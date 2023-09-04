2submissions
Hey Pandas, Which Day Would You Gladly Re-Live?
June 25, 2021, the first day me and my first love met
Idk- I’d prob do the county fair day as my art was featured in a art gallery there . Although my fear of heights made it almost impossible to do any of the rides . I would also love to relive the time we went to the animal shelter and got a dog, if I did relive it I’d probably change my decision to a different dog though, as the future with perry wasn’t great . Even though he was a puppy