Hey Pandas, What’s Your Opinion On Trans Women Participating In Women’s Sports?
I’m curious to know what y’all think about this topic. It’s an important issue to discuss and I would love to hear your opinions. I ask this because of the issue with Leia Thomas.
I think they need their own category or be coed or something. There are just too many factors, and it really depends on when they made their transition.
(will get downvotes but i dont care) trans women are not "real" women, so yeah, they shouldnt be able to compete in women's sports.
There’s nothing misogynistic about telling women that if they can’t effectively compete against a man with a ponytail then they just suck. I mean, how much clearer does the message need to be that anything a woman can do a girly man can do better? (Sarc).
Stop erasing the significance and accomplishments of real women and replacing them with a lie.
I think we should listen to the experts and people who have done studies on trans women and hormone therapy.
Like the article below.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33648944/
Well it still says “These findings suggest that strength may be well preserved in transwomen during the first 3 years of hormone therapy.” But there’s a lot of factors to take into account
I think male/female categorisation is lazy. The idea is a transgender woman will have a physical advantage, but in all of sport, there are people with physical advantages and disadvantages. No two competitors are equal, whether it be bone density, or hormones, or body/muscle mass etc. IF you are concerned about making sport fair, you need to forget gendered divisions, and introduce divisions based on other criteria, height/weight/strength etc.
The people who claim about transgender women in sport are no arguing for fairness, they are arguing for transphobic reasons. If one basketball team has no one over 7 foot, but the opposing team has several 7 footers, do you complain then about the physical advantages/disadvantages?
You have put into words what I have been tying to for a while!
I think that saying the only reason trans women are good at their sports is because of testosterone, is a faulty argument.
If you were to have an average guy play sports against a professional female athlete, the athlete is going to win, she has put years of dedication into this. It's practice and skill, not hormones, that get people into professional sports.
Also, measuring testosterone levels isn't a great indicator, as testosterone is present in EVERYONE, and using it as a marker puts cis women with naturally high testosterone levels at a disadvantage.