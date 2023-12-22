To get you started, we at Bored Panda put together a collection of DIY Christmas decorations. From simple items such as slices of dried citrus to more complex pieces like personalized socks, or stained glass pickles, there's a little bit of everything!

Not only will this add personality to your display, but crafting with loved ones is an excellent way to spend quality time together and can even be the beginning of a brand-new tradition.

Few things will get you into the holiday spirit like getting a Christmas tree or putting up an advent calendar. But if you are looking to add extra coziness to your home, consider making something yourself, too.

#4 My Mom Makes Personalized Stockings For Each Member Of The Family. This Is Her Newest, Made For My Husband For Our First Christmas As A Married Couple

#6 Christmas Ornament I Made Last Year. Handed Out Some To My Friends Who Are Also Fans. They Were Well-Received

#8 I Have A Friend Who Hates Christmas Wreaths. She Happens To Have A Great Affection For Valais Black-Nosed Sheep, So I Presented Her With This. Safe To Say She No Longer Hates All Wreaths

#12 Quilted Ornaments As Christmas Gifts I am not a crafty person, but I am so proud of these. They're christmas gifts for family, so I can't share them anywhere else. I think I've found my new hobby.

#15 Year 5 Of Making Christmas Ornaments For My Family And Close Friends - My Favorite Time Of Year This year I wanted to learn to crochet - I designed these fish and added beaded embellishments. I am obsessed. 20 total, was super fun to develop the pattern/process as I went and chose unique colors for each one. It will be hard to part with them, but I am keeping a couple for me and my husband, until next year.

#18 "God Bless Us, Everyone". Needle-Felted Characters From "A Muppet Christmas Carol", By Me This project started with the Ghost of Christmas Present earlier this year, and then I added many of my favorite characters to the collection since then. These are all the characters I have made this year. I hope to add to it in the following year. I hope I did them justice. Happy Holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Decided On A Whim To Make These Ornaments My dad always has the tub of cheese balls around for him and his grandkids, so I saw the ornament and wanted to get it but it was almost $40. So, I decided to make my own. The cost of new materials was less than $13 and they're not perfect but I feel like if I made them again they would be. I designed the label in Bazaart, ran through Remini to add resolution, and printed it at Walgreens in wallet size. Orange acrylic in a giant ziplock and tossed the styrofoam balls til coated then laid in a parchment paper lined box to dry. Photos I just lined up on some packing tape, took a metal chopstick and put it over the flame of a stove burner, and melted a hole in the middle then used purple acrylic on the lid and then used polycrylic over that. I shoved the crafting string stuff in after tying it off for a loop, after adding in my "cheese balls" I gorilla glued the tops on.

#24 My First Paper Quilling Christmas Art Of The Year - They Were Actually Pretty Easy To Make And Didn't Require Any Special Tools

#28 My Parents Used To Kiss When Going Through This Bridge When They Were Dating. I Found A Picture Of It And Painted It On A Christmas Ornament

#41 My Friend's Shop Made All Their Christmas Decorations Out Of Coffee Cups It started out as one Christmas tree out of cups and lights and then every year things have been added. Now there's the Christmas tree, several meters of garlands, two large wreaths, one small wreath, a large snowman and a baby snowman plus the two deer!

#42 Instead Of A Traditional Gingerbread House, My Wife And I Made The Cottage From The Holiday

#44 Porcelain Christmas Ornaments That I Painted With Dinos. Just Because I Love Christmas And I Love Dinos

#45 Look At This Huge Reindeer My Partner Made Last year she said to me that she was going to make a life size reindeer for next Christmas. I didn't think much of it. She joined a woodworking club this year and learned some new skills. I think it's pretty damn cool.

#47 Very Proud. I Just Made My First Wire Flowers And I Love How They Turned Out

#52 Handmade Wooden Grinch Ornament - No Stain Or Paint I used poplar for face and hands, aspen for the whites (I go back and forth between aspen and maple for white colors. Maple is easier to work with but aspen is a bit whiter), yellowheart for the eyes and padauk for the body.

#53 I've Seen A Few Plate Wreaths On Walls, So I Thought I'd Try Making One With A Styrofoam Ring As A Base And Some Fresh Greens

#54 I'm Planning A Snowflake-Themed Christmas Tree For This Upcoming Holiday Season. Here Are The First 8 Of 100 Snowflakes I'm Going To Make For It

#55 Quick Christmas Craft With My Sons Nothing fancy, but a fun project with my kids. I pruned a cherry tree and made 2 quick reindeer out of the branches. My sons (5 and 7) did the assembly. Used our Christmas tree for the antlers. They are just wedged in there so we can re-use with future Christmas tree branches.

#57 It Was Made From Dried Oranges, Blood Grapes, And Lime That I Had Dried Last Year, So It Will Probably Be True To Tradition

#61 I Started With A Plain Spun Cotton Snowman's Body, Painted His Face, And Glittered Him. His Hat Was Black Plastic But I Flocked It Red

#62 One Day I Was Looking For A Christmas Wreath Online And I Came Across One That I Absolutely Loved

#63 I Love This Little Pear I Made For A Christmas Ornament. The Pattern Includes A Partridge To Go With It

#64 Every Year I Make An Ornament Out Of The Trunk Of The Christmas Tree. This Year I Made One To Remember My Best Friend Of Over 30 Years, Who Passed Away In A Tragic Accident