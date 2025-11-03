Woman Finds Out Her Supportive, Kind And Attentive Husband Made Fun Of Her To His Cheating Ex-Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

You never know what really goes on in someone’s head. You might have a clue about it, but until their actions reveal their true colors, you can’t be sure. A woman under a now-deleted Reddit account had made a post on the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest, where people come to share personal experiences and get support, and it deeply resonated with the community.

In it, she explained that when using her husband’s computer, she accidentally found out he was, as she described, a two-faced liar. Turns out, he had been secretly messaging his ex-wife for years, discussing her “disgusting” appearance and habits, all while acting like everything’s fine at home.

RELATED:

We often are our own harshest critics, picking on every flaw and mistake we’ve ever made

Woman looking upset and deep in thought, reflecting on husband’s betrayal despite his supportive and kind appearance.

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But this woman learned that it was her husband who ridiculed her the most, and in ways much worse than she could’ve ever imagined

Alt text: Woman finds out her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife after hardships and weight gain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman discovers her supportive, kind, and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

Text excerpt about a woman feeling better in marriage despite her husband being supportive, kind, and attentive.

Text on screen showing a woman discovering her kind and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a woman discovering her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife via chat messages.

Text excerpt revealing woman finds out her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

Man with a smirk looking at his phone, reflecting a husband making fun of his wife to his cheating ex-wife.

Share icon

Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text describing a woman discovering her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a woman discovering her supportive and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

Text excerpt showing a woman expressing conflicted feelings about her supportive, kind, and attentive husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman discovers her kind and supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife in a painful betrayal.

Text expressing a woman’s decision to leave marriage after her kind husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt of a woman preparing for divorce after discovering her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with braided hair in a gray turtleneck looks thoughtful and concerned, reflecting on a supportive but deceitful husband.

Share icon

Image credits: Alex Green/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text image with the phrase about disbelief in explaining birth control pills, highlighting shock and frustration.

Text excerpt showing a woman’s discovery of her attentive husband mocking her to his cheating ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text expressing shock and mistrust from a woman realizing her supportive husband may have been unfaithful and deceitful.

Text on a gray background stating uncertainty about a husband's reaction if refused over a long period without excuse.

Text excerpt from a woman reflecting on her husband’s true nature, revealing feelings of betrayal and doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing woman taking extra precautions after imagining darker scenarios about her supportive husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image showing a message thanking everyone for support with an update promised soon.

Image credits: u/-Dog-eat-Dog-

Some time after sharing her story, the woman released an update, saying she followed through with her plans

Woman looking concerned while using laptop, illustrating a woman finding out about her husband's unkind behavior.

Share icon

Image credits: Anna Shvets/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman sharing she left her husband after discovering his betrayal and feeling happy now.

Share icon

Text excerpt describing a woman discovering her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman feeling distant and cold as her husband complains despite being supportive and kind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman revealing how her kind and supportive husband lied and made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

Woman discovering her supportive, kind, and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

Woman looking shocked and contemplative, discovering her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

Share icon

Image credits: Mizuno K/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a supportive husband’s actions before a woman discovers his betrayal involving his cheating ex-wife.

Text showing a woman expressing hurt over her two-faced husband who mocked her to his cheating ex-wife.

Woman discovers her supportive, kind, and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman discovering her kind and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text snippet showing a woman’s decision to reduce expenses and avoid prolonged stay with a partner amid financial concerns.

Text message discussing a woman’s new job, notice period, and plans to have fun and work on herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a woman discovering her supportive and kind husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

Text excerpt from a woman revealing her supportive, kind, and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman revealing her husband’s secret mocking to his cheating ex-wife with evidence shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman confronting her supportive, kind, and attentive husband who made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

Share icon

Text excerpt about divorced parents, step family, and a woman discovering her husband's true behavior toward his cheating ex-wife.

Image credits: u/-Dog-eat-Dog-

People were shocked that the woman’s husband could have gone so low

User comment on Reddit about a woman discovering her supportive husband mocked her to his cheating ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post expressing distress over a husband making fun of his wife to his cheating ex-wife, highlighting betrayal and hurt.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a two-faced husband who mocked his wife to his cheating ex-wife.

Comment expressing feeling violated by husband secretly taking pictures to mock her, highlighting betrayal and emotional pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a husband making fun of his wife to his cheating ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a supportive, kind, and attentive husband being criticized for making fun of his wife to his cheating ex-wife.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a supportive, kind, and attentive husband who mocked his wife to his cheating ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

User reading a shocking online comment about a supportive, kind, and attentive husband making fun of his wife.

Comment discussing a woman discovering her kind husband mocked her to his cheating ex-wife before divorce papers appeared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post from anon discussing feelings about an ex and mentioning an ex-husband in a supportive and attentive relationship context.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a story about a woman discovering her supportive husband made fun of her.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman discovering her husband’s unkind behavior toward his cheating ex-wife.