How A Dream Helped Me Exhibit 21st-Century Art In A 16th-Century Setting (31 Pics)
Let me share what happened to me a few days ago. As with every story, mine starts off with a dream: "What if Picasso painted LA?" That idea grew to include other Great Masters, as well as other cities.
Fast forward a year of trial and error, and the endless joy of learning about art, history, and AI... to "How lucky must you be to have your first exhibition at a UNESCO World Heritage site?" Very lucky indeed.
When the amazing team from the museum hosting the exhibition carefully placed my artworks on the ancient walls, I felt young, fragile, and overwhelmed by the stones that have stood there since the 16th century. The artworks showcase 523 years of art history through the styles of 31 Great Masters, using AI. Please enjoy!
Vincent Van Gogh
Claude Monet
Joseph Mallord William Turner
Henri Matisse
Edvard Munch
Juan Miro
Katsushika Hokusai
Giorgione
Caspar David Friedrich
Albrecht Dürer
Pieter Bruegel The Elder
Henri De Toulouse-Lautrec
Paul Cézanne
Edward Hopper
Georges Seurat
Pablo Picasso
Henri Rousseau
El Greco
Édouard Manet
Gustav Klimt
Hieronymus Bosch
James Abbott Mcneill Whistler
Leonardo Da Vinci
Marcel Duchamp
Jan Van Eyck
Tiziano Vecellio
Diego Rodríguez De Silva Y Velázquez
Paul Klee
Paul Gauguin.jpg
Wassily Kandinsky
Piet Mondrian
This is AI. This isn't "art" or "creativity". You typed words into a prompt. This is ALSO art theft and copyright infringement for the artworks you stole to use in your AI images. I am sure the copyright-holders for the art you used would LOVE to hear about how you stole their copyrighted art to make some sort of AI monstrosities.
