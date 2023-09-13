When Pop Culture Meets Pub Culture: We Created 20 Pub Signs Inspired By Iconic TV Series And Films
Ah, the great British Pub. A place to relax, socialize, drink, and be merry. It’s a focal point in the community, a cozy and welcoming home from home. You’ll usually spot your local thanks to a colorful painted sign hanging outside with the pub’s name and image emblazoned on it.
Most Brits probably don’t give much thought to pub names and signs, but to other cultures, they can seem odd. That’s because the UK’s pubs are steeped in tradition and history. Many pubs are centuries old. Their signs are traditionally pictorial as in days gone by, many of those who frequented a public house were illiterate. Their names usually relate to royalty, animals, coats of arms, and sometimes occupations and historic events.
Despite their history and popularity throughout the ages, the total number of pubs in the UK is declining. That got the guys over at Vivid Doors wondering what they could do with a revamp. What if those pubs weren’t named after historic kings and battles, but today’s TV royalty? Or perhaps iconic animals or moments from the movies? They've designed some of their own pub signs to see just what that would look like. Sit down and relax, it’s showtime at the bar…
More info: vividdoors.co.uk
The Smelly Cat - Friends
Cats just don’t get the recognition they deserve when it comes to pub names, between black dogs and hunting hounds, canines are a clear winner in the naming stakes.
But when we think of iconic pets immortalized on TV, our mind always goes back to one particular, odour-afflicted feline – Phoebe Buffet’s inspirational Smelly Cat. We’ll save the blushes of any potential pub cat by keeping signage vague though, as we know any smell is not their fault.
The Hunny Pot - Winnie The Pooh
Before the time of the pub sign, found objects were sometimes used to identify pubs. So let’s imagine Winnie the Pooh’s discarded "hunny" pot creating a beacon for a place to share stories with friends. We’d expect The Hunny Pot to be a warm and welcoming tavern where “we didn’t realize we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun.”
The Ruby And Sapphire - Pokémon
Giving the heraldic signs of ye olde public houses a more modern-day update, we think this sign based on Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire editions is an absolute winner.
While we’re much more accustomed to seeing a red lion than a Groudon on our pub signs, that combination of animal and color has a deep root in history, making this a perfect modernization.
The Kenergy Bar - Barbie
It’s trendy, vibrant and the place to be seen. We imagine The Kenergy Bar as a city-center beach-themed hangout serving only the finest cocktails, delivered to your table by scantily clad waiters on rollerblades to the beat of the latest house tunes.
Don’t be led into thinking this place is only for beautiful people, though. It’s woman-owned, and LGBT-friendly, and positivity is the biggest thing on the menu, any bad vibes can be left at the door. There’s just no room for prejudice when you’re having such a fabulous time.
The Upside Down Inn - Stranger Things
If you’re looking for a more traditional drinking establishment than ultra-trendy Eleven, may we suggest a pint of Byers Best Bitter in The Upside Down Inn?
The beer is brilliant, even if the dark corners feel less cozy and more oppressive than your local – however much it seems to look… kind of identical? There’s a well-stocked jukebox too, even if it sounds like Kate Bush is stuck on repeat. Just don’t pet the pub Demogorgon – he has been known to bite.
The Four Houses - Harry Potter
Wanting to sup a pint of Hogwarts Brewery’s finest Butterbeer? Pull up a stool at the bar of the Four Houses. The name draws from the iconic schoolhouses, but following the traditional heraldic roots of many pubs, the sign focuses on their animal mascots.
From a brave Gryffindor lion to a sneaky Slytherin snake, these instantly recognizable creatures are the perfect inspiration for a sign that appeals to wizards and muggles alike.
The Cross Sabers - Star Wars
The popular pub name ‘The Cross Keys’ is the sign of St Peter, the gatekeeper of heaven. This symbol is easily depicted on the signs of pubs that carry this name, making a striking image. But in a galaxy far, far away many battles have been lost and won by the crossing of sabers. Equally, as striking an image, we’d love The Cross Sabers to be our local.
The Belle Inn - Beauty And The Beast
The Bell (no ‘e’) is a traditional English pub name that dates back to the Tudor period. It usually meant the establishment in question wasn’t too far from a church – close enough to hear the bells when they rang. In the case of our Belle (with an ‘e’) Inn, it could easily sit in the shadow of an old castle shrouded in secrets and stories, welcoming you to be their guest.
The Fisherman's Tale - Jaws
Some pubs are named after professions and events. ‘The Fisherman’s Tale’ combines the two. Ambiguous in name, the illustration says it all. Just imagine returning from a battle with Jaws having won. You’d be the talk of the locals, telling your tales until the early hours every time you popped down there for a pint.
The Ned's Head - Game Of Thrones
Sticking with the theme a little while longer, we arrive at The Ned’s Head. The King’s Head is a better-known pub name, demonstrating the landlord’s loyalty to authority in days gone by. So, what of the Ned’s Head? Okay, it’s a little morbid. But Ned’s head certainly made an impact in the opening season of Game of Thrones. Would The Ned’s Head be a symbol of honor and nobility or a warning against treason? Probably depends on the landlord…
The Three Crowns - Game Of Thrones
‘The Crown’ is one of the most popular pub names in the UK. You’ve probably come across a pub called ‘The Three Crowns’ before too, so there’s nothing new there. But what if the three crowns in question were fighting to rule the 7 kingdoms? Cersei, the ruling queen in King’s Landing is loath to join forces with Daenerys, Queen of Dragons, and Jon Snow, the King in the North to fight the army of the dead. We’re not sure what’s going to happen in Westeros after the dust settles on the battle of Winterfell but we’re sure these 3 crowns are worthy of a pub in their honour!
The Admiral Ackbar - Star Wars
Important historical figures are a frequent source of inspiration for pub names, and we think the leader of the Rebel Alliance fleet, Admiral Ackbar, would make a brilliant candidate. Brave and honorable, this fish…squid…sorry, Mon Calamari war hero was killed in action, making a legacy in public houses the least he deserves. Of course, The Admiral Ackbar (bar, get it?) couldn’t be tied to a single brewery – only a Freehouse able to stock any beer it chooses befits this rebel fighter’s name. It’s not a trap!
The Queen Charlotte - Bridgerton
The monarchy is a popular source for pub names, both in terms of related royal items and the actual monarchs themselves. One of the most recent fictional regents to capture our hearts is Queen Charlotte of Bridgerton. She has already earned herself a spin-off series but we think a pub sign in her honour is only befitting for a woman of her stature too.
Bar Eleven - Stranger Things
We imagine Bar Eleven is less a pub and more a trendy new speakeasy on the wrong side of town. Its neon ’80s vibes draw in a younger demographic but it’s very much a word-of-mouth sensation – if you know you know, y’know? Of course, popular as the club nights are, it’s Hellfire Thursdays that really draw the crowds, for a tabletop roleplaying experience that feels a little too real.
That said, whatever night you turn up, you’re sure to have an exciting night – just don’t give yourself a nosebleed.
Hat And Whip - Indiana Jones
If paired pub names are a nod to the nostalgia of a notable former life, we can think of few people more entitled to celebrate their past than Indiana Jones. And with these iconic items on the sign, there will be no mistaking who’s momentous memories are being recalled.
We envisage the Hat and Whip as a highly regarded rustic microbrewery pulling ice-cold pints of Ten Commandments and Sankara Stone IPA – perfect for a Short Round between friends (sorry).
The Golden Ring - Lord Of The Rings
You might have visited the Golden Fleece or even the Golden Arrow, but what about the Golden Ring? One ring with such power is certainly worthy of a pub in its name. Perhaps it will draw punters like the ring draws mortals. Those who visit and have too many will probably shift into another realm too…
The Mix Tape Tavern - Guardians Of The Galaxy
We’ve picked another found object for The Mix Tape Tavern, though we question exactly where this tavern might turn up if it’s found at a recent hideaway for Guardian of the Galaxy’s Peter Quill. Luckily a pub is always a welcome sight wherever you find it – especially after a day chasing across the cosmos. Some banging tunes, too.
The Whistling Zatoan - Guardians Of The Galaxy
We see The Whistling Zatoan in the tradition of hipster micropubs with winding, quirky names. Paying tribute to one of the many less-than-ideal father figures in Guardians of the Galaxy, this is the kind of place that takes its craft keg seriously.
With an industrial vibe, we’re picturing pallet wood paneling, tables made from reclaimed scaffold boards, and cast iron stalls – a little more stylish than comfortable. And, of course, walls hung with eclectic, sometimes even unidentifiable, objects with no discernable links. But, if you look closely enough, someone else’s initials are engraved in most of them.
The Crab And Flounder - The Little Mermaid
Most traditional paired animal pubs, such as The Fox and Hounds, or Dog and Duck, are usually near former hunting grounds and take their names from the animals involved. We suppose that would put The Crab and Flounder on the coast, but we see it more as a monument to an enduring friendship so deep it stretches beyond species, and reality.
The Moon And Bicycle - E.t
Paired pub names became popular in the late 17th century and these were thought to come about when landlords moved and wanted to take a little reminder of their roots with them. But what about a reminder of a childhood friend? The Moon and Bicycle would be just that. Who could forget the iconic bicycle scene in E.T.? It has a special place in the hearts of so many.
Thr Kenergy Bar 😭😭😂 I would so love to visit The Smelly Cat, definitely getting quirky little jazz club vibes from that sign 🤌
The kenergy there must be kentastic
Can never get kenough 😅🤦♀️😂
You ken never have too much kenergy
Ooooo it does give off jazz club vibes!
awesome!!! (also you have the same name as me :D)
That's cus it's the best name haha
THESE ARE AWESOME! I wish these were real!
