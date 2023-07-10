3submissions
Hey Pandas, Who Are Your Favorite Anime Characters?
So lately I've been getting into anime along with my sister and let me just say I think I have an anime addiction! So I want to know who your favorite anime characters are because... anime!
So I've only fully watched two animes completely which are my hero academia and demon slayer so I'll just share my top three from each of those
My Hero academia:
1.DEKUUUUUUUUUUUU!
2.Aizawa
3.im tied between Hawks and Eri (ERI IS THE MOST PRECIOUS ANIME CHILD ON EARTH OMGGGGGGGGG!!!)
Demon slayer:
1.Inosuke!
2.Nezuko (actually forget what I said about eri earlier nezuko and eri are tied for the most adorable anime characters)
3.Rengoku (r.i.p 😭)
Oh and ig I've watched most of hunterxhunter so I'll rank my favorites from there too. I'm just ranking all of the characters from all of the animes I've watched alot of at this point 😆 1.K I L L U A!!! 2.Leorio 3.Gon
saiki k
Number 1 is Ash ketchum, it sounds cheesy but he taught me that despite losing you still need to get back up and never give up.
Number 2 is probably Ponyo, I love that little fish and the movie was incredible, Ghibli Studios never fails to impress me