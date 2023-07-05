Since I’m going on vacation today, figured I’d ask all of you!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Last time I went on an actual vacation was probably at the beginning of last summer when I went to South Carolina to visit my Nana and some of my cousins. Not the most exciting trip, but it was pretty fun. I have been on trips since then, but they've all been to go to funerals or memorials. I'm going to Florida next week to visit my brother though, so that should be fun.

Report

0points
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish