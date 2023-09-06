46 Times People Discovered Amazing Things Left Behind By Previous Building Owners
Many old houses have their charm. It's truly amazing to start a new chapter of your life in a place that was constructed long ago and carries a rich history. Just imagine, countless people might have lived there, rising each morning, preparing meals, fostering bonds with their loved ones, and having numerous conversations.
When you move into a home with such a storied past, it becomes intriguing to immerse yourself in the house's atmosphere, honor its history, and perhaps even stumble upon hidden clues left behind by previous owners.
We've assembled a collection of pics with moments when people experienced exactly that. From discovering coins hidden in a wall to uncovering a hidden jacuzzi beneath the ground, these homeowners came across some truly cool surprises upon moving into their new homes.
I Was Helping My Dad Move Into His New Office, When We Found A Trapdoor
There are many things that we can find in the walls of old houses, like a scorched red corset, a 9th-century clay pipe or a mastodon. When you start digging, whether it's for a construction project in a long-inhabited area or renovating a house, surprises await. You might find something like a ritual object meant to ward off spirits, whether it's from 300 years ago or just a few decades back. It could have been placed there intentionally or left by accident. Unless it's a time capsule with a note, its true purpose may remain unknown.
My Grandparents Have A Glassed-Over Well In Their Kitchen
They bought the house 10 years ago, they stripped it down and they found it then. They thought it was quite unique and wanted it as a feature, it’s about 25 foot deep and connects to a small old river that ran under a long time ago. Fortunately I have yet to see anything down there!
Finally, A Good, Safe, Story
Every building holds its own history within its walls, ceilings, floors, and foundations. The very materials, like wood, plaster, and stone, can hide secrets or even special items left for future generations to uncover—a connection between the past and the future.
They Found The Old Bath Under Their Living Room
Put in some flooring and some cushions and it would make a great conversation pit.
This Vintage Space Themed Wallpaper Found Under 3 Layers Of Other Wallpaper In An Old Farm House
Untouched 1800's Cemetery Preserved In The Basement Of A Tall Building Built Over It
American houses dating back to the Revolutionary War era had secret rooms designed for hiding food, contraband, and militia members from the redcoats. These rooms could have served as safe havens for women and children.
Our New Apartment Has A Little Milk Door Under The Cabinets
Found A Message While Removing Our Cork Floor Tiles
Treasure In My Bathroom
Then it's says Frome Emma _____ and family (then a name, that looks like kapaak or kayaak
Here are some reasons why old houses have secret rooms:
⦁In the early 1800s, many houses were equipped with secret rooms used to shelter runaway slaves.
⦁During the Prohibition era, secret rooms were essential for concealing and producing illicit alcohol.
⦁Reflecting on Anne Frank's experience, it's likely that secret rooms were used in Europe during World War II to shelter fugitive Jews.
Friend Was Redecorating His New House And Found This Under A Layer Of Wallpaper
The Table At This Pub Has A Well In The Middle Of It (England)
nice, but not exceptional. I could take you on a half an hour walk through Antwerp and show you about five or six similar things.
Lost Hippie Mural Found Under My Flooded House
The magic of secret rooms lies in their mystique and intrigue, captivating people's imaginations. In today's world, concerns about societal breakdown and a general distrust of the government could drive someone to desire such hidden spaces.
My Apartment Is An Old Police Station And Still Has The Original Cell Doors But Painted
Pulled Up The Carpet At The House, And Guess What I Found!
While it's easy to see some great things about old houses, like their timeless character, there are plenty of additional reasons why old houses are better than new ones.
Old houses have a welcoming charm and unique architectural features like crown moldings, stained-glass windows, arched doorways, and antique chandeliers that you rarely find in new builds. In contrast, newer neighborhoods often have houses that look very similar, creating a "cookie-cutter" look without the individuality and character of older homes.
Found Some Friends In A Mile-Long Tunnel That Travels Beneath My Apartment Building
Not at all creepy, just a normal tunnel... Why am I hearing an eery children's song?!
Bad**s Old Oscilloscope I Found In My Grandparents Garage
My Friend Decided To Replace Her Old Carpet And She Found A Cellar Door And A Cool Surprise
The saying "they don't make them like they used to" is popular because it's true. Why? Let us give you a few examples.
Older homes were built with strong materials like stone, brick, and solid wood. For instance, the wood in old houses was from high-quality trees that are more durable and rot-resistant than today's wood.
This Building Has The Original 1909 Electrical Switches
Friend Tore Down His Wall For Renovations And Found This Mural On Another Wall Behind It
There's A Random Chain Embedded In The Wall Of My 1930s-Era Home
Another example is the use of plaster in old homes for walls, which is better than today's drywall in terms of insulation, soundproofing, fire resistance, and mold resistance.
Today, the common practice is to use cheaper manufactured materials like particle board and drywall to save money.
Found Some Nice Drawings Under The Wallpaper I'm Removing
100-Year-Old Elevator Handle I Saved
These "Tom And Jerry" Type Mouse Holes Gnawed In A House Built In 1741
Additionally, old houses were constructed with a different mindset. They were meant to be repaired, not torn down and replaced. New homes often don't prioritize the durability of materials. For example, most replacement windows today are made from vinyl, which typically lasts only 20-25 years. On the other hand, well-maintained wood windows in old houses can last over 100 years.
Very cool stuff. Lots of fun!
