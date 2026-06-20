Fans Are Just Realizing How Anne Hathaway Hid Her Pregnancy During ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Appearances

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On June 18, Anne Hathaway surprised her fans by announcing she is expecting her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman.

But as soon as the news broke, many people started looking back at her recent public appearances and noticed something they had completely missed.

The Oscar-winning actress spent months promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2around the world, walking countless red carpets and attending major events without revealing she was pregnant. Now, fans are realizing just how carefully her pregnancy was kept under wraps.

Highlights Anne Hathaway shocked fans by announcing on Instagram that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman.

Following the announcement, fans realized Hathaway had been quietly navigating the global press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 while managing her early pregnancy.

Astute onlookers noticed that her red carpet choices were strategically tailored to keep her growing baby bump concealed.

“I was wondering if she was pregnant. She had this tiny little bump, so I wasn’t surprised when I saw the announcement,” one fan commented.

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Fans have now realized how Anne Hathaway’s fashion choices hid her baby bump

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After Hathaway confirmed her pregnancy with a sweet Instagram video, social media users immediately began revisiting photos from her recent press tour.

The actress officially revealed the news by posting a video of herself in a flowing white dress, then lowering her hands to show her growing baby bump.

“x Baby, I’m yours x,” she captioned the post.

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Once the announcement was made, many fans realized that Hathaway had spent nearly the entire Devil Wears Prada 2 world tour quietly pregnant.

According to an industry source, “She did her entire Devil Wears Prada 2 tour around the world quietly pregnant. Her work ethic is unbelievable. She’s a superhero,” via People.

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Looking back, fans noticed that many of Hathaway’s outfits featured loose silhouettes, oversized fabrics, layered details, and strategic tailoring.

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In Mexico City, she wore an ankle-length black Schiaparelli skirt paired with a matching blazer. Later that evening, she changed into a loose Stella McCartney mini dress and thigh-high boots.

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As the tour continued, Hathaway appeared in flowing Valentino Haute Couture gowns, oversized sweaters, wide-leg trousers, and voluminous dresses that concealed her midsection.

“Her outfits were carefully selected to sort of cover the belly area. Props to the stylist,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Smart PR timing and careful styling. Hollywood pros know how to keep things private even under a microscope.”

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A few fans thought they noticed the pregnancy before the announcement

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Anne Hathaway shows off baby bump during family vacation in St. Tropez pic.twitter.com/J0rqone84W — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 20, 2026

While Hathaway successfully kept the news private, some viewers now claim the clues were there all along.

At the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show in late May, Hathaway wore a loose gray dress with puffy sleeves and an ankle-length silhouette.

Several photos appeared to show a slight bump, though few people paid attention at the time.

“Where was this belly a few days ago during The Devil Wears Prada press tour?” one surprised fan asked after seeing the announcement.

Others pointed out that every pregnancy looks different.

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“Styling can do a lot, and every pregnancy looks different. Some women look pregnant early, some don’t show until they’re nearly full term,” one commenter noted.

Fans also revisited moments from the Devil Wears Prada 2 promotional tour featuring Hathaway alongside co-stars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

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“Unfortunately, revisiting their press tour knowing Emily knew she was pregnant is doing unspeakable things to my brain,” one fan joked.

Another added, “Now we know why Meryl refused to let go of Anne’s hand. She was making sure that Anne was safe and near her.”

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Hathaway announced the pregnancy after months of nonstop work

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The pregnancy reveal came at an especially busy moment in Hathaway’s career.

In addition to the recent release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, she has recently been involved with several major film projects, including Mother Mary, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity.

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Despite the demanding schedule, Hathaway has repeatedly expressed gratitude for her work.

During the 2026 Met Gala, she reflected on balancing a packed career.

“I mean, who’s luckier than us?” she said. “When you get a little bit tired, I’m like, ‘Do you like the reason that you’re tired?’”

One fan summed up the reaction many people had after the pregnancy announcement.

“All those movies she has recently done and pregnant??? A winner in life, in my opinion.”

Hathaway has opened up about becoming a mother and how it changed her outlook on life

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Hathaway and Shulman married in 2012 and already share two sons, Jonathan and Jack.

Over the years, the actress has been open about how motherhood transformed her perspective.

In a 2022 interview with WSJ, Hathaway admitted that becoming a parent helped her feel more grounded.

“I didn’t feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom,” she said.

The actress has also spoken candidly about the challenges she faced before welcoming her children.

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When announcing her second pregnancy in 2019, Hathaway acknowledged her fertility struggles and offered support to others experiencing similar difficulties.

“For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she wrote at the time.

She later described the process as “painful” and “isolating,” explaining that many women silently struggle while trying to conceive.

In 2024, Hathaway also revealed that she experienced a miscarriage in 2015.

Those experiences have made her especially thoughtful when discussing pregnancy and motherhood publicly.

“The absolute motherhood glow”, Anne Hathaway’s pregnancy left fans speechless

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