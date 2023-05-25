There is a trend now among parents to blur or emoji their children’s faces before sharing a photo of them online. They say it's to protect their children’s privacy. I don’t know what is right to do, maybe they could just don’t post those photos at all.

Anyway... I imagine in the future, in a thousand years, when historians will discover that typical representation of children in the far 2000s. Why does that civilization need to see the faceless body of the child? There was a sort of faceless generation in that period? What about children with not covered faces? Were they in a different caste? And so on...

This new aesthetic made me reflect on what could happen if I cover my face with emojis of the children in the family's old paintings from the past and the result was too funny.

More info: Facebook

#1

I Covered Children Faces With Emoji In The Old Paintings And The Result Is Funny

