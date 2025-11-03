Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Finds Out Her Supportive, Kind And Attentive Husband Made Fun Of Her To His Cheating Ex-Wife
Woman looking sad and betrayed after finding out her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife
Couples, Relationships

Woman Finds Out Her Supportive, Kind And Attentive Husband Made Fun Of Her To His Cheating Ex-Wife

You never know what really goes on in someone’s head. You might have a clue about it, but until their actions reveal their true colors, you can’t be sure. A woman under a now-deleted Reddit account had made a post on the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest, where people come to share personal experiences and get support, and it deeply resonated with the community.

In it, she explained that when using her husband’s computer, she accidentally found out he was, as she described, a two-faced liar. Turns out, he had been secretly messaging his ex-wife for years, discussing her “disgusting” appearance and habits, all while acting like everything’s fine at home.

    We often are our own harshest critics, picking on every flaw and mistake we’ve ever made

    Woman looking upset and deep in thought, reflecting on husband’s betrayal despite his supportive and kind appearance.

    Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But this woman learned that it was her husband who ridiculed her the most, and in ways much worse than she could’ve ever imagined

    Alt text: Woman finds out her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife after hardships and weight gain.

    Woman discovers her supportive, kind, and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text excerpt about a woman feeling better in marriage despite her husband being supportive, kind, and attentive.

    Text on screen showing a woman discovering her kind and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text excerpt describing a woman discovering her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife via chat messages.

    Text excerpt revealing woman finds out her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Man with a smirk looking at his phone, reflecting a husband making fun of his wife to his cheating ex-wife.

    Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Alt text: Text describing a woman discovering her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text describing a woman discovering her supportive and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text excerpt showing a woman expressing conflicted feelings about her supportive, kind, and attentive husband.

    Alt text: Woman discovers her kind and supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife in a painful betrayal.

    Text expressing a woman’s decision to leave marriage after her kind husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text excerpt of a woman preparing for divorce after discovering her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Woman with braided hair in a gray turtleneck looks thoughtful and concerned, reflecting on a supportive but deceitful husband.

    Image credits: Alex Green/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text image with the phrase about disbelief in explaining birth control pills, highlighting shock and frustration.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s discovery of her attentive husband mocking her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text expressing shock and mistrust from a woman realizing her supportive husband may have been unfaithful and deceitful.

    Text on a gray background stating uncertainty about a husband's reaction if refused over a long period without excuse.

    Text excerpt from a woman reflecting on her husband’s true nature, revealing feelings of betrayal and doubt.

    Text excerpt discussing woman taking extra precautions after imagining darker scenarios about her supportive husband.

    Text image showing a message thanking everyone for support with an update promised soon.

    Image credits: u/-Dog-eat-Dog-

    Some time after sharing her story, the woman released an update, saying she followed through with her plans

    Woman looking concerned while using laptop, illustrating a woman finding out about her husband's unkind behavior.

    Image credits: Anna Shvets/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a woman sharing she left her husband after discovering his betrayal and feeling happy now.

    Text excerpt describing a woman discovering her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text excerpt showing a woman feeling distant and cold as her husband complains despite being supportive and kind.

    Text excerpt showing a woman revealing how her kind and supportive husband lied and made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Woman discovering her supportive, kind, and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Woman looking shocked and contemplative, discovering her supportive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Image credits: Mizuno K/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing a supportive husband’s actions before a woman discovers his betrayal involving his cheating ex-wife.

    Text showing a woman expressing hurt over her two-faced husband who mocked her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Woman discovers her supportive, kind, and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text excerpt about a woman discovering her kind and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text snippet showing a woman’s decision to reduce expenses and avoid prolonged stay with a partner amid financial concerns.

    Text message discussing a woman’s new job, notice period, and plans to have fun and work on herself.

    Text describing a woman discovering her supportive and kind husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text excerpt from a woman revealing her supportive, kind, and attentive husband made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text excerpt showing a woman revealing her husband’s secret mocking to his cheating ex-wife with evidence shared.

    Text excerpt about a woman confronting her supportive, kind, and attentive husband who made fun of her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text excerpt about divorced parents, step family, and a woman discovering her husband's true behavior toward his cheating ex-wife.

    Image credits: u/-Dog-eat-Dog-

    People were shocked that the woman’s husband could have gone so low

    User comment on Reddit about a woman discovering her supportive husband mocked her to his cheating ex-wife.

    Text post expressing distress over a husband making fun of his wife to his cheating ex-wife, highlighting betrayal and hurt.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a two-faced husband who mocked his wife to his cheating ex-wife.

    Comment expressing feeling violated by husband secretly taking pictures to mock her, highlighting betrayal and emotional pain.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a husband making fun of his wife to his cheating ex-wife.

    Screenshot of a supportive, kind, and attentive husband being criticized for making fun of his wife to his cheating ex-wife.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a supportive, kind, and attentive husband who mocked his wife to his cheating ex-wife.

    User reading a shocking online comment about a supportive, kind, and attentive husband making fun of his wife.

    Comment discussing a woman discovering her kind husband mocked her to his cheating ex-wife before divorce papers appeared.

    Text post from anon discussing feelings about an ex and mentioning an ex-husband in a supportive and attentive relationship context.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a story about a woman discovering her supportive husband made fun of her.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman discovering her husband’s unkind behavior toward his cheating ex-wife.

    Divorce
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    victoriapritchard avatar
    Archeress6
    Archeress6
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *sniff sniff* smells like *sniff* growing up in cattle country in the Midwest *sniff* yep, bullshyt, knew it!

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's living with her sister and he doesn't know where to find her?

