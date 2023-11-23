ADVERTISEMENT

They say that laughter is the best medicine. And sometimes all you need is just a good laugh. And in cases like that, a person tends to turn to things that they know will be funny for them. And, for a lot of people, the TV show “Friends” is that thing. So, it is no wonder why there are so many fan pages for this show, even 19 years after it ended.

Today, we'll take a look at one of these pages, more specifically the memes that this page posted.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
tabitha_1 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe Matthew Perry’s father was a model. I think he was the Old Spice Man back in the day, or the model for another aftershave.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#2

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

This fan page on Facebook is called "The Friends Memes." Currently, it has over 300K likes and over 600K followers. Just as its name suggests, the page is focused on posting various memes related to the TV show "Friends." 

Friends” is an American sitcom, which is set in New York. The storyline follows the day-to-day lives of 6 friends, hence the name. During the show’s run, they go from being 20-something years old to 30-something. 

The sitcom was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. It first aired in 1994 and ended in 2004. The main cast is made of 6 actors: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. 17 years after the show ended, in 2021 “Friends: The Reunion” was released on HBO. 

When D. Crane and M. Kauffman started developing the idea back in 1993, it was called “Insomnia Cafe.” Later titles were changed to “Six of One” and then “Friends Like Us” before finally settling on just “Friends.” 
#4

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

The show’s finale was watched by around 52.5 million Americans. That episode is in the top 10 of the most watched show finales in television history. Plus, it was the most-watched television episode of the 2000s. 

Not only that, but the show was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2002, it won the Outstanding Comedy Series award for the eighth season. Additionally, the show was named as one of the greatest of all time on multiple lists. 

The TV show surely had and still has an impact on pop culture. For example, Jennifer Aniston’s character’s hairstyle from the first few seasons was nicknamed “The Rachel.” Many women around the world copied it for themselves.

Or Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey’s catchphrase "How you doin'?" became a part of Western English slang.

Similar to Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler's habit of ending a sentence unfinished for sarcasm also impacted the audience's speech.
#7

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

The TV show not only influenced native English speakers but those who were learning this language as well. For instance, in 2012, Kaplan International English Colleges found out that more than a quarter of its students said the sitcom was the best show as it helped them improve their English.

And language isn’t the only life area that was influenced by the sitcom. Here, pop-culture experts have stated that “Friends” popularized an alternative family lifestyle. It did that by representing young people living quite unconventional domestic lives. And that sends a message that to construct your family, all you need is good friends. 

So, we could say that we all wish to have these friends in our lives, right? Tell us in the comments if you think the same! And don't forget to vote for your favorite memes on the list! 
#10

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Friends-Memes-Facebook Shares stats

The Friends Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!