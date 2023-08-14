 I Drew A Picture A Week To See How I Improve (4 Pics) | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Drew A Picture A Week To See How I Improve (4 Pics)
11points
User submission
Art

I Drew A Picture A Week To See How I Improve (4 Pics)

Ditto
Community member

So I have no experience in the mysterious world of art, I can hardly draw but decided that each week I would draw something for a month to see how I progressed, not much changed but I did start to see a little progress as I learnt about new tools and how to use them, I had fun even if they’re not the best pictures, hope you enjoy them too!

Week 1: It’s a ditto!

I Drew A Picture A Week To See How I Improve (4 Pics)

Basically a self portrait, nothing special, it was my first piece and I wanted to get familiar with it.

Week 2: Diglett and Wiglett!

I Drew A Picture A Week To See How I Improve (4 Pics)

Here I started to practice some actual shading, it’s a bit weird looking, I regret the orange at first on Diglett’s head but have embraced the mistake now.

Week 3: The Pink Trio!

I Drew A Picture A Week To See How I Improve (4 Pics)

I decided to try something new, I’ve been seeing a lot of neon art with the two color drawing and tried it on mew, its ok but not really my style so I reverted back to simple line drawings for ditto and mewtwo, I do like the sort of galaxy shading on mewtwo’s skin though, I like this one even tbh.

Week 4: Ghastly!

I Drew A Picture A Week To See How I Improve (4 Pics)

Thought I should draw the gen 1 ghost type to finish the month off, its pretty clear that I grew pretty attached to the shading concept in my drawings but I think it works for this one to make that ghostly, smokey aura that ghastly has, I really like this one and the shadowy tentacles add a little something for the background that my older paintings missed imo.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ditto
Ditto
Author, Community member

Hey! Just a ditto who is a huge fan of pokemon and likes pandas. Thought I should join Bp for the heck of it and found it pretty fun!
I won't tolerate bullies and to the downvote fairies out there, meet the upvote gremlin (me) who will make any of your attempt to ban innocent people pointless 😜


My favourite movie: Up
My favourite pokemon: Ninetales
My favourite colour: Blue
My favourite food: Gnocci
My YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqVF6WbVbKFJxhQZI2CtihA

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda