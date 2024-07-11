ADVERTISEMENT

Let me share what happened to me a few days ago. As with every story, mine starts off with a dream: "What if Picasso painted LA?" That idea grew to include other Great Masters, as well as other cities.

Fast forward a year of trial and error, and the endless joy of learning about art, history, and AI... to "How lucky must you be to have your first exhibition at a UNESCO World Heritage site?" Very lucky indeed.

When the amazing team from the museum hosting the exhibition carefully placed my artworks on the ancient walls, I felt young, fragile, and overwhelmed by the stones that have stood there since the 16th century. The artworks showcase 523 years of art history through the styles of 31 Great Masters, using AI. Please enjoy!

