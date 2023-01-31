Sometimes we have our phones ready at just the right moment. Not so long ago, we had to have a CAMERA at the ready. Nonetheless, show us a moment in time you caught completely unplanned (and unedited) - no cheating!

#1

‘Rainbow Squadron.’ I Looked Up To Shoot These F/A-18 Super Hornets In Formation Approaching Palm Springs Airport In California

MrDrums
#2

One More - Lenticular Sun Dog In Thermal, California, USA

MrDrums
#3

I’m Quite Happy With This One

Amy Bindokas
