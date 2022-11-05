Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Illustrated 12 Months Of The Year As Humans (12 Pics)
Agu Lmy
Community member

I had an idea to personify the months of the year in the past, and I decided to do it. Here, the months are re-imagined as people. They have their personalities, they have their flaws, and they have their intellect and talents. Their costumes are often different in the two hemispheres because the two hemispheres have opposite seasons.

More info: monthspersonified.blogspot.com

#1 January

#2 February

#3 March

#4 April

#5 May

#6 June

#7 July

#8 August

#9 September

#10 October

#11 November

#12 December

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
7 hours ago

You did a great job! I love your art style

harpling
harpling
Community Member
44 minutes ago

February and November are so fancy! Thank you for sharing your work.

