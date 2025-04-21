23 Inventors Who Passed Away At The Hands Of Their Own Inventions
One inventor whose life was taken by their own invention is one thing, but the fact that there are accounts of one after another and another is mind-blowing. Here is my list.
He invented the rotary printing press to allow for easier and more efficient paper printing. While maintaining one of his machines, his foot was caught in one of the rotary wheels and was crushed. He died from a gangrenous infection whilst it was being amputated.
Based on the Ford Pinto, the AVE Mizar was a flying car created by Henry Smolinski. He took this for a test flight in 1973, and it crashed, killing him and AVE’s vice president Harold Blake on board.
Also known as “The Flying Tailor,” he created a parachute suit. He attempted to test his invention by jumping off the Eiffel Tower. In doing so, however, the parachute failed to open and he plummeted to his death with crowds of people watching.
He created the Eddystone Lighthouse, the first offshore lighthouse in the world. Henry was so boastful of his creation that he sheltered himself in it “during the greatest storm there ever was.” That greatest storm came on November 27, 1703 when a cyclone destroyed the lighthouse with Henry still inside. No trace of him was ever found.
While Marie Curie did not “invent” radium and polonium, she is credited for discovering the two radioactive elements. She worked with them so much that, in 1934, she died from an aplastic anemia due to radiation exposure.
He became a pioneer in aviation technology by created one of the first hang gliders in history. While taking one for a test flight, he lost control of the glider and crashed into the ground, breaking his spine in the process. Unsurprisingly, he did not survive the injury.
First a Bolshevik revolutionary, Alexander was a pioneer in hematology and helped create blood transfusion. He believed that injecting himself with younger people’s blood would rejuvenate him and halt his aging (why is beyond me). In 1928, he ended up injecting himself with blood from a tuberculosis-ridden patient, which, spoiler alert, killed him.
A Confederate marine engineer during the American Civil War, he created the H.L. Hunley submarine. During a training experiment, the vessel sank, taking Horace with it.
Li Si served as the prime minister of the Qin Dynasty and over-sought the construction of the Great Wall Of China. He developed the Five Pains execution method which is so brutal, all details will be left out. In 208 BC, he was convicted of treason and had five pieces of his anatomy removed where he bled to death.
He created the brand of luxury and racing car that he named after himself (the Duesenberg). While taking one out for a drive in 1932, he died in a high-speed road crash.
“At some point, safety is just pure waste. I mean, if you just want to be safe, don't get out of bed, don't get in your car, don't do anything.” Those words came around to bite him square in the behind on June 18, 2023 on the ill-fated undersea voyage to see the Titanic wreckage using his Titan submarine. The submarine imploded, killing him and four others on board.
Speaking of the Titanic, Thomas Andrews was a British businessman and shipbuilder who was in charge of the ocean liner’s plans. He was one of the 1,500+ passengers who perished on the doomed voyage when it sank in the Atlantic in 1912.
This French aviation pioneer developed one of the first hot-air balloons in 1783. Two years later, he took a test flight in an attempt to cross the English Channel, but the balloon crashed, killing him.
He developed the steam velocipede bicycle, one of three machines to be called the first motorcycle. During a public speed trial in 1896, he crashed it while suffering a heart attack. It is not known if the heart attack was fatal or the crash was.
This Czech-Canadian stuntman developed his own shock-absorbent barrel that he was encased in as he successfully went over Niagara Falls in 1984. One year later, he used the same barrel at a show in the Houston Astrodome as it was dropped from the roof. It hit the rim of the water tank meant to cushion his fall. Karel did not survive.
He created the Aerowagon, a high-speed railcar fitted with a large propeller and aircraft engine. It was produced to transport Soviet documents and government officials on business. In 1921, while on a test ride, the railcar derailed while going at such high speeds, killing Valerian and six others on board.
A pioneer of aviation, he created his own airplane. He took it for a test flight in 1913 in attempt to cross the Carpathian Mountains, and crashed.
He was a chemist and engineer who developed tetraethyl lead additive to gasoline and chlorofluorocarbons, both are terrible for the environment. These are not what killed him, however. At age 51, he contracted polio and created a bed lift composed of ropes and pulleys. One day in 1944, he became entangled in the ropes and suffocated to death.
Nicknamed “Mad Mike,” and not for nothing, he was a professed flat-Earther who created his own steam rockets he used to try and culminate flights into outer space to support his cause. On February 22, 2020, he was aboard one of his rockets when he crashed after the built-in parachute failed to deploy.
He invented the Stanley Steemer, a steam-power automobile. In 1918, he crashed the car into a woodpile to avoid colliding with a farm wagon. The manufacturer met its match against competition with internal combustion engine vehicles, and was defunct in 1924.
A captain for the Royal Navy, he created a patent for the design of the revolving gun turret in 1867. In 1870, he was aboard a masted turret ship that he designed when it sank off the coast of Cape Finisterre in Spain. He and his crew drowned.
A Kazakh-Turkic scholar, he experienced delusion of being a bird. That was when he created a pair of wooden wings and attempted to fly off a mosque roof. Unsurprisingly, he did not fly and fell to his death.
Legend has it that he created the brazen bull torture device for executions. He found himself in that same device when he was executed via roasting alive.