Man At A Loss After His Husband Disappears, Only To Find Out He’s Divorcing Him After Having An Affair

Sometimes things can be surprising in the worst way possible. It’s like the saying “out of the frying pan and into the fire,” only you’re not running from anything.

What’s actually happening is you’re slowly opening a door and the more you see what’s behind it, the more it horrifies.

Today’s story isn’t a happy one, I’ll be upfront about that. It’s about a man who was left by his husband of 7 years out of the blue and how things get sadder with each bit of the truth he finds out about the whole thing.

More info: Reddit

There are moments when the more you find out about a situation, the worse it seems to get

Image credits: Felipe Cespedes (not the actual image)

The poster came to the legal advice community to figure out what to do after his husband had disappeared after a work trip

Image credits: u/GutsNGorey

Image credits: Christian Bowen (not the actual image)

The man couldn’t get a hold of his husband, emphasizing the fact that his parents were never in support of their relationship and may be scheming something

Image credits: u/GutsNGorey

Image credits: Erik Mclean (not the actual image)

It turned out his now ex-husband had an affair and served him signed divorce papers via the police, essentially ghosting him

Image credits: u/GutsNGorey

After this, the poster took it to r/divorce to emotionally vent about the whole situation

The story, posted in the legal advice community by Reddit user GutsNGorey, details the disappearance of his husband and its heartbreaking conclusion.

His husband had disappeared after a work trip, not coming back home. Following some nosing around done by the original poster (OP), he actually picked up the phone and said that he won’t be back, needing to do some soul searching.

OP immediately started to wonder if this was because of some recent scheming by the husband’s parents, who have never approved of their relationship and have attempted to keep them apart more than once.

This was followed by three updates, which got worse with each one. OP went to the police and found out that the husband is fine and in contact with his parents. Nothing more could be done from here.

A while later the sheriff arrived at the poster’s house to hand him signed divorce papers.

Finally, OP found out that he was having an affair, which partially explains his sudden disappearance and strange behavior.

In another post by the OP, in the r/divorce community, he reveals more details.

He mentions that follow-up attempts at contact have had no results. Signs of the ex-husband having an affair have also become more obvious in hindsight

It’s impossibly difficult for the poster, but there is one tiny silver lining – that his close friends and family are supporting him and helping him get through the ordeal. As well as all the netizens sharing their own stories and supporting OP as much as possible.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual image)

Before getting back to the serious topic at hand, you remember the “out of the frying pan and into the fire” bit from the intro?

Well, it was even used in ancient Greece, following a short story of a hare trying to escape from a dog by jumping into the sea, only to get snatched up by a ‘sea-dog’ (also known as dog sharks).

I hereby demand that we start saying “out out the jaws of the dog and into the mouth of the sea-dog” instead.

We can talk about something a bit more serious now.

A lot of people in the comments on both of OP’s posts talk about how before a blindsiding breakup there are certain signs of infidelity or second thoughts, even if some may be difficult to understand at the time.

According to Dame Legal there are specific signs that something suspicious is happening, especially if you’ve got a certain gut feeling that things just feel off.

One of these signs is them hiding their phone from you: adding a passcode when they never had one before, carrying their phone with them wherever they go or even spending more time on the phone than they do with you.

If you ask them about it and they shut you down or get defensive, that’s a serious sign that something is wrong. And if open communication doesn’t work, the phone may contain damning evidence of infidelity.

Another big thing may be a shift in behavior. If they get defensive no matter what you’re asking, are acting cold or indifferent or try to intimidate you to stop, it’s a sure sign that something is up.

At the end of the day, you know your person best. Begin with an honest and open conversation, and see where things go from there.

The initial post collected more than 8k upvotes and 77 comments. The community suggesting things OP could do, as per r/legaladvice’s rules, but in the divorce community, they provided emphatic support.

Share your thoughts in the comments.

The community shared their own stories and empathized with the original poster

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual image)