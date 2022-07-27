I believe most of us have dreams. Be it something material or intangible, human beings always have something to wish for. Unfortunately, we do not live in Aladdin's world where even the most utopian wishes can come true. However, we are still allowed to dream about magically achieving our desires.

Thinking about that, I asked our pandas what they would wish for if they found a genie's lamp with 3 basic rules: no wishing for more wishes, 3 wishes only and no love magic. Scroll down for the answers!

#1

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) - Putin chokes on a peanut
- To go back and handle one little thing differently that changed the course of my life
- Find affordable cure for cancer

As much as I agree Putin is a threat to world peace, I wouldn't start by commanding the genie to kill someone. That's just me.

#2

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) Successful kidney transplant for my daughter.
My mortgage to be paid off (struggling right now)
A/C in my car to be fixed (ain't no joke in Texas)

#3

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) My cat to live until I die

#4

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) for my parents to be supportive of me coming out

#5

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) 1) Get rid of this stupid cancer so I can live more than the couple of months I'm given 😞
2) I want my family back and together 💔
3) Forget everything and have a new start in life...
I know my wishes are extremely selfish... Sorry

#6

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) My wish: That men have periods & make babies.

#7

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) The ability to instantly make sequels and stuff of my fav movies and TV shows so they never die out
To make any food I want appear out of thin air and taste delicious

Sorry if you’re all disappointed I didn’t solve world problems. I mean, I could with those other genies

#8

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) That couples only can get pregnant if they both really, really want to have a baby. Any doubt, no baby. That should help with population explosion.
That everybody gets to have a conscience and empathy, so that if they hurt someone on purpose or by neglect, it will hurt them too. That should kill most of the 1%. And make most religions superfluous.
And that everybody who does their best to help others, create stuff, cleans the planet, will have a living wage.

#9

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) 1. To be able to travel into fantasy worlds as a character (but even if they die or are injured, you will not be dead or injured)
2. No more climate change, poverty, or jerk billionaires.
3. My own library

#11

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) A social life, end the Russian war in Ukraine and end poverty.

The first is a joke but I'm serious.

#12

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) No cancer.
No wars.
No abuse (human/animal).

#13

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) -Freddie Mercury to be alive
-be able to see a Queen concert before he died
-lots of money

#14

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) 1. The ability to travel just one day into the future and back as often as I want (all I need is the lotto numbers from tomorrow without worrying too much about the butterfly effect lol)

2. An end to all gun violence. It's too pussy. You want to kill me and others while I'm out buying groceries? Bring your sword b***h.

3. A pet tiger named Carl who thinks he is a lap kitty 😸

#15

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) To go back to eighteen knowing what I know now.
The second and third wish would be put in reserve.

#16

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) It would depend on whether the genie would give me anything.

If he said "anything" then I'd go with

- end poverty.

All crime, all war, all violence, and most cruelty, is caused by desperation due to poverty.

If he said something concrete, I think about 500bn USD would do it. I'd then use that money to fix all my country's problems.

If however he said only supernatural requests, I'd request powers of flight and invisibility on command.

#17

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) Simply that my daughter can overcome her crippling anxiety and live her life. My bright and beautiful girl is wasting away indoors at the age of 24 because she is genuinely too terrified to leave the house.
I believe she could change the world, so this would benefit everyone eventually :)

#18

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) - Bring back my grandparents in full health.

- Take my abusive father away.

- Have enough money to retire and to help all the people who needs it. (Family, neighbours, etc...)

#19

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) 1) Put Trump in jail or, respectively, to a place where he can no longer cause any damage in the future and replace him with a reasonable people-loving and nature-loving individual
2) Put Putin in jail or, respectively, to a place where he can no longer cause any damage in the future (might also add Mr. Bolsonaro, if it is a good Genie Lamp).. and replace him/them with a reasonable people-loving and nature-loving individual
3) give America a proper constitution that really protects democracy and where judges of the Supreme Court have to resign after 10 years (at the latest) so that they very soon can overrule Roe/Wade again. Some abortions just are necessary. Nobody does this without good reason.

#20

I Asked Our Community To Share Their Wishes They Would Ask A Genie, Here's What They Responded (122 Answers) 1. No more poverty
2. The ability to take some of the food they make on cooking shows
3. The ability to travel to fictional worlds

#21

I seek only to know three things.

Firstly, who put the bomp in the bomp ba bomp ba bomp.
Secondly, who put the ram in the rama lama ding dong.
And thirdly, the name of the exalted entity who placed the boog in the boogity boogity shoo.

I trust that the honorable genie will consider my entreaty forthwith, and I thank him for his consideration.

#22

No climate change

World peace

Equality

#23

An enormous increase in human empathy.
An enormous increase in human compassion.
An enormous increase in human intelligence.
That would solve everything.

#24

The wise person wishes for good health, honest wealth, and true happiness for all.

Wording is everything when it comes to those tricksters.

#25

There are always consequences and alternative ways to interpret wishes. Like for instance, wishing for world peace ends up with all life being extinguished. Looks peaceful to me. To get around this I would wish to know the outcome of my wishes before I wished them, including this one. The second wish would be to know everything there is to know. And the third would be to have the ability to do anything I know how to do.

#26

Well if I'm not allowed to wish for more wishes, an easy way to get around that would be to wish for the power to grant my own wishes whenever, with no strings attached.

If that wasn't allowed I would wish to have any superpower I could think of, or want, on demand (so basically the first one).

I could then use my newfound abilities to solve any of the worlds problems in a constructive and non-harmful mannar.

#27

- The power to be like a genie but without restrictions -somewhat like a fairy godperson? Able to grant wishes for others but not for myself


- Animal shape shifting/communication (including mythical animals)


- Immortality but with a chosen end to it- I want to watch the world grow and see where the universe ends up but I don't want to be left alone or end up resenting it


They may seem selfish but I could help so many animals and people by granting wishes forever :)

#28

- Magical powers for myself without any negative consequences for me (Matter manipluation for example)
- The creation of safe elements that can be used for clean energy production

Out of ideas for #3

#29

1. End to poverty
2. No religion
3. Everyone has equal access to basic human necessities

#30

1. Happiness in myself
2. My friends and family to forever have only good memories
3. For all cancer to be cured

#31

1. That my bf would suddenly not be able to (or just stop) drinking alcohol.
2. That my mom would leave me alone.
3. That my kids will grow up being well-balanced and content human beings.

If the first two happened I would be happier, able to lose weight and be a better mom for my kids which again would lead to the third wish.

#32

World peace, including reversing climate change.

Resources of the 1% redistributed to solve all lack.

Unlimited love, joy, & resources for all.

#33

Million dollars & world peace ;)

#34

- For my Dad to be alive again, and in full health
- For my beloved baby Filou (kitty) to be alive again
- Enough money to retire instantly and live comfortably for the rest of my days (goes for me, Mom and my brother)

#35

If we're being purely wistful and not worried about being scammed by an evil genie, then:

1. To advance the space industry by 1000 years.
2. To find the perfect system of worldwide governance - politically, judicially and economically (gotta stop letting sociopaths run things!).
3. Good health and vast wealth for me and the people I love.

Though, here's a fun loophole. Can't wish for more wishes? Then wish away the rules! Then you can do whatever you want!

#36

To be able to see the future of something specific when i concentrate or touch that thing but only for a month ahead.

To be able to fix injuries with a touch but not death or bring someone back to life

To be able to be invisible including what I am wearing

#37

1) No more terminal illnesses for people or animals
2) Everyone to be kind to one another, always
3) Financial peace, not just stability

#38

1 - Peace on earth
2 - to have enough money to live a comfortable life
3 - For my family and friends to be happy

#39

Wish for happiness in my life.

#40

a tax on the rich that pays the needs of the poor.

#41

Easy

#1- all nukes and bombs to disappear
#2- all guns (yes, nerf guns can stay)
#3- all blueprints to those I've listed above

#42

1. No more billionaires.
2. No more dictators.
3. No more Republicans.

#43

1. To always have the right amount of money.
2. The ability to heal any injury/disease
3. To be able to alter reality to suit myself.

#44

1. No global warming.
2. I get into (insert name of great university)
3. Find cheap and effective cure for cancer and COVID

#45

1: To have every less fortunate people in the world be debt free/able to have a living wage.
2: No famine and illnesses across the world.
3: No more war and violent conflicts across the world.

#46

-end of child abuse
-a media that’s not blood thirsty and manipulative
-hyper intelligence

#47

To be able to talk to my mom one last time, and have her meet my daughter.

#48

A wage I could actually get by on.
A government who put the needs of its people first.
Free healthcare for everyone.

#49

A year ago, my answers would have been completely different. But now....
1- one more hour with my mom
2- one more hour with my Pap (dad's dad)
3- one more hour with my Gram (mom's mom)
Love you all and miss you terribly.

#50

I would wish for

1. world peace

2. 50 million USD

3. a college scholarship for my mother

#51

I wish for a list that things come true after writing on it.

#52

1. Good healthcare for all
2. Cure for cancer
3. Enough funds for my family to live out their life comfortably

#54

1) the money for my much needed hearing aids

2) a/c fixed in both vehicles

3) just enough money to pay fees and supplies for my kids to start school.

#55

For everyone to feel whatever they do to another sentient being.

#56

I'm going to change the rules of the game.

My first wish is that, henceforth and until the end of time, all wishes from any genie shall be granted as intended by the wisher and without unintended consequences or malice.
My second wish is that all people would care less about money and possessions and more about caring for their communities and the planet.
My last wish is for the ability to pause and restart time at will, that I wouldn't age when time is paused, and that if I come down with a disease that makes me lose control of my senses that ability disappears before my mind goes.

#57

-to get into mit or cal-tech for college.
-to be able to read minds
-for homeless people to get a home and a job. It pains me seeing them everyday on the streets.

#58

1: to always know the needs of any animal or human even if I don't speak their language

2: to imitate any ability I see in books or television

3: to have free food and any other resources given to anyone in need

#59

That I would wake up to find that tRUMP was just a bad dream.

#60

Heaven....nothing more, nothing less

Report

#61

1. A dog haven on earth ( complete with sleeping areas, plenty of space to run, 24/7 veterinarian, hospital).

2. Massive restaurants that shall serve free food to the poor.

3. Schools free of liberal teachings: just math, science, medicine

#62

1: The next time any violent criminal goes to sleep, they never wake up.

2: The Earth's climate and environment is immediately cleaned up and returned to preindustrial ideal "normal", whatever that is for wherever you are.

3: Next time I buy a lottery ticket, I am the sole winner of the top prize.

#63

My goodness, people have good ideas. Here's mine.

1. That all the good wishes listed above come true.
2. That people would discover, appreciate and support the amazing musicians, like my husband, who work hard at their craft, play brilliantly, but aren't young or the popular genre of the moment. Pretty sure a decent manager would definitely be part of this deal. (FYI, he mostly plays mandolin and I guess I'd call the genre, lovely acoustic melodic tunes.)
3. That those we love are surrounded by love, which would not just include humans but that they always have the "magical" pets who adore them.

#64

-For it to be possible to wish for more wishes
-More wishes
-A really nice boat

#65

1) That after many losses, we would finally have our miracle child.

2) That my dogs could live a lot longer and in excellent health

3) After reading the other posts, I would want everyone else to have their wishes granted. ❤️

#66

Since it seems like world peace, climate change and all that are already taken care of I’d like the ability to save scum real life, bodies and minds to have a reset button, and for all animals (including humans) to speak the same language please, thanks.

#67

The chance to do it all again with what I know now, less pain, and for my ex’s dad to be still alive. I loved my father-in-law very deeply. He was Dad#2.

#68

To have one last conversation with my mom, and for her to meet my daughter.

#69

Wish 1: probably enough money to buy a bigger house and pay off my mortgage

Wish 2: that I could have a Time and Relative Dimension in Space

Wish 3: the power of teleportation

#70

1. That everybody had the ability to afford at minimum basic necessities (food, shelter, transportation) with their income. I'm not saying steak and mansions, but at least sandwiches and a one bedroom apartment.
2. Repair to the planet so that it is more habitable after all the damage it has endured.
3. That the human trait of entitlement would cease to exist.

#71

I'd wish for:
- A magic pen with unlimited ink that makes whatever I write or draw become reality.
- An infinite notebook.

Now I can write down every single one of the hundreds of wishes I have (including the stuff in my other post)

#72

Well, world peace would definitely be on the list but then I'd also wish for a house but I'd describe it in intricate detail and as I was describing it those details would change and the genie would start fake yawning and sneak away.

#73

1) The ability (financially and physically) to open my own bakery. Baked goods make people happy.
2) A cure for dementia. My sister has early-onset, and I desperately miss my best friend.
3) To be able to communicate with other species. I have grieved the loss of so many amazing cats; if only they could have told me what was wrong, or at least been able to tell me that it was time for them to go.

#74

1. A guarantee that my neurodivergent daughter won't end up on the streets once I'm gone...
2. And she won't become my other daughter's responsibility which will likely detour her from the happiness and path to the life she has worked so hard to achieve...
3. Freedom from the constant, neverending pain in my body each waking moment. I don't need youth restored; just an absence of pain would be amazing.

#75

This sounds cheesy, but it’s true
- End world hunger
- End climate change
- Forever world peace (especially right now… 🇺🇦)

#76

1. I would like a new pair of shoes - shoes designed for *my* feet, not some standard model.

2. A large amount of money. Then I can pay off the mortgage, do some house renovations, and start giving some of it away to charities and individuals who are doing good things.

3. Develop teleportation technology. Imagine how much easier life would be if we didn't have to spend time in tedious travel. Instead of people or goods being moved by cars, buses, trains, lorries, ships or air, the items/people could arrive where they are needed. Travel would then be a leisure activity, something to relish.

#77

- when I put my hand in my pocket, I will always find enough money to purchase what I am buying
- for someone to discover and be able to fix the "serial killer" gene
- for people to treat others how they want to be treated.

#78

I would wish for my cats to talk. I know they can dammit, stop pretending they cant

#79

I would wish for the world to turn back to 1989, as if the last 33 years had not happened.
I would wish to retain all knowledge I have now.

I don't need a third wish.

#80

#1) to never worry about money ever again; have an endless supply of money every day
#2) eliminate the existence of cancer
#3) for my daughter to have the best life possible with every opportunity available to her

#81

1. To win the lottery every time I play.

2. For real world kicks/punches/slaps/etc. to sound like they do on TV.

3. Reversal of climate change.

#82

be born to a mother who was not forced to have me
a room full of Rottweilers, Shih Tzu
money

#83

1. Perfect health (mainly so that I was no longer diabetic) 2. I could read/write/speak/understand any language 3. Not sure about the 3rd. Maybe no violence (ever).

#84

1) all doggies live (at minimum) as long as their humans
2) My daughter and i both learn how to interact with people
3) All religious people around the world can see and understand how and why the rest of us see them as people that are evil to their core

#85

• Student loans to be forgiven.
• No more poverty.
• The ability to teleport so I can travel anywhere I want and visit my Mom halfway across the world anytime I want.

#86

To provide for my mother so she has the best as she reaches the age of nursing homes

For the hands of justice be swift and demolish the large corporations doing the most damage to the environment.

And for myself. 40,000 dollars a year. That's honestly more than I need, but I could help those around me with it too.

#87

1. A really good cheeseburger. Two patties, two slices of cheese, a slice of a ripe summer tomato, slice of red onion (it MUST be a red onion), and shredded iceberg lettuce.
2. A big ol' glass of ice cold root beer to wash it down.
3. All that peace, love, and harmony stuff that everybody else wants.

#88

1 for me to find my father in heaven
2 for a new post for ghost eyes to release
3 for All rapist and abusers to burn in hell while crying bleeding (losing-)

#89

Ability to teleport, student loans paid off, and a super wish that my son will leave his bedroom, be able to socialize with nice girls and give me a grandchild. I may need more than one lamp

#90

1. Increased Cognitive Abilities (Mind reading, Increased Awareness, that kind of thing)
2. The ability to transform into anything I want
3. The ability to learn anything I want to in a span of 20 min

#91

I wish all the psychotic republicans would disappear off to their own little world they can screw up without affecting sane people.
I wish I was a master of every single programming language
I wish everyone had to experience the problems they inflict on others (unless it's for sport and both people agree ofc because otherwise this would ruin boxing and wrestling)

#92

1.All wishes, including this one, to happen as the wisher intends.
2. My lamp to be less restrictive
3.The wishes in the other posts come true
4.I go back to the start of time
5.From that moment no war, poverty, hunger, ect

#93

1) 100 billion dollars (boring I know)
2) I wish that I could travel to other planets, I'd love to explore the universe
3) Finally, I wish that I could sing, I've always wanted to be a rock star, but have zero musical talent!

#94

There are so much obvious and good ones already mentioned, so I'm gonna type some wishes I haven't seen yet.
1: Every person and animal doesn't die or age beyond their peak physical and mental age.
2: Enlarge the universe and every planet within it to make sure there's enough room for the human (and alien?) population in addition to the animal population.
3: Make the whole concept of money and cost go away.
I think these would make a lot of problems go away by themselves.

#95

Acceptance into MIT once I apply
A Koenigsegg Jesko
Not having the 9mm "BLOW THE LUNG OUT OF THE BODY"-Joe Biden

#96

1. Exterminate all harmful viruses and bacteria.
2. Find way to cure stage 4 cancer.( RIP Tchalla and technoblade)
3. Have a good long life

#97

My first wish would be for human beings to understand fully the consequences of their actions.

My second wish would be that this knowledge, rather than being paralyzing, would inform and shape our choices.

My third wish would be to have chocolate ice cream be less fattening!

#98

To have my body and mind fixed so I can once again live a life with purpose. Physical and mental health conditions have left me a shadow of my former self, things will never get better without magic.

My 2nd wish would be for my friend who has similar health issues as me to also be fixed.

#99

That - just like a computer game - life would have a SAVE button.

#100

1. Fix the world: remove cancer, guns and aggression, cure the damage we've done.
2. Take me and my wife back to the first time we met, so that we can marry and have children together and have a happier life than what we endured before we got together.
3. Get rid of the kinds of world "leaders" we have - Trump, Putin, Jong-Un and their ilk and replace them with leaders who know what's what.

#101

People to only get hurt if they did something bad

There is no suck thing as poor or homeless, everyone has money and a home

Karen's respect the drip

#102

That the world were a healthier place with nobody making profit at the expense of the health of others.
That there were no rich and there were no poor (everybody had what they needed)
That the human race wasn't so violent (no war, no rape, no senseless fighting)

#103

1. Money ($1 Trillion)

2. Be incredibly smart (IQ of 200 AT LEAST)

3. Be able to make a real life dragon through genetic engineering

#104

1. Health (in general) for my loved ones and me.
2. A monthly rent that makes me financially stable (and not
rich a*****e)
3. I want to speak all languages in the world on native speaker
level.

Yes, this sounds selfish, but wishes like "Peace to the world" or "No sickness and diseases for everyone" are to vage and could have massive downsides.

#105

To go back time just a little bit so I can avoid my dog from suffering in pain.

#106

Make bad karma visible around a person, like an ugly black tattoo all over the body, starting with face. You do good deeds, bad karma diminishes. A decent person would look clean. Would be easy to spot psychopaths, narcissists, liars, crooks, etc. When voting you would pick a less dirty politician just by sight.

#107

Time to enjoy with family, friend and just by myself, like a universal 20h workweek or something. Don't get me wrong, love my job, just not enough free time.

Wealth redistribution. Nobody should own over 100 million dollars, it would calm down a lot of the corruption and lobbying too.

Health care as universal right instead of for-profit

#108

- to save all animals on this planet from going extinct or being hurt by humans
- that I don"t suffer from a messed up immune system anymore and my arhritis gets cured
- no financial worries ever again for the rest of my life

#109

1) Universal base income for everyone for a place to live, and basic utilities like electricity, heat and hot water
2) Universal Healthcare
3) Universally Student loan debts wiped out and loan interest legally cannot exceed a increase to a standard of living percentage

#110

No Ukraine, no yemen war, no aghganistqn war, no Syria war. World peace.

#111

To be able to have a safe breast reduction covered by my insurance that doesn't require two years of physical therapy to prove that ginormous breasts are the reason for my shoulder, hip, and back problems.

#112

All the powers of Superman with none of the weaknesses. A jet pilot's equilibrium and an eidetic memory.

#113

I just need one: The ability to make people well.

Our son with a rare (1 in 500 million) chromosome disorder would know who we are and be able to speak...

I'd have a normal brain (bipolar disorder sucks)...

My father wouldn't have Parkinsons.

#114

Good health for my family, a bank account with unlimited funds, a world where all people respect their surroundings (both animate and inanimate).

#115

1.Ability for me and those with me to 🕤-travel when/where I choose.2. Ability to heal.3.Lotto

#116

I would wish for the magic power to zap whatever clothes I want into my closet.

#117

1) to meet my dead paternal grandfather for an hour
2) play with the ghost of a little girl that is haunting(she is not doing anything that is actually haunting but I don’t have a better word) my 1920s house right now
3) my cat that passed away recently to come back to life without any changes to her past self

#118

To be cured of the chronic Lyme disease that makes me feel like I run a marathon every day,
To feel pretty/comfortable in my own skin,
To be able to save my little brothers vision( he is going blind)

#119

Better mental healthcare in the United States
No more racism
No more religious persecution

#120

A cure for Multiple Sclerosis,
A million-dollar trust fund for all of my grandkids,
All of our debt is to be paid in full.

#121

1. A life where psoriasis isn't a part of it
2. My parents to be healthy and smiling
3. Mental peace

#122

I only have one:
A worldwide game of musical lives. Like musical chairs except with life and there is one for everyone. Everyone in the world becomes someone else. Someone different. For awhile.
Male becomes Female and Female becomes Male.
Gender fluidity becomes gender specific.
Young becomes old, and the old is brand new to the here and now.
Nimble minded become slow witted and the dull are overwhelmed with a million thoughts all brilliant, fleeting, unfathomable, exploding and popping until they are exhausted.
The incapable become the capable.
You become another person, completely and totally. Their day to day tedium is your day to day tedium. You are them. Their hopes, dreams, nightmares, troubles, drama all become yours. You also get all their abilities and resources.
When you finally learn your lesson, you become you again.
Everyone has a lesson to learn. That lesson is individual. Learn the lesson quickly, because if the owner of the new you learns theirs first, you, again, become someone else. Different than you. Different than the other different. Only your lesson is the same.
Not out of cruelty or judgement. Opportunity and equity. Everyone is different and the same.
Nothing special, simply unique.

