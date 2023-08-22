I love words.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Snapewives:
A group of middle-aged women on the internet who believe they are all married to Severus Snape from the Harry Potter books -- on the astral plane. They have real-life meetings where they take turns channeling the spirit of Snape so they can have wedding ceremonies with him.

There is in-fighting over whom Snape loves more and whether Snape is an emotional wooby who just needs to be loved, or a domineering master who lives to be dominant.

Report

1point
cats_from_the_void
POST

#2

Cornobble - To slap someone with a fish. 𓆝 𓆟 𓆞

Report

1point
CascadedFalls
POST
#3

Wafflestomping.

Report

1point
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST
#4

Schrödinger’s Douchebag: a total douchebag of a person who makes an offensive remark and plays it off as a joke depending on the audience’s reaction

Report

0points
kazeta
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish