1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, When Was The Last Time You Went On Vacation, And Where Did You Go?
Since I’m going on vacation today, figured I’d ask all of you!
This post may include affiliate links.
Last time I went on an actual vacation was probably at the beginning of last summer when I went to South Carolina to visit my Nana and some of my cousins. Not the most exciting trip, but it was pretty fun. I have been on trips since then, but they've all been to go to funerals or memorials. I'm going to Florida next week to visit my brother though, so that should be fun.