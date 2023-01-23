I Hiked To A 1920s-Era Abandoned Adobe House In The Desert And Was Not Disappointed
As the city of La Quinta, California debates the fate of a parcel outside of town for the purpose of a surf park, I decided to visit this 1920s-era hand-hewn adobe house before it is lost to history forever.
My old territory... figures graffiti would find its way out there. Be very careful exploring that area. It looks deserted but explorers are targeted by roving gangs. Still, you've captured the sense of dry, vast, and wild desert pretty well.
Hiked? Looks like you drove there!
A developer was proposing a huge wave pool for surfing… in the desert. During what is still a drought. 😡 Fortunately, the project got rejected.
