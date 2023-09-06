Many old houses have their charm. It's truly amazing to start a new chapter of your life in a place that was constructed long ago and carries a rich history. Just imagine, countless people might have lived there, rising each morning, preparing meals, fostering bonds with their loved ones, and having numerous conversations.

When you move into a home with such a storied past, it becomes intriguing to immerse yourself in the house's atmosphere, honor its history, and perhaps even stumble upon hidden clues left behind by previous owners.

We've assembled a collection of pics with moments when people experienced exactly that. From discovering coins hidden in a wall to uncovering a hidden jacuzzi beneath the ground, these homeowners came across some truly cool surprises upon moving into their new homes.

#1

I Was Helping My Dad Move Into His New Office, When We Found A Trapdoor

I Was Helping My Dad Move Into His New Office, When We Found A Trapdoor

Imagine the history of this place!

There are many things that we can find in the walls of old houses, like a scorched red corset, a 9th-century clay pipe or a mastodon. When you start digging, whether it's for a construction project in a long-inhabited area or renovating a house, surprises await. You might find something like a ritual object meant to ward off spirits, whether it's from 300 years ago or just a few decades back. It could have been placed there intentionally or left by accident. Unless it's a time capsule with a note, its true purpose may remain unknown.
#2

My Grandparents Have A Glassed-Over Well In Their Kitchen

My Grandparents Have A Glassed-Over Well In Their Kitchen

They bought the house 10 years ago, they stripped it down and they found it then. They thought it was quite unique and wanted it as a feature, it’s about 25 foot deep and connects to a small old river that ran under a long time ago. Fortunately I have yet to see anything down there!

TheRedGeradir Report

#3

Finally, A Good, Safe, Story

Finally, A Good, Safe, Story

Every building holds its own history within its walls, ceilings, floors, and foundations. The very materials, like wood, plaster, and stone, can hide secrets or even special items left for future generations to uncover—a connection between the past and the future.
#4

They Found The Old Bath Under Their Living Room

They Found The Old Bath Under Their Living Room

#5

This Vintage Space Themed Wallpaper Found Under 3 Layers Of Other Wallpaper In An Old Farm House

This Vintage Space Themed Wallpaper Found Under 3 Layers Of Other Wallpaper In An Old Farm House

#6

Untouched 1800's Cemetery Preserved In The Basement Of A Tall Building Built Over It

Untouched 1800's Cemetery Preserved In The Basement Of A Tall Building Built Over It

American houses dating back to the Revolutionary War era had secret rooms designed for hiding food, contraband, and militia members from the redcoats. These rooms could have served as safe havens for women and children.
#7

Our New Apartment Has A Little Milk Door Under The Cabinets

Our New Apartment Has A Little Milk Door Under The Cabinets

#8

Found A Message While Removing Our Cork Floor Tiles

Found A Message While Removing Our Cork Floor Tiles

#9

Treasure In My Bathroom

Treasure In My Bathroom

Here are some reasons why old houses have secret rooms:

⦁In the early 1800s, many houses were equipped with secret rooms used to shelter runaway slaves.

⦁During the Prohibition era, secret rooms were essential for concealing and producing illicit alcohol.

⦁Reflecting on Anne Frank's experience, it's likely that secret rooms were used in Europe during World War II to shelter fugitive Jews.
#10

Friend Was Redecorating His New House And Found This Under A Layer Of Wallpaper

Friend Was Redecorating His New House And Found This Under A Layer Of Wallpaper

#11

The Table At This Pub Has A Well In The Middle Of It (England)

The Table At This Pub Has A Well In The Middle Of It (England)

#12

Lost Hippie Mural Found Under My Flooded House

Lost Hippie Mural Found Under My Flooded House

The magic of secret rooms lies in their mystique and intrigue, captivating people's imaginations. In today's world, concerns about societal breakdown and a general distrust of the government could drive someone to desire such hidden spaces.
#13

My Apartment Is An Old Police Station And Still Has The Original Cell Doors But Painted

My Apartment Is An Old Police Station And Still Has The Original Cell Doors But Painted

#14

Pulled Up The Carpet At The House, And Guess What I Found!

Pulled Up The Carpet At The House, And Guess What I Found!

#15

Found A Paw Print On A Brick Wall

Found A Paw Print On A Brick Wall

While it's easy to see some great things about old houses, like their timeless character, there are plenty of additional reasons why old houses are better than new ones.

Old houses have a welcoming charm and unique architectural features like crown moldings, stained-glass windows, arched doorways, and antique chandeliers that you rarely find in new builds. In contrast, newer neighborhoods often have houses that look very similar, creating a "cookie-cutter" look without the individuality and character of older homes.
#16

Found Some Friends In A Mile-Long Tunnel That Travels Beneath My Apartment Building

Found Some Friends In A Mile-Long Tunnel That Travels Beneath My Apartment Building

#17

Bad**s Old Oscilloscope I Found In My Grandparents Garage

Bad**s Old Oscilloscope I Found In My Grandparents Garage

#18

My Friend Decided To Replace Her Old Carpet And She Found A Cellar Door And A Cool Surprise

My Friend Decided To Replace Her Old Carpet And She Found A Cellar Door And A Cool Surprise

The saying "they don't make them like they used to" is popular because it's true. Why? Let us give you a few examples.

Older homes were built with strong materials like stone, brick, and solid wood. For instance, the wood in old houses was from high-quality trees that are more durable and rot-resistant than today's wood.
#19

This Building Has The Original 1909 Electrical Switches

This Building Has The Original 1909 Electrical Switches

#20

Friend Tore Down His Wall For Renovations And Found This Mural On Another Wall Behind It

Friend Tore Down His Wall For Renovations And Found This Mural On Another Wall Behind It

#21

There's A Random Chain Embedded In The Wall Of My 1930s-Era Home

There's A Random Chain Embedded In The Wall Of My 1930s-Era Home

Another example is the use of plaster in old homes for walls, which is better than today's drywall in terms of insulation, soundproofing, fire resistance, and mold resistance.

Today, the common practice is to use cheaper manufactured materials like particle board and drywall to save money.
#22

Found Some Nice Drawings Under The Wallpaper I'm Removing

Found Some Nice Drawings Under The Wallpaper I'm Removing

#23

100-Year-Old Elevator Handle I Saved

100-Year-Old Elevator Handle I Saved

#24

These "Tom And Jerry" Type Mouse Holes Gnawed In A House Built In 1741

These "Tom And Jerry" Type Mouse Holes Gnawed In A House Built In 1741

Additionally, old houses were constructed with a different mindset. They were meant to be repaired, not torn down and replaced. New homes often don't prioritize the durability of materials. For example, most replacement windows today are made from vinyl, which typically lasts only 20-25 years. On the other hand, well-maintained wood windows in old houses can last over 100 years.
#25

I've Been Living In My House And I Just Noticed My Back Door Handle Is A Spoon

I've Been Living In My House And I Just Noticed My Back Door Handle Is A Spoon

#26

My House Still Has The Original Light Switches

My House Still Has The Original Light Switches

#27

My Living Room Was Built Around A Huge Sandstone Rock

My Living Room Was Built Around A Huge Sandstone Rock

#28

Uncovered At A Times Square Construction Site

Uncovered At A Times Square Construction Site

#29

My House Still Has Old-Fashioned Light Switches From Its Original Construction

My House Still Has Old-Fashioned Light Switches From Its Original Construction

#30

Found This 20-Year-Old Promise Hidden Under The Wallpaper In Our New House

Found This 20-Year-Old Promise Hidden Under The Wallpaper In Our New House

#31

This Headstone Found Under My Garage

This Headstone Found Under My Garage

#32

Tore Down The Floor In Our 50-Year-Old House, Found This. I’d Love To Know Who She Was And If She’s Still Alive

Tore Down The Floor In Our 50-Year-Old House, Found This. I’d Love To Know Who She Was And If She’s Still Alive

#33

This Wall Broke Exposing Years Of Layers Of Paint

This Wall Broke Exposing Years Of Layers Of Paint

#34

The House I'm Staying In Has Kept Its Original Well As A Feature

The House I'm Staying In Has Kept Its Original Well As A Feature

#35

While Renovating My Basement We Found This Painting On The Cement Behind The Wall

While Renovating My Basement We Found This Painting On The Cement Behind The Wall

#36

I Recently Moved Into A 70s Dream Home. This Is My Bathtub

I Recently Moved Into A 70s Dream Home. This Is My Bathtub

#37

Apparently, Disposing Of Old Razor Blades Inside Your Wall Was Acceptable In The 1950's

Apparently, Disposing Of Old Razor Blades Inside Your Wall Was Acceptable In The 1950's

#38

My House Used To Be A Bank, So We Use The Old Safe/Vault As A Basement

My House Used To Be A Bank, So We Use The Old Safe/Vault As A Basement

#39

My Grandmother Found “Rouge” From The 1950s

My Grandmother Found “Rouge” From The 1950s

#40

The Date Of The Royal Wedding Is Engraved On Our Chimney In The Attic

The Date Of The Royal Wedding Is Engraved On Our Chimney In The Attic

#41

So I Just Moved Into A New Apartment, And Made A Big Discovery

So I Just Moved Into A New Apartment, And Made A Big Discovery

#42

This Mail Slot In A Building I Was In Today Sends The Mail Down 17 Stories To The Basement. Original From 1929

This Mail Slot In A Building I Was In Today Sends The Mail Down 17 Stories To The Basement. Original From 1929

#43

A House My Girlfriend And I Looked At Had A Shower In The Guest Room

A House My Girlfriend And I Looked At Had A Shower In The Guest Room

#44

The Fan In My Toilet (Probably From The 70s) Has The Same Logo As Beats By Dre

The Fan In My Toilet (Probably From The 70s) Has The Same Logo As Beats By Dre

#45

We Found A Safe Behind A Fake Electrical Socket In Our New House

We Found A Safe Behind A Fake Electrical Socket In Our New House

#46

The Walgreens In My Neighborhood Used To Be A Bank And They Used Its Vault As Their Vitamin Section

The Walgreens In My Neighborhood Used To Be A Bank And They Used Its Vault As Their Vitamin Section

