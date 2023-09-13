Ah, the great British Pub. A place to relax, socialize, drink, and be merry. It’s a focal point in the community, a cozy and welcoming home from home. You’ll usually spot your local thanks to a colorful painted sign hanging outside with the pub’s name and image emblazoned on it.

Most Brits probably don’t give much thought to pub names and signs, but to other cultures, they can seem odd. That’s because the UK’s pubs are steeped in tradition and history. Many pubs are centuries old. Their signs are traditionally pictorial as in days gone by, many of those who frequented a public house were illiterate. Their names usually relate to royalty, animals, coats of arms, and sometimes occupations and historic events.

Despite their history and popularity throughout the ages, the total number of pubs in the UK is declining. That got the guys over at Vivid Doors wondering what they could do with a revamp. What if those pubs weren’t named after historic kings and battles, but today’s TV royalty? Or perhaps iconic animals or moments from the movies? They've designed some of their own pub signs to see just what that would look like. Sit down and relax, it’s showtime at the bar…

