Writers, artists, actors, and film directors are "mothers": creators and incubators of new concepts, in terms of worlds, characters, plots, and narratives.

The greatest brains are universal wombs that develop "living" ideas - represented in the project with fantastic characters - which, like children, will grow up, go their own way, become independent, and outlive their creators.

These concepts may be recognized, supported, and loved with passion by some, and forgotten and ignored by others, but they continue to evolve and transform, even adapting to the times and other interpretations, and continue to transmit their grandiosity.