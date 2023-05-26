As a graphic designer and visual artist in the advertising industry, AI's growing proliferation in the arts has created an uncertain new landscape. As I wondered how I'll fit within that new landscape, I took on a new hobby: learning the tool that may one day replace me!

Okay, that description sounds a little dark, and I hope we commercial artists and designers can still have long careers, utilizing this new tool vs being replaced by it. But as I dabbled I found myself surprised, as the daily exercises of using Midjourney prompts to create my images and then editing them with my own typography strengthened my design skills in general and made conceptual ideas develop faster. I thought it would make me lazier, but it actually expanded what was possible for me to do and allowed me to dream bigger. I decided to start sharing my work on my socials to share not only what I can do with AI, but also, hopefully, deliver a bit of humor to my followers daily.

As I worked on the posters, they went from just goofy to, well, equally goofy, but with more of a cultural reference, touching on the seemingly banal elements of daily life, and turning them into imaginative film scenarios. The themes I tend to touch on are pop and internet culture, late-stage capitalism, tech and tech companies, AI, life in Canada, and of course, movie parodies.

I've pulled a wide selection of posters to share below, in no particular order. Since I started doing this daily exercise, I've broadened my format beyond movie posters to also include a series on signage, original risograph-style collage artwork (no AI), graphic tees, and even designing screening posters for films at a local theatre.

Hope you enjoy it!

