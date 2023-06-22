#3

People seem to have forgotten how to be kind, helpful, caring, and just plain nice! Too self involved. Think it's okay to behave badly and no one call calls them out or makes them responsible, no consequences for their actions. Racism IS getting better, but all we hear about are negative situations, making people think that its not. (I grew up in the 70's and it was MUCH worse, but people don't see the progress.) Politicians are reversing women's rights that took years to get! Until people stand up & fight, it'll only get worse for everyone. Everyone blames everyone else for the USA's problems, but no one says anything until it's too late. Get & stay informed about what the local, state and federal government is doing! VOTE, VOTE, VOTE! It's the only way to change things.