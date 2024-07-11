ADVERTISEMENT

Let me share what happened to me a few days ago. As with every story, mine starts off with a dream: "What if Picasso painted LA?" That idea grew to include other Great Masters, as well as other cities.

Fast forward a year of trial and error, and the endless joy of learning about art, history, and AI... to "How lucky must you be to have your first exhibition at a UNESCO World Heritage site?" Very lucky indeed.

When the amazing team from the museum hosting the exhibition carefully placed my artworks on the ancient walls, I felt young, fragile, and overwhelmed by the stones that have stood there since the 16th century. The artworks showcase 523 years of art history through the styles of 31 Great Masters, using AI. Please enjoy!

More info: miafendi.com

#1

Vincent Van Gogh

Mia Fendi
    #2

    Claude Monet

    Mia Fendi
    #3

    Joseph Mallord William Turner

    Mia Fendi
    #4

    Henri Matisse

    Mia Fendi
    #5

    Edvard Munch

    Mia Fendi
    #6

    Juan Miro

    Mia Fendi
    #7

    Katsushika Hokusai

    Mia Fendi
    #8

    Giorgione

    Mia Fendi
    #9

    Caspar David Friedrich

    Mia Fendi
    #10

    Albrecht Dürer

    Mia Fendi
    #11

    Pieter Bruegel The Elder

    Mia Fendi
    #12

    Henri De Toulouse-Lautrec

    Mia Fendi
    #13

    Paul Cézanne

    Mia Fendi
    #14

    Edward Hopper

    Mia Fendi
    #15

    Georges Seurat

    Mia Fendi
    #16

    Pablo Picasso

    Mia Fendi
    #17

    Henri Rousseau

    Mia Fendi
    #18

    El Greco

    Mia Fendi
    #19

    Édouard Manet

    Mia Fendi
    #20

    Gustav Klimt

    Mia Fendi
    #21

    Hieronymus Bosch

    Mia Fendi
    #22

    James Abbott Mcneill Whistler

    Mia Fendi
    #23

    Leonardo Da Vinci

    Mia Fendi
    #24

    Marcel Duchamp

    Mia Fendi
    #25

    Jan Van Eyck

    Mia Fendi
    #26

    Tiziano Vecellio

    Mia Fendi
    #27

    Diego Rodríguez De Silva Y Velázquez

    Mia Fendi
    #28

    Paul Klee

    Mia Fendi
    #29

    Paul Gauguin.jpg

    Mia Fendi
    #30

    Wassily Kandinsky

    Mia Fendi
    #31

    Piet Mondrian

    Mia Fendi
