something that not everyone can have, something that is limited to a certain group of people. So, when Jaguar now strives to be more inclusive, it’s understandable why some people are displeased. If it’s attainable by more people from different walks of life, luxury (which is also sometimes linked with British, especially royal British culture) is not the same anymore. Simply said, the target audience isn’t reached with this ad. 

    Some people also had an issue with the rebrand’s slogan “copy nothing.” These critics pointed out the irony that by making the Jaguar’s logo simpler, the company essentially is copying the trend of others simplifying their logos, too. 

    Car Brand Jaguar Rebrands, Completely Misses The Mark, Internet Goes Wild With Memes

    Image credits: Jaguar

    Besides all of this, there has been a bit of transphobic discourse too, especially on X. Without giving them too much attention, we can simply say that the rhetoric some of the critics use is unwarranted, no matter how much they don’t like the ad. 

    All of these (and probably some others we didn’t catch) criticisms forced the people behind the rebrand to defend their idea. In an interview with Financial Times, managing director of Jaguar, Rawdon Glover, said the intended message of the ad had been lost in social media’s “blaze of intolerance” and denied that it was supposed to be a “woke” statement. 

    This caused people standing behind the project to defend it, saying it was drowned in “blaze of intolerance”

    Image credits: Rawdon Glover

    He also added that they simply don’t want their brand to look like any other, as it would drown between all of them. Basically, they wanted to move away from traditional automotive stereotypes. 

    Sadly, the rebrand didn’t work as intended. Instead, people online are either recreating how they think the ad should have looked or are simply roasting it with hilarious memes and reactions.

    Well, at this point it doesn’t seem that Jaguar is going to back out from what they have planned. So, we’ll have to wait and see whether this rebrand will be the death of Jaguar, as many netizens are predicting, or not. Only time will tell. While that happens, make sure to scroll down to see the reactions and memes we talked about. 

    Still, people online keep roasting the rebrand any chance they get, but the company seemingly isn’t planning to pull it away

    Image credits: _NamrokNamrok_

    Image credits: Babygravy9

    Car Brand Jaguar Rebrands, Completely Misses The Mark, Internet Goes Wild With Memes

    Image credits: stormrobinson

    Image credits: x_ecutive

    Image credits: Memeulous

    Car Brand Jaguar Rebrands, Completely Misses The Mark, Internet Goes Wild With Memes

    Image credits: Madan_Chikna

    Image credits: WrecklessGamer

    Car Brand Jaguar Rebrands, Completely Misses The Mark, Internet Goes Wild With Memes

    Image credits: amexical

    Car Brand Jaguar Rebrands, Completely Misses The Mark, Internet Goes Wild With Memes

    Image credits: GreenScreenBets

    Image credits: KlendathuCap

    Image credits: Simply_Param

    Car Brand Jaguar Rebrands, Completely Misses The Mark, Internet Goes Wild With Memes

    Image credits: MoonBasic

    Image credits: Chilli-55

    Even without making memes, people on social media had a lot to say

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    iseefractals
    iseefractals
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So this what all advertising is going to be from here on out huh? A multicultural group of predominantly androgynous looking group of people (with at least one token "plus" size person) in brightly colored clothing....just existing. Together! Is it a fashion ad? A reality show? Who cares! Look how INCLUSIVE it is! What happens when people don't like the ad? Call them intolerant/racist/sexist/PHOBIC! Why? Because we have VISION! And our intent DESERVES to be validated!

    UpupaEpops
    UpupaEpops
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The problem is that they are touching a niche market. Not enough people are buying these cars to get a meaningful response from the company. Well over a decade ago, an American company bought a heritage brand in my country. The chocolate in question had an immense cultural and sentimental value to *everyone* in the country because it was the only edible chocolate available during 50 years of Soviet occupation. The packaging had the flag on it. The Americans decided to switch it out to the American flag and tweaked the original formula. The uproar was so great they spent an obscene amount on an apology tour, had to clear all the new stock off the shelves and go back to the original packaging and formula. If enough British people had bought Jaguars and Land Rovers, Tata would not have dared touch them. But if most of their consumers are Asians where this branding is normal, this is what we'll keep seeing. All the heritage brands going down the drain.

    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The old logo was iconic and now it doesn't give the....as Clarkson/May/Hammond would put it..."Jagggggggggggggg" vibe. Now it's just...what is that, some sort of Tesla?

    Rizzo
    Rizzo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked in an advertising agency for two decades and I say: Someone nodded and payed for it. Not my responsibility.

