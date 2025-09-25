Husband Poses As Pregnant Wife To Message Her Ex, Calls It A “Loyalty Test”

ADVERTISEMENT

What a beautiful phrase, to fall in love. It highlights that in order to experience the most powerful feeling the human experience has to offer, you need to let go of control and fully trust another person with no guarantee that things will eventually work out.

Reddit user ShabzSparq has just learned that harsh truth firsthand. Four months into her pregnancy, she discovered that the man who was supposed to take her to a happily ever after wasn’t who she thought he was. Turns out, he’s not just been snooping on her phone, but using it to contact her ex.

Pregnancy can test women in a lot of different ways

Pregnant woman sitting on couch holding stomach and forehead, portraying stress in a home setting.

Image credits: EmilyStock (not the actual image)

But this mom-to-be never expected the biggest challenge to come from her own husband

Text from a woman describing her husband posing as her while she is pregnant to message her ex as a loyalty test.

Text message screenshot showing a husband posing as pregnant wife to message her ex as a loyalty test.

Text excerpt showing a woman’s reaction after her husband’s loyalty test by posing as her pregnant self to message her ex.

The woman also shared the conversation her husband had catfished her ex into

Text message conversation showing husband posing as pregnant wife messaging her ex as part of a loyalty test scenario.

Image credits: ShabzSparq

Chat messages showing a husband posing as pregnant wife to message her ex as a loyalty test conversation.

Image credits: ShabzSparq

Text excerpt describing a husband acting insecure and paranoid, relating to a husband posing as pregnant wife loyalty test.

Text excerpt showing a toxic family described as sneaky and cunning, related to a husband posing as pregnant wife loyalty test.

Text about feeling trapped after pregnancy, with mention of control, betrayal, and mind games from a husband.

Close-up of a man using a smartphone to message, illustrating husband posing as pregnant wife for loyalty test.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media (not the actual image)

Text criticizing the husband posing as pregnant wife for a loyalty test to message her ex, calling him insecure.

Text expressing doubt about trust and raising a child amid lies and manipulation in a family lacking respect and decency.

Text excerpt expressing a wife's disappointment and frustration with her toxic, insecure husband in their marriage.

Image credits: ShabzSparq

S nooping is relatively common in romantic relationships, but it’s usually bad news

In a survey of 4,860 American adults, Pew Research Center found that 34 percent admit to looking through their partner’s phone without their knowledge, with women being more likely than men to say they’ve done this (42% vs. 25%).

However, at the same time, the public largely agrees that digital snooping in couples is wrong.

Seven-in-ten respondents – regardless of whether they are in a relationship or not – say it is rarely or never acceptable for someone to go through their partner’s phone without telling them.

And for good reason. According to Cortney Warren, Ph.D., ABPP, who is a board-certified clinical psychologist and former tenured associate professor of psychology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, snooping is generally associated with fights and breakups, no matter what information is (or isn’t) discovered.

To make her point, Warren cites a correlational study of 389 people in romantic relationships, in which phone snooping was a significant predictor of intention to break up. Similarly, in a study of 329 married individuals, researchers found that lack of trust was a significant predictor of relationship problems and that phone snooping partially explained the relationship between distrust and conflict. That’s because, if someone is snooping, they don’t trust their mate even if they find no evidence of cheating.

“In general, invading another person’s private space without their permission—whether it’s snooping on their phone, reading their personal journal, or invading their physical space—is unethical,” Warren explains. “As humans, we all have the right to our own autonomy. We have the right to share or not share personal experiences and information with others. Violating their boundaries through snooping is very likely to cause conflict with your partner, no matter what you find.”

But our case doesn’t stop there

The woman’s husband, however, took things even further. Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph.D., ABPP, is a Professor Emerita of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She says that “being plagued by the conviction that someone is cheating on you (or cheating you) can become pathological when it reaches constant and chronic proportions.”

The constant need to “test” people, particularly the one that’s closest to you — your romantic partner — can be seen as an extreme manifestation of jealousy. Even though it’s a basic and common emotion, jealousy becomes “morbid” when chronic and consistent preoccupations with infidelity frequently drive behaviors such as catfishing your wife’s ex.

“Jealousy isn’t the term that works best when applied to your need to test that carwash detailer, [for example,] but your desire to ensure 100 percent service can reflect a similar irrational fear. In both cases, you’re driven to behave in ways that do not reflect the commonsense conclusion that unless shown otherwise, there’s no reason not to trust someone,” Whitbourne adds.

According to her, people who experience obsessive morbid jealousy, know that their behavior is problematic and, as a result of shame or guilt, but their personalities are characterized by high levels of dependency, aggression, lack of trust, manipulativeness, exhibitionism, impulsivity, and a tendency to entice others, and these traits suggest that they might even have a personality disorder, including borderline, dependent, histrionic, and narcissistic.

In other words, constantly testing your partner’s loyalty may be a symptom of larger mental health issues, and while we can’t diagnose our Redditor’s husband, the woman probably shouldn’t leave things as is if she wants a calm and peaceful future.

People have had a lot of strong reactions to this story

Comment discussing husband posing as pregnant wife messaging her ex as a loyalty test and relationship advice.

Screenshot of a comment warning about relationship manipulation involving a husband posing as pregnant wife for a loyalty test.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband's loyalty test by posing as pregnant wife messaging her ex.

Comment expressing frustration about a husband posing as a pregnant wife to message her ex as a loyalty test.

Comment on social media discussing a husband posing as pregnant wife to message her ex as a loyalty test.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment joking about the six months before marriage in a loyalty test discussion.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband posing as his pregnant wife to message her ex as a loyalty test.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a husband who poses as pregnant wife for loyalty test messages.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing maturity, related to a husband posing as pregnant wife loyalty test.

Comment on husband posing as pregnant wife for loyalty test, urging to leave him for child's well-being.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing betrayal and loyalty test involving a husband posing as pregnant wife to message her ex.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a husband who poses as pregnant wife to message her ex for a loyalty test.

Man posing as pregnant woman, sending message on phone as part of loyalty test involving wife's ex.

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a man posing as his pregnant wife to message her ex as a loyalty test.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment with the text NOR. Don’t walk - run, related to a husband posing as pregnant wife loyalty test.

Comment text expressing concern about a husband posing as pregnant wife for a loyalty test involving her ex.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing skepticism about a husband’s loyalty test posing as pregnant wife to message ex.

Comment discussing how victims of domestic violence and coercive control often experience this during pregnancy or after marriage.

Screenshot of an online comment advising on pregnancy and urging therapy after husband’s loyalty test posing as pregnant wife.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about the emotional damage from a husband's loyalty test posing as pregnant wife.

Comment discussing relationship advice and emotional impact of husband posing as pregnant wife in loyalty test message.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a husband posing as pregnant wife for a loyalty test message to her ex.

