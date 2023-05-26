As a graphic designer and visual artist in the advertising industry, AI's growing proliferation in the arts has created an uncertain new landscape. As I wondered how I'll fit within that new landscape, I took on a new hobby: learning the tool that may one day replace me!

Okay, that description sounds a little dark, and I hope we commercial artists and designers can still have long careers, utilizing this new tool vs being replaced by it. But as I dabbled I found myself surprised, as the daily exercises of using Midjourney prompts to create my images and then editing them with my own typography strengthened my design skills in general and made conceptual ideas develop faster. I thought it would make me lazier, but it actually expanded what was possible for me to do and allowed me to dream bigger. I decided to start sharing my work on my socials to share not only what I can do with AI, but also, hopefully, deliver a bit of humor to my followers daily.

As I worked on the posters, they went from just goofy to, well, equally goofy, but with more of a cultural reference, touching on the seemingly banal elements of daily life, and turning them into imaginative film scenarios. The themes I tend to touch on are pop and internet culture, late-stage capitalism, tech and tech companies, AI, life in Canada, and of course, movie parodies.

I've pulled a wide selection of posters to share below, in no particular order. Since I started doing this daily exercise, I've broadened my format beyond movie posters to also include a series on signage, original risograph-style collage artwork (no AI), graphic tees, and even designing screening posters for films at a local theatre.

Hope you enjoy it! 

#1

It's Cold And The Locals Don't Like Us

#2

Us Millennials Are Finicky

#3

Radioactivity Is Not As Glamorous Outside Of The Mcu

#4

You Know It's The Truth

#5

Are We Even Free?

#6

The Account Jumped The Shark At This Point

#7

Kind Of Gives It A Hot Tub Vibe, Though

#8

Reunited And It Feels Some Kind Of Way. Especially In The Hands

#9

Hold On, We're Going To Swing Around To The Other Side And Take A Look There

#10

Not The Nice Guy We Deserve/Want/Need

#11

Canadian Timmy's Culture

#12

Who's Got Their Tickets Booked?

#13

Anybody Use A Magic Fingers Bed And Live To Tell The Tale?

#14

Lord Bezos Don't Play

#15

Ever Get A Bad Feeling About An Intersection?

#16

Oh No, They Got You Too

#17

All Roads Lead To This

#18

Is Every Local Blog Headline Like This?

#19

Canadians Know This Problem All Too Well

#20

Won't You Tell Me How To Fraud?

#21

Is It Real?

#22

Are Any Other Former Twd Watchers Getting More Confused By The Premise Of Each New Spin-Off?

#23

The Ocs Is The Ontario Cannabis Store And They Keep Us Very Safe

#24

Did You Get The Call?

#25

What If Our Enemy Is Copyright Protected?

#26

Always Got To Have A 4/20 Post

#27

Canadians Love Galen Weston

#28

It Wasn't Censorship, It Was An Art Form In Itself

#29

You Got The Stuff?

#30

First Appearance Of The Easter Bunny In This One

#31

I Knew I Should Have Left After He Bought Club Penguin For $66 Billion

#32

After About 5 Minutes Of Idle Chit-Chat, They Realized They Were On The Wrong Planet And Never Returned

#33

Is He Going To Need A Tip? I Didn't See Any Steam Or Anything

#34

Come On, Do It For The Gram!

#35

Don't Mess With Jim (Or His Holo-Gang)

#36

Anyways, I Got A Lot To Talk About At Lunch Break

#37

Hospitality

#38

Edible As In "Ҽԃιⴆʅҽ"

#39

Always 3 Am

#40

Gotta Be The New Haircut

