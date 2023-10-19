Ah, Halloween. The one night out of the year where it’s perfectly normal to ring neighbors’ doorbells asking for candy, dress up as a character who looks nothing like your real self and fill your home with frightening decorations that might give your grandparents a heart attack. Spooky season is a whole experience, though, and there’s nothing wrong with celebrating for the entire season, rather than just one night.

If you love pumpkins, ghosts, skeletons and witches, why not turn your entire house into a haunted Halloween getaway? According to Statista, 73% of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween in one way or another this year, with trick-or-treating and pumpkin carving being the most popular activities, so there’s a good chance the majority of people would be happy to see a home decked out with spooky decor as well.