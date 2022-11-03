CONCEPTIONS

The Birth of Ideas.

A concept is a general idea or understanding of something.

Conception is the ability to shape or make mental concepts understood.

Conception can also refer to the action of conceiving a child, and bringing an idea into the world is very similar to giving birth to a new human being.

#1

Super Mario Bros

Writers, artists, actors, and film directors are "mothers": creators and incubators of new concepts, in terms of worlds, characters, plots, and narratives.

The greatest brains are universal wombs that develop "living" ideas - represented in the project with fantastic characters - which, like children, will grow up, go their own way, become independent, and outlive their creators.

These concepts may be recognized, supported, and loved with passion by some, and forgotten and ignored by others, but they continue to evolve and transform, even adapting to the times and other interpretations, and continue to transmit their grandiosity.
#2

Charlie Chaplin

#3

Mr. Spock - Star Trek

#4

Neytiri - Avatar

#5

Sherlock Holmes

#6

Jason Voorhees - Friday The 13th

#7

Princess Leia - Star Wars

#8

Ziggy Stardust - David Bowie

#9

Joker

#10

Sailor Moon

#11

Goku - Dragon Ball

#12

Harry Potter

#13

Ariel - The Little Mermaid

#14

Popeye

#15

Pinocchio

