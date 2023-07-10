#1

So I've only fully watched two animes completely which are my hero academia and demon slayer so I'll just share my top three from each of those

My Hero academia:

1.DEKUUUUUUUUUUUU!

2.Aizawa

3.im tied between Hawks and Eri (ERI IS THE MOST PRECIOUS ANIME CHILD ON EARTH OMGGGGGGGGG!!!)



Demon slayer:

1.Inosuke!

2.Nezuko (actually forget what I said about eri earlier nezuko and eri are tied for the most adorable anime characters)

3.Rengoku (r.i.p 😭)