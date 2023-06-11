I’m curious to know what y’all think about this topic. It’s an important issue to discuss and I would love to hear your opinions. I ask this because of the issue with Leia Thomas.

#1 I think they need their own category or be coed or something. There are just too many factors, and it really depends on when they made their transition.

#2 (will get downvotes but i dont care) trans women are not "real" women, so yeah, they shouldnt be able to compete in women's sports.

#3 There’s nothing misogynistic about telling women that if they can’t effectively compete against a man with a ponytail then they just suck. I mean, how much clearer does the message need to be that anything a woman can do a girly man can do better? (Sarc).



Stop erasing the significance and accomplishments of real women and replacing them with a lie.

#4 I think we should listen to the experts and people who have done studies on trans women and hormone therapy.



Like the article below.



https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33648944/

#5 I think male/female categorisation is lazy. The idea is a transgender woman will have a physical advantage, but in all of sport, there are people with physical advantages and disadvantages. No two competitors are equal, whether it be bone density, or hormones, or body/muscle mass etc. IF you are concerned about making sport fair, you need to forget gendered divisions, and introduce divisions based on other criteria, height/weight/strength etc.



The people who claim about transgender women in sport are no arguing for fairness, they are arguing for transphobic reasons. If one basketball team has no one over 7 foot, but the opposing team has several 7 footers, do you complain then about the physical advantages/disadvantages?