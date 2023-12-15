70 Creative Christmas Tree Ideas That Might Just Help You ‘Win’ At Christmas (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Have you put up your Christmas tree yet? No? It’s already 15 days into the advent and another 10 days until Christmas—what are you waiting for!?
Ah, you were debating on what Christmas tree design to go for this year? Got it, we got you, fam. And even if you already have a Christmas tree in place, it won’t hurt to appreciate all the hard work all these folks below have put into making their holidays all the more magical with unique Christmas tree designs.
I Put Up A Christmas Tree That We Encourage Our Cats To Climb Into
I Set Up My Christmas Tree Last Night
Treezilla
Each year, a good number of people try to one-up their own Christmas tree game from last year and go for designs that range from unorthodox to creative to witty to just downright awesome. Well, even more unorthodox, creative, etc.
For the record, there ain’t nothing wrong with keeping it simple. But if you’re out for that internet karma, simple is not the name of the game.
My Dad's Christmas Tree. He Got It From A Mexican Import Shop
This Very Cool Christmas Tree
This Year, I Crocheted A 6-Foot Tall Christmas Tree
To give you an example of what is not simple, take the Christmas book tree at St. Pancras Station. Not only do the booths at the bottom read you stories, but just the sheer size of it makes you gape in awe.
And if size is a criterion, then why not to the same with porter potties. Except you probably won’t be told a story, but poop-and-surf is a thing.
My Buddy Decided To Child-Proof His Christmas Tree
I Used My Drums For This Year's Christmas Tree
My Roommate's Idea Of Christmas Trees
But if you want to keep it at a more reasonable scale, then maybe a human-sized tree in the shape of Godzilla (Treezilla?) would work for you?
The tree design is featured in the article, and it was actually previously covered by Bored Panda on a different occasion. It’s amazing what 10 meters of chicken wire, a weed mat, plastic teeth, paper claws, Christmas lights, tree décor and four different firs can lead to.
Hail Santa
This Creative Tree For Christmas
All The Cats Are Surprisingly Ok With It
Whatever you decide, though, keep the planet in mind. While there are many alternatives out there, the closest that you get to having a living Christmas tree is renting one.
Bored Panda actually wrote about this back in 2020, specifically about the London Christmas Tree Rental offering 3–7 foot high Christmas trees to take home for the season and then returning them afterwards.
Driftwood Christmas Tree - Making The Best Of It On A Tropical Island
My Mom Worked Hard On This Tim Burton / Nightmare Before Christmas Tree
A Few Weeks Ago, I Got A Really Overwhelming Response For The Star, So I Thought I'd Show You The Full Project. I Present You My Alternative Christmas Tree
The way tree rentals work (at least in the case of the London Christmas Tree Rental) is you come over to the location where all the trees are planted, reserve a tree, and when the time comes, you get it delivered to your place.
“We certainly have seen demand increase for rental trees, more and more people are avoiding buying a cut tree preferring one that can keep living after Christmas,” said Jonathan Mearns, Director of the London Christmas Tree Rental. “Some of our customers have never had a tree because they just don’t like the idea of cutting one down.”
First Tree In My First Home
Very Lovely
Invisible Christmas Tree
You get to decorate the rented tree however you want, as long as you also take care of it (keep it in a cool place, not damage it, etc.).
“The rental trees can be decorated in exactly the same way. No need to hold back!” added Jonathan. “One of our customers chose their tree because they have had a star in the family for over 20 years so they looked and found a tree that works for their star.”
Once the season is over, folks from the rental come over, evaluate the tree, give you back the deposit, and the tree returns to its home soil. But, there is always the option to keep it, especially if you’ve grown fond of it.
Grinch Tree
My Parent's Christmas Tree
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
The average 6-foot rotting produces roughly 16 kilograms (35 pounds) of CO2, and you can multiply that by 7 million to get the gist of how much 4 weeks of holiday cheer cost the planet.
The London Christmas Tree Rental, on the other hand, aims to save all the trees, and once they’ve grown to roughly 7 feet, they replant them in a forest.
My Christmas Tree. We Couldn't Afford Christmas Decorations, So Used Stuff We Already Had
My First Christmas Tree In My First Apartment (Living Alone). Happy Holidays Everyone
Christmas Tree Made Out Of Portable Toilets In Võru, Estonia
But, if you don’t mind seeking out other alternatives, the most obvious option is an artificial one. You buy it once and it should last you a good decade or two.
And if buying plastic isn’t an option, there’s always no tree at all.
When we say no tree at all, we mean you can scavenge anything you have around the house to make a tree out of. Just make a silhouette of a tree using some lightweight metal or hangers or pegs.
My Talented Sister-In-Law's Barbie Movie-Themed Tree
That Is So Cute
My Upside-Down, Rainbow Glass, Crystal-Dripping Tree. My Favorite Tree I Have Ever Done Actually. Love How Nontraditional And Unique She Looks
Heck, it can even be any other tree you have at home. Palm tree, yucca, whatever, slap some Christmas baubles and lights on it and you got yourself one fine looking Christmas attribute at home.
Don’t have a plant? Go hunt down a twig of appropriate size and decorate that. The possibilities are endless.
We Spend 7 Hours Decorating Our Rainbow Christmas Tree
This Christmas Tree In Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania
My Christmas Tree For This Year
So, we hope this listicle gave you some ideas for this year or other years to come. And if you’re not phased by any of this, go back to Mr. Crumpit!
If you happen to be living in the London area, be sure to check out the London Christmas Tree Rental and follow them on social media (Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn). They are sold out for this year, but that’s why following them can prove useful for next Advent.
Oh, and here’s more trees from last year’s article.
I Was At My Local Hispanic Bakery, And I Saw This Christmas Tree Made Entirely Of Conchas
This Year, I Decided Not To Buy A Christmas Tree But Instead Made My Own From Branches In My Backyard
Christmas Tree In Our House
This Adorable Tree
The Jurassic-Themed Christmas Tree. Spared No Expense
Life-Sized LEGO Christmas Tree
Christmas Village Tree
Dragon Christmas Tree, Because Why Not
Succulent Christmas Tree. Over 400 Living Succulents On Moss
My Barbie Christmas Tree
I wanted to do a Barbie Christmas tree using my Barbie ornaments. But even with all the pink, it wasn't looking Barbie enough. My daughter suggested we use some of my Barbie collections, and now I love it.
My First Christmas Tree Turned Out Just The Way I Wanted. Peachy And Rustic
Christmas In Paradise
Christmas in paradise! Train and Station are my creations, and the rest are standard paradise sets plus some extra minifigs. The pool car is too low and clashes with 9v power bricks, so it's been decommissioned.
My Father Made A Christmas Tree
My Sister-In-Law Spent The Past Year Knitting Her Christmas Tree
I Made A VHS Tape Christmas Tree This Year
This Year's Christmas Tree
Snow White-Themed Christmas Tree
My Harry Potter-Themed Christmas Tree
My Wife Has Been Trying To Get Me To Like Christmas More. She Succeeded
I Made A Christmas Tree Village Platform
Here's My Christmas Tree
I Made This Ballgown Christmas Tree From A Dress Form, Chicken Wire Underskirt, And A Sewn Tulle Bust Detail. Kicking Off The Holidays In Style
Our Poke Ball Tree
My Christmas Tree Theme - Beetlejuice
Every year, I try to take an alternative theme for Christmas. This year, I got inspired by Beetlejuice.
Our Christmas Tree
This Year's Handmade Christmas Tree. All Ornaments Were Crocheted And Cross-Stitched By My Mom And Knitted By My Sister
After Two Years Of Depression, I Got My First Tree As A Single Person. Merry Christmas To Everyone
Atomic Christmas
I Used Some Of Our Shoes To Make A Small Sneaker Tree Next To Our Real Christmas Tree
My Cute LEGO Christmas Tree Is Up
My Husband And I Followed Our Dreams And Opened A Hot Wheels Store. This Is Our Tree For Christmas
I Kinda Have This Thing With Vintage Santa Dolls. Kinda
This Year's Theme Is Inspired By The Year 2020: "When Life Gives You Lemons Make A Lemonade"
My Grandma's 15-Foot Tall Tree With Hundreds Of Ornaments. Merry Christmas
Going For An Animal Crossing-Themed Christmas Tree For This Year
Each Year I Make A Christmas Tree Solution Which Doesn't Harm A Tree And Relies On Materials I Already Have At Home. This Year I Used A Stash Of Magazines To Make The "Tree"
Our Colorful Christmas Tree
I Got My Tree Up In My New Place
Poinsettia Tree At The Mall
I Just Made My Christmas Tree
Every year, I challenge myself to create an alternative Christmas tree. Branches, bamboo screens, and much more - nothing is off-limits. For this time, I've stepped up the wild and wacky ideas. Inspired by a beautifully wavy tree in a designer window display, and combined a few ideas I've seen on social media. Namely, two $27 block-out blinds, from which I used fabric and steel rod (and an old plant pot) to create this sculptural fluted Christmas tree. I was unsure how this would turn out, but I like it.