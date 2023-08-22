4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Word You’ve Ever Heard On Urban Dictionary?
I love words.
This post may include affiliate links.
Snapewives:
A group of middle-aged women on the internet who believe they are all married to Severus Snape from the Harry Potter books -- on the astral plane. They have real-life meetings where they take turns channeling the spirit of Snape so they can have wedding ceremonies with him.
There is in-fighting over whom Snape loves more and whether Snape is an emotional wooby who just needs to be loved, or a domineering master who lives to be dominant.
Cornobble - To slap someone with a fish. 𓆝 𓆟 𓆞
Wafflestomping.
Schrödinger’s Douchebag: a total douchebag of a person who makes an offensive remark and plays it off as a joke depending on the audience’s reaction