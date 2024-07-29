ADVERTISEMENT

I make unique wreaths and decorations for any theme or holiday. The elements are handpainted/handcrafted and I create custom pieces.

More info: likivi-designs.myshopify.com

Haunted Mansion Wreath

Haunted Mansion Wreath

Beetlejuice Wreath

Beetlejuice Wreath

Slimer Ghostbusters Halloween Wreath

Slimer Ghostbusters Halloween Wreath

The Evil Queen Grim Hilde Villains Wreath

The Evil Queen Grim Hilde Villains Wreath

Ursula Villains Wreath

Ursula Villains Wreath

Maleficent Villains Wreath

Maleficent Villains Wreath

Beetlejuice Wreath

Beetlejuice Wreath

Haunted Mansion Decoration

Haunted Mansion Decoration

Haunted Mansion Wreath

Haunted Mansion Wreath

Step Right Up Decoration

Step Right Up Decoration

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decorations

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decorations

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decorations

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decorations

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decorations

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decorations

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decorations

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decorations

Fortune Teller Halloween Decorations Tions

Fortune Teller Halloween Decorations Tions

Halloween Decorations

Halloween Decorations

