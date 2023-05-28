1submissions
Hey Pandas, Write What You Would Like To Tell Your Parents That You Can’t Tell Them In Person
For me it's really difficult to express my emotions to my parents or anyone and all those emotions result in anger which explodes and self-harming is the only way i calm myself. I guess writing these down will help me a lot of you feel a bit better. I hope you are doing good in these tough times.
I would like them to understand that my phobia is way worse than they believe and i can not just turn it off or think of something else.
And @Cho Yua what would you say?