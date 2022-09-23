I Had A Photoshoot To Show What It Would Look Like If The Hocus Pocus Witches Were Men, Behold: "Brocus Pocus!" (16 Pics)

My husband Mark and his friend and son felt a little left out of the Hocus Pocus 2 Movie hype.

With everyone posting photoshoots of Winnie, Sarah, and Mary characters, filling the social media feed, they wanted in on the action.

So I made it happen. I bought some clothes on Amazon, my sister made the book and we set out to recreate the Hocus Pocus Movie characters with men.

Meet the MANDERSON Brothers! "Willie, Mikey, and Spencer Manderson.

Back off ladies, the one in red is ALLLLLL MINE!

More info: Facebook

#1

Tara Mapes
#2

Tara Mapes
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
14 hours ago

I love this one, the others look like they were created with AI. This one's fab

#3

Tara Mapes
#4

Tara Mapes
#5

Tara Mapes
#6

Tara Mapes
#7

Tara Mapes
#8

Tara Mapes
#9

Tara Mapes
#10

Tara Mapes
#11

Tara Mapes
#12

Tara Mapes
#13

Tara Mapes
#14

Tara Mapes
#15

Tara Mapes
#16

Tara Mapes
