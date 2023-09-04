Hey Pandas, What’s The Toughest Decision You Ever Made?

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
yo,(dont email me something weird bc this gmail isnt mine..) im crazier and weirder than u think i am
.im nice if ur nice.
i love messed up stuffs
my humor is fcked up
i treat ppl the same way how they treat me
i dont lie if yall will ask me abt smth
love energy drinks
loves memes? same humor as me? same vibes? sweet?fcked up like me? supportive? funny? weird? caring? great personality but also had a fcked up side? bro be my friend..be my fcking friend. or more than a friend;)) lmao jk looks dont matter to me i think everyone looks hot in their own way...
Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.