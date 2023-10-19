ADVERTISEMENT

We’re well into spooky season, pandas. So if your home isn’t crawling with spiders, skeletons, pumpkins, ghosts and autumnal candles, where have you been? 

If you’re in need of some inspiration for how to turn your humble abode into a haunted house, we’ve got some great photos down below. From cozy and cute to frightening and fabulous, Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find pics of homes that have been transformed into spooky Halloween sanctuaries. So enjoy scrolling through, and remember to upvote all of the photos that you find particularly boo-tiful!

#1

I Made A Ghost For My Roomba And I Can't Stop Cracking Up Every Time It Enters The Room

kweenie_bo_beenie Report

#2

DIY Diffuser Cauldron

ourwintonhome Report

#3

Bookmark

Boojibs Report

Ah, Halloween. The one night out of the year where it’s perfectly normal to ring neighbors’ doorbells asking for candy, dress up as a character who looks nothing like your real self and fill your home with frightening decorations that might give your grandparents a heart attack. Spooky season is a whole experience, though, and there’s nothing wrong with celebrating for the entire season, rather than just one night.

If you love pumpkins, ghosts, skeletons and witches, why not turn your entire house into a haunted Halloween getaway? According to Statista, 73% of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween in one way or another this year, with trick-or-treating and pumpkin carving being the most popular activities, so there’s a good chance the majority of people would be happy to see a home decked out with spooky decor as well.  
#4

My Mom Makes Little Fairy Gardens In The Pot Of Her Money Tree. Here Is Her Halloween Scene

SassyWeef Report

#5

This Is My All-Time Favorite Halloween/Autumn Decoration. Would Love It If It Was A Jack-O'-Lantern But It Still Makes Me Smile Just As A Lovely Pumpkin

gabbzila Report

#6

It's Freaking Bats. My Living Room Lamp

BurntGhostyToasty Report

When I was a kid, we would always adorn the front porch with carved or painted pumpkins, orange and black lights and a cute wooden skeleton that my grandfather carved and painted. And while we always had family-friendly decor, apparently 73% of Americans say they’re fine with a gory Halloween setup, Angi reports. However, only 36% say they actually put up frightening or bloody decorations in their own homes.

Overall, though, Americans love getting into the spooky season spirit and decorating for Halloween. One third say they spend between $100-$249 dollars on decorations for October, while 23% say they shell out between $250-$499. Lots of people like to change up their accessories every year as well, with over a third saying they change the theme of their decor annually.  
#7

The Rest Of My Living Room

beachcover Report

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the skeleton human with his skeleton dog/cat? is too cute!

#8

I Couldn't Find A Halloween Shower Curtain I Liked But I Found These Door Decorations At Joanns. I Love How It Turned Out

Sweetpicklebee Report

shesholly avatar
Holly D.
Holly D.
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

SOOO CUTE!!!...I WOULD TOTALLY USE THIS YEAR ROUND!!....I searched for these...found them!!! https://halloween.com/80-spider-lace-window-door-panel.html

#9

Happy Fall Y'all. It Is September 1st

spooky.ghoulll Report

As far as which states in the US tend to go all out for Halloween, Lombardo Homes reports that Utah is the most invested in decorating for the spooky season. Illinois, New Jersey, Texas and New Mexico are also big fans of turning their living spaces into haunted houses. Meanwhile, residents of Iowa, Minnesota and Mississippi are the least interested in putting up spooky decorations. When it comes to the most popular decorations that adorn homes and yards, skeletons, pumpkins, spiders, witches and bats are in the top five.  

#10

Getting Ready For Halloween Plant Decor

Y0keeem , Y0keeem Report

#11

That's A Charming-Looking Fellow, But He's Looking A Little Stiff. Perhaps Some Drinks Would Loosen Him Up

MeowOfff Report

#12

Decided To Make My Cat’s Their Own Haunted Cabin This Year

We used Target’s paint-a-cabin kit and reinforced it with foam core. The lights and decor are from Dollar Tree.

Nothankyou_Imgood Report

Other popular decorations include ghosts, tombstones, animal skeletons, black cats, corn stalks, cauldrons, clowns, scarecrows, zombies, crows, Frankenstein’s monster, a headless horseman, mummies, werewolves, coffins, vampires and the Grim Reaper. And as far as what films Halloween lovers tend to watch during spooky season, Lombardo Homes reports that Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, It, It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, Ghostbusters, and The Addams Family are the most popular choices. 
#13

The Spooky Study Is Almost Complete

DasBlueEyedDevil Report

juliajuhas avatar
JuJu
JuJu
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lovely. You would have a hard time getting me out of it - ever.

#14

Made A Nightmare On Elm Street Diorama

No-Link9669 Report

#15

Love The Vintage Look

Spooky_Jaci Report

diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can never go wrong with vintage Halloween decor!! 💀👻🎃🐈‍⬛🧛🏻

If you’re looking for some fun activities to participate in this spooky season, visiting a haunted house or a pumpkin patch is always a popular choice. You can enjoy being scared and then sip on a delicious cup of apple cider, or spend hours choosing the perfect pumpkin to take home and carve. And if you need tips on how to carve a fabulous pumpkin, you can find the best advice in this Bored Panda article from last year!
#16

Kitchen Nook Ready For Halloween

spiritualaroma Report

#17

Here's A Little Sneak Peek Of My Fall Creations

andrea_rib_ Report

#18

This Is Such An Easy And Fun Halloween Decor Idea

gatheredliving Report

If you plan on pumpkin carving, Marc Evan, of Maniac Pumpkin Carvers, previously told Bored Panda, “Pick a good pumpkin. In tact stems that still have some green color to them are signs of fresher pumpkins. And also avoid any that have obvious signs of bruising or damage.”
#19

Last Week I Was Working On The Coraline Door As A Halloween Decoration And I Decided To Add Leaves On The Door

lunagaclucky Report

#20

The Halloween Decoration Next To My Cat, Shadow

Chaotic_breadstick Report

yvonnedauwalderbalsiger avatar
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah hooman, I see you finally raised an idol in my honor - could have been bigger, but I am feeling generous. For now.

#21

Y'all I Am Swooning. This Turned Out More Beautiful Than I Had Imagined

sweetcottagecharm Report

The expert pumpkin carver also says it’s best to have a plan when crafting the perfect pumpkin. “If you aren’t using a template, sketch out your ideas on paper before applying to the pumpkin. Even quick doodles can help,” Marc explained. “The biggest mistake people make is grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing right into the pumpkin. Investing in a carving kit or some nicer quality carving tools can really help take your work to the next level.”
#22

My Living Room This Year

beachcover Report

#23

Had A Really Tough Year, So Fall Halloween Decorating Was Very Cathartic For Me. Here Is My House This Year

jastarner Report

#24

My Spooky Office Decor

joannes_home2 Report

And if you’re not interested in decorating for Halloween yourself, you’re still welcome to celebrate the spooky day in any way you like. “The best way to celebrate Halloween is however you want!” Miranda, the creator of Spooky Little Halloween, previously told Bored Panda. “For me, parties are at the center of my celebration. I think it's a fun opportunity to dress up as an adult, drink a spooky cocktail, and spend time soaking in October. But you definitely don't have to host or attend a party to celebrate Halloween. Hosting at-home movie nights, visiting local haunted houses, or simply enjoying carving a jack-o-lantern are all great ways to celebrate too."

#25

I Finally Got My New Sheets And Comforter

illebreauxx2 Report

#26

I Decorated

Plant-enthusiast18 Report

#27

Harry Potter Room For Halloween

FilthySpaniard Report

Are you feeling inspired to turn your humble abode into a spooky sanctuary, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying these fabulous inspiration pics, and please, keep upvoting the ones you find most creative. Have fun scrolling through the rest of this spooky list, and then if you’re interested in checking out even more Halloween decor, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here!
#28

Halloween Coffee Bar

rubyshomesweethome Report

#29

My Daughter's Halloween Town Display. Proud Momma

Bairatbha Report

#30

My Halloween Corner

gymnnopedies Report

#31

A Few Of My Favorite Halloween Decorations. I Made The Ghosts And Floral Skull

Mom102020 Report

#32

This Year's Halloween Project From An Idea I Found On The Internet

Panam727 Report

#33

My Birthday Is On Halloween And I Obviously Love Cats. The Decorating Has Begun

haberannacat Report

#34

Mantle Decor

I just love the string of skulls from At Home and the candle sticks from HomeGoods. Such good stuff this year.

Adventurous-Report48 Report

#35

Found Her

Chidwick Report

#36

Need Some Ideas Of What To Stuff In The Cauldron. Besides Children

Abraa-Cadaver Report

#37

I Love Decorating For Halloween

purplecookie1220 Report

#38

Halloween Decorations In Apartment

juiceball9 Report

#39

My Halloween Home

My apartment is Halloween-themed 365 days a year. I hope one day to own a house so I can decorate outside too.

Gottahaveitgreen Report

#40

Finally Finished Our Tiny Little Halloween Bathroom, And I’m So So Happy With The Results

A_Jar_of_Fake_Vomit Report

#41

Bath & Body Works New Haunted House Wallflower Plug

Aire87 Report

#42

A New Halloween Coffee Bar For The Spooky Season

ohitsjanell Report

#43

Happy Spooky Season Y'all

cheeble Report

#44

I'm So Impatient But I Love How Everything Looks. Super Excited

batmangigglesatyou Report

#45

Homemade Halloween Horcrux

davynels Report

#46

Loving My Witchy Potion Shelf. It Evolves Each Year

craychel Report

#47

Creepy Halloween

PurchaseIcy8216 Report

#48

Halloween Terrarium. Saw The Idea And Wanted To Try My Own

middlelevel Report

#49

My Floating Pumpkins

lbdyer Report

#50

Dressed Up For Halloween

lindzerbunni Report

#51

Halloween Terrarium

Plants-Cats-Corgis Report

#52

Love How These Decorations Are Subtle, They Almost Blend In Like They’re Always There, And Are Really Spooky

onemoredaydesign Report

#53

Feeling Cozy On This Rainy Evening

physicalproxy Report

#54

Tomorrow Is October 1st

Mom102020 Report

#55

Our Little Witchy Hutch

Abraa-Cadaver Report

#56

Dining Room End Table

Vft1008 Report

#57

Spooky Movie Night

Abraa-Cadaver Report

#58

My Tribute To Edgar Allan Poe's Short Story - Berenice

WickedWitchofWTF Report

#59

I Really Wanted To Create A Spooky Polly Pocket Version, So I Came Up With The Idea Of Making A Haunted Mansion Version. I Call It "Ghost Pocket"

mughydiy Report

#60

The Halloween Decorations At My Work

Cthulhus_Stepmom Report

#61

The Village

coen290 Report

#62

We Decorate This Fire Place Every Year For Halloween In Lego Style. The Hocus Pocus House Definitely Adds A Nice Touch This Year

kea123456 Report

#63

I Decorated My Truck For Halloween

Remarkable_Corgi4016 Report

#64

Costco Kicking Off The Spooky Season

oneredflag Report

brownowlgonewhouse avatar
brownowlgonewhouse
brownowlgonewhouse
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bought this! Really pleased with it; the lights for the bigger pieces are on a timer so they don't burn through batteries. My daughter loves it.

#65

Thought You All Might Like This Ghost I Painted In A Vintage Frame. Counting Down The Days Till Spooky Season

stephanroo Report

#66

We're Haunted. At This Point In Autumn, I Always Cautiously Get Excited About Halloween Stuff

jonana_crafts Report

#67

Turning My Book Case Into A Witch's Shelf

fatherunit72 Report

