I Drew A Picture A Week To See How I Improve (4 Pics)

So I have no experience in the mysterious world of art, I can hardly draw but decided that each week I would draw something for a month to see how I progressed, not much changed but I did start to see a little progress as I learnt about new tools and how to use them, I had fun even if they’re not the best pictures, hope you enjoy them too!

Week 1: It’s a ditto!

Basically a self portrait, nothing special, it was my first piece and I wanted to get familiar with it.

Week 2: Diglett and Wiglett!

Here I started to practice some actual shading, it’s a bit weird looking, I regret the orange at first on Diglett’s head but have embraced the mistake now.

Week 3: The Pink Trio!

I decided to try something new, I’ve been seeing a lot of neon art with the two color drawing and tried it on mew, its ok but not really my style so I reverted back to simple line drawings for ditto and mewtwo, I do like the sort of galaxy shading on mewtwo’s skin though, I like this one even tbh.

Week 4: Ghastly!

Thought I should draw the gen 1 ghost type to finish the month off, its pretty clear that I grew pretty attached to the shading concept in my drawings but I think it works for this one to make that ghostly, smokey aura that ghastly has, I really like this one and the shadowy tentacles add a little something for the background that my older paintings missed imo.