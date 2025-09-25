Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Poses As Pregnant Wife To Message Her Ex, Calls It A “Loyalty Test”
Pregnant woman in blue shirt sitting on couch, holding belly and forehead, showing discomfort and stress at home.
Couples, Relationships

Husband Poses As Pregnant Wife To Message Her Ex, Calls It A “Loyalty Test”

Open list comments 17
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

17

ADVERTISEMENT

What a beautiful phrase, to fall in love. It highlights that in order to experience the most powerful feeling the human experience has to offer, you need to let go of control and fully trust another person with no guarantee that things will eventually work out.

Reddit user ShabzSparq has just learned that harsh truth firsthand. Four months into her pregnancy, she discovered that the man who was supposed to take her to a happily ever after wasn’t who she thought he was. Turns out, he’s not just been snooping on her phone, but using it to contact her ex.

RELATED:

    Pregnancy can test women in a lot of different ways

    Pregnant woman sitting on couch holding stomach and forehead, portraying stress in a home setting.

    Image credits: EmilyStock (not the actual image)

    But this mom-to-be never expected the biggest challenge to come from her own husband

    Text from a woman describing her husband posing as her while she is pregnant to message her ex as a loyalty test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message screenshot showing a husband posing as pregnant wife to message her ex as a loyalty test.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s reaction after her husband’s loyalty test by posing as her pregnant self to message her ex.

    The woman also shared the conversation her husband had catfished her ex into

    Text message conversation showing husband posing as pregnant wife messaging her ex as part of a loyalty test scenario.

    Image credits: ShabzSparq

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chat messages showing a husband posing as pregnant wife to message her ex as a loyalty test conversation.

    Image credits: ShabzSparq

    Text excerpt describing a husband acting insecure and paranoid, relating to a husband posing as pregnant wife loyalty test.

    Text excerpt showing a toxic family described as sneaky and cunning, related to a husband posing as pregnant wife loyalty test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about feeling trapped after pregnancy, with mention of control, betrayal, and mind games from a husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of a man using a smartphone to message, illustrating husband posing as pregnant wife for loyalty test.

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media (not the actual image)

    Text criticizing the husband posing as pregnant wife for a loyalty test to message her ex, calling him insecure.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing doubt about trust and raising a child amid lies and manipulation in a family lacking respect and decency.

    Text excerpt expressing a wife's disappointment and frustration with her toxic, insecure husband in their marriage.

    Image credits: ShabzSparq

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Snooping is relatively common in romantic relationships, but it’s usually bad news

    In a survey of 4,860 American adults, Pew Research Center found that 34 percent admit to looking through their partner’s phone without their knowledge, with women being more likely than men to say they’ve done this (42% vs. 25%).

    However, at the same time, the public largely agrees that digital snooping in couples is wrong.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Seven-in-ten respondents – regardless of whether they are in a relationship or not – say it is rarely or never acceptable for someone to go through their partner’s phone without telling them.

    And for good reason. According to Cortney Warren, Ph.D., ABPP, who is a board-certified clinical psychologist and former tenured associate professor of psychology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, snooping is generally associated with fights and breakups, no matter what information is (or isn’t) discovered.

    To make her point, Warren cites a correlational study of 389 people in romantic relationships, in which phone snooping was a significant predictor of intention to break up. Similarly, in a study of 329 married individuals, researchers found that lack of trust was a significant predictor of relationship problems and that phone snooping partially explained the relationship between distrust and conflict. That’s because, if someone is snooping, they don’t trust their mate even if they find no evidence of cheating.

    “In general, invading another person’s private space without their permission—whether it’s snooping on their phone, reading their personal journal, or invading their physical space—is unethical,” Warren explains. “As humans, we all have the right to our own autonomy. We have the right to share or not share personal experiences and information with others. Violating their boundaries through snooping is very likely to cause conflict with your partner, no matter what you find.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But our case doesn’t stop there

    The woman’s husband, however, took things even further. Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph.D., ABPP, is a Professor Emerita of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She says that “being plagued by the conviction that someone is cheating on you (or cheating you) can become pathological when it reaches constant and chronic proportions.”

    The constant need to “test” people, particularly the one that’s closest to you — your romantic partner — can be seen as an extreme manifestation of jealousy. Even though it’s a basic and common emotion, jealousy becomes “morbid” when chronic and consistent preoccupations with infidelity frequently drive behaviors such as catfishing your wife’s ex.

    “Jealousy isn’t the term that works best when applied to your need to test that carwash detailer, [for example,] but your desire to ensure 100 percent service can reflect a similar irrational fear. In both cases, you’re driven to behave in ways that do not reflect the commonsense conclusion that unless shown otherwise, there’s no reason not to trust someone,” Whitbourne adds.

    According to her, people who experience obsessive morbid jealousy, know that their behavior is problematic and, as a result of shame or guilt, but their personalities are characterized by high levels of dependency, aggression, lack of trust, manipulativeness, exhibitionism, impulsivity, and a tendency to entice others, and these traits suggest that they might even have a personality disorder, including borderline, dependent, histrionic, and narcissistic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In other words, constantly testing your partner’s loyalty may be a symptom of larger mental health issues, and while we can’t diagnose our Redditor’s husband, the woman probably shouldn’t leave things as is if she wants a calm and peaceful future.

    People have had a lot of strong reactions to this story

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing husband posing as pregnant wife messaging her ex as a loyalty test and relationship advice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment warning about relationship manipulation involving a husband posing as pregnant wife for a loyalty test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband's loyalty test by posing as pregnant wife messaging her ex.

    Comment expressing frustration about a husband posing as a pregnant wife to message her ex as a loyalty test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media discussing a husband posing as pregnant wife to message her ex as a loyalty test.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment joking about the six months before marriage in a loyalty test discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband posing as his pregnant wife to message her ex as a loyalty test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a husband who poses as pregnant wife for loyalty test messages.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing maturity, related to a husband posing as pregnant wife loyalty test.

    Comment on husband posing as pregnant wife for loyalty test, urging to leave him for child's well-being.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing betrayal and loyalty test involving a husband posing as pregnant wife to message her ex.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a husband who poses as pregnant wife to message her ex for a loyalty test.

    Man posing as pregnant woman, sending message on phone as part of loyalty test involving wife's ex.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a man posing as his pregnant wife to message her ex as a loyalty test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment with the text NOR. Don’t walk - run, related to a husband posing as pregnant wife loyalty test.

    Comment text expressing concern about a husband posing as pregnant wife for a loyalty test involving her ex.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing skepticism about a husband’s loyalty test posing as pregnant wife to message ex.

    Comment discussing how victims of domestic violence and coercive control often experience this during pregnancy or after marriage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment advising on pregnancy and urging therapy after husband’s loyalty test posing as pregnant wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about the emotional damage from a husband's loyalty test posing as pregnant wife.

    Comment discussing relationship advice and emotional impact of husband posing as pregnant wife in loyalty test message.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a husband posing as pregnant wife for a loyalty test message to her ex.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Pregnancy
    relationship
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    17
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    17

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffchilton avatar
    Ol' Stevie
    Ol' Stevie
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My wise and calm opinion is that the ex should go there, bootstomp the husband, then ask the woman if she wants to go for ice cream.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine to , but my been there done that (been the a b u s e d wife twice ) wants to go find this evil unhinged man ,and make sure he never hurts another woman in any way shape of form ever again , n trust me ,they would never find him !!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Husband is thick like a tuna fish.. This test is testing ex not you. Plus that kind of stuff is what kills a relation.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, it’s also to make sure she can’t leave, because he can pull the texts out like a dagger to cut her to shreds in a divorce. What an evil m**********r. He needs to be taught a lesson. I just hope OP is strong enough and clever enough to do it and come out on top. If I was her, I would not have gotten pregnant. Hell, I wouldn’t have married him after meeting his family and seeing how evil they are. I’m not blaming OP, because I know what it’s like to be in love and blind to red flags like that. OP needs all the help and support she can get, to come out of this at least somewhat intact. I wish her well.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    geoffchilton avatar
    Ol' Stevie
    Ol' Stevie
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My wise and calm opinion is that the ex should go there, bootstomp the husband, then ask the woman if she wants to go for ice cream.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine to , but my been there done that (been the a b u s e d wife twice ) wants to go find this evil unhinged man ,and make sure he never hurts another woman in any way shape of form ever again , n trust me ,they would never find him !!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Husband is thick like a tuna fish.. This test is testing ex not you. Plus that kind of stuff is what kills a relation.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, it’s also to make sure she can’t leave, because he can pull the texts out like a dagger to cut her to shreds in a divorce. What an evil m**********r. He needs to be taught a lesson. I just hope OP is strong enough and clever enough to do it and come out on top. If I was her, I would not have gotten pregnant. Hell, I wouldn’t have married him after meeting his family and seeing how evil they are. I’m not blaming OP, because I know what it’s like to be in love and blind to red flags like that. OP needs all the help and support she can get, to come out of this at least somewhat intact. I wish her well.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT