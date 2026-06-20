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Fans Are Just Realizing How Anne Hathaway Hid Her Pregnancy During ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Appearances
Anne Hathaway in a red strapless gown and sparkling earrings, smiling. Her pregnancy was hidden during appearances.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Fans Are Just Realizing How Anne Hathaway Hid Her Pregnancy During ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Appearances

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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On June 18, Anne Hathaway surprised her fans by announcing she is expecting her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman.

But as soon as the news broke, many people started looking back at her recent public appearances and noticed something they had completely missed.

The Oscar-winning actress spent months promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2around the world, walking countless red carpets and attending major events without revealing she was pregnant. Now, fans are realizing just how carefully her pregnancy was kept under wraps.

Highlights
  • Anne Hathaway shocked fans by announcing on Instagram that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman.
  • Following the announcement, fans realized Hathaway had been quietly navigating the global press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 while managing her early pregnancy.
  • Astute onlookers noticed that her red carpet choices were strategically tailored to keep her growing baby bump concealed.

“I was wondering if she was pregnant. She had this tiny little bump, so I wasn’t surprised when I saw the announcement,” one fan commented.

RELATED:

    Fans have now realized how Anne Hathaway’s fashion choices hid her baby bump

    Anne Hathaway poses in a red strapless gown, revealing how she hid her pregnancy during Devil Wears Prada 2 appearances.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

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    After Hathaway confirmed her pregnancy with a sweet Instagram video, social media users immediately began revisiting photos from her recent press tour.

    The actress officially revealed the news by posting a video of herself in a flowing white dress, then lowering her hands to show her growing baby bump.

    “x Baby, I’m yours x,” she captioned the post.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing surprise about Anne Hathaway's pregnancy, highlighting the Devil Wears Prada 2 appearance.

    Image credits: sunflowroceans

    Anne Hathaway smiles in a dark blue cut-out dress, showcasing her pregnancy style during Devil Wears Prada 2 events.

    Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

    Once the announcement was made, many fans realized that Hathaway had spent nearly the entire Devil Wears Prada 2 world tour quietly pregnant.

    According to an industry source, “She did her entire Devil Wears Prada 2 tour around the world quietly pregnant. Her work ethic is unbelievable. She’s a superhero,” via People.

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    Looking back, fans noticed that many of Hathaway’s outfits featured loose silhouettes, oversized fabrics, layered details, and strategic tailoring.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

    In Mexico City, she wore an ankle-length black Schiaparelli skirt paired with a matching blazer. Later that evening, she changed into a loose Stella McCartney mini dress and thigh-high boots.

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    As the tour continued, Hathaway appeared in flowing Valentino Haute Couture gowns, oversized sweaters, wide-leg trousers, and voluminous dresses that concealed her midsection.

    “Her outfits were carefully selected to sort of cover the belly area. Props to the stylist,” one person wrote.

    Another commented, “Smart PR timing and careful styling. Hollywood pros know how to keep things private even under a microscope.”

    Tweet discussing Hollywood pros and careful styling to hide pregnancy during press tours like Anne Hathaway's.

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    A few fans thought they noticed the pregnancy before the announcement

    Image credits: Andriana13558

    While Hathaway successfully kept the news private, some viewers now claim the clues were there all along.

    At the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show in late May, Hathaway wore a loose gray dress with puffy sleeves and an ankle-length silhouette.

    Several photos appeared to show a slight bump, though few people paid attention at the time.

    “Where was this belly a few days ago during The Devil Wears Prada press tour?” one surprised fan asked after seeing the announcement.

    Others pointed out that every pregnancy looks different.

    Tweet asking why Anne Hathaway hid her pregnancy during Devil Wears Prada 2 appearances.

    Image credits: Dnotarni66

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    Anne Hathaway's pregnancy hidden during Devil Wears Prada 2 appearances in a stylish white outfit, smiling.

    Image credits: annehathaway/Instagram

    “Styling can do a lot, and every pregnancy looks different. Some women look pregnant early, some don’t show until they’re nearly full term,” one commenter noted.

    Fans also revisited moments from the Devil Wears Prada 2 promotional tour featuring Hathaway alongside co-stars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Rachel, asking if Anne Hathaway was pregnant during Devil Wears Prada 2 press tours.

    Image credits: pssngrprncss69

    “Unfortunately, revisiting their press tour knowing Emily knew she was pregnant is doing unspeakable things to my brain,” one fan joked.

    Another added, “Now we know why Meryl refused to let go of Anne’s hand. She was making sure that Anne was safe and near her.”

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    Hathaway announced the pregnancy after months of nonstop work

    Anne Hathaway beaming, discreetly hiding her pregnancy during Devil Wears Prada 2 appearances in a white dress.

    Image credits: annehathaway/Instagram

    The pregnancy reveal came at an especially busy moment in Hathaway’s career.

    In addition to the recent release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, she has recently been involved with several major film projects, including Mother Mary, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity.

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    Despite the demanding schedule, Hathaway has repeatedly expressed gratitude for her work.

    During the 2026 Met Gala, she reflected on balancing a packed career.

    “I mean, who’s luckier than us?” she said. “When you get a little bit tired, I’m like, ‘Do you like the reason that you’re tired?’”

    One fan summed up the reaction many people had after the pregnancy announcement.

    “All those movies she has recently done and pregnant??? A winner in life, in my opinion.”

    Hathaway has opened up about becoming a mother and how it changed her outlook on life

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    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

    Hathaway and Shulman married in 2012 and already share two sons, Jonathan and Jack.

    Over the years, the actress has been open about how motherhood transformed her perspective.

    In a 2022 interview with WSJ, Hathaway admitted that becoming a parent helped her feel more grounded.

    “I didn’t feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom,” she said.

    The actress has also spoken candidly about the challenges she faced before welcoming her children.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Bradley Brownell discussing Anne Hathaway's roles, including Devil Wears Prada 2.

    Image credits: PluginHyBrad

    Screenshot of a tweet by Megazine, asking about Anne Hathaway's age.

    Image credits: MegazineHD

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    Anne Hathaway waves, looking radiant while discreetly hiding her pregnancy during a Devil Wears Prada 2 appearance.

    Image credits: JTBC PLUS/Getty Images

    When announcing her second pregnancy in 2019, Hathaway acknowledged her fertility struggles and offered support to others experiencing similar difficulties.

    “For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she wrote at the time.

    @gqitalia La redazione di Runway, formata da #MerylStreep, #AnneHathaway, #EmilyBlunt e #StanleyTucci, si è riunita sul red carpet per la premiere newyorkese di Il Diavolo Veste Prada 2 #TheDevilWearsPrada♬ audio originale – GQ Italia

    She later described the process as “painful” and “isolating,” explaining that many women silently struggle while trying to conceive.

    In 2024, Hathaway also revealed that she experienced a miscarriage in 2015.

    Those experiences have made her especially thoughtful when discussing pregnancy and motherhood publicly.

    “The absolute motherhood glow”, Anne Hathaway’s pregnancy left fans speechless

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    A tweet from @kaaego showing a fan realizing Anne Hathaway hid her pregnancy during Devil Wears Prada 2 appearances.

    Image credits: kaaego

    A tweet from @NewsTimeIran highlighting the motherhood glow after Anne Hathaway's pregnancy reveal.

    Image credits: NewsTimeIran

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    A tweet from @keylacutie commenting on how beautiful pregnancy looks on Anne Hathaway.

    Image credits: keylacutie

    A tweet from @cquiller1 praising Anne Hathaway's pregnancy reveal, mentioning her running from the camera.

    Image credits: cquiller1

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    Twitter user Anjali Wadekar congratulates Anne Hathaway on her pregnancy, praising having kids after 40.

    Image credits: consv_genz

    Twitter user liv expressing hope to maintain vitality like Anne Hathaway's pregnancy reveal at an older age.

    Image credits: grandesnasa

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    Twitter user Lisa's surprised reaction to Anne Hathaway's pregnancy news, unaware of her marital status or children.

    Image credits: _lovablecurves

    Twitter user MOTASE expresses delight, calling Anne Hathaway's pregnancy announcement a 'cute reveal'.

    Image credits: TheRealMotase

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    A tweet praising Anne Hathaway's productivity: multiple movie premieres and a third pregnancy announcement.

    Image credits: _sorrengailll

    Screenshot of a tweet by Edakoh about Anne Hathaway hiding her pregnancy during Devil Wears Prada 2 appearances.

    Image credits: edakoh_

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