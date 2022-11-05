I Illustrated 12 Months Of The Year As Humans (12 Pics)
I had an idea to personify the months of the year in the past, and I decided to do it. Here, the months are re-imagined as people. They have their personalities, they have their flaws, and they have their intellect and talents. Their costumes are often different in the two hemispheres because the two hemispheres have opposite seasons.
More info: monthspersonified.blogspot.com
You did a great job! I love your art style
February and November are so fancy! Thank you for sharing your work.
You did a great job! I love your art style
February and November are so fancy! Thank you for sharing your work.